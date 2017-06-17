Report: Oxlade-Chamberlain contract talks not progressing

With just one year remaining on the contract of England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, talks were expected to advance easily on a new deal for the Arsenal star, but with no news since the end of the season, reports are now surfacing that the player is becoming frustrated with the lack of progress.

The 23-year-old has been with Arsenal nearly his entire career, moving to the Emirates in 2011 from Southampton. This past season, he saw his playing time drop significantly, but came on strong as he impressed in the wing-back role after Arsene Wenger switched to a back-three.

However, according to a report by the Mirror, Arsenal has not even produced an official approach to begin talks of an extension, and with just a year left on his current deal, Oxlade-Chamberlain must consider his future. Should he not earn a new contract in the next few weeks, the club may look instead to sell him, hoping to earn a fee rather than let him go for free after next season.

The 23-year-old had been set to hold contract talks two weeks ago according to ESPN, but talks have reportedly not yet begun.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is one of many Arsenal players with just one year left on their deal, and the Gunners must determine who to keep and who to unload. Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Santi Cazorla, Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere, and Per Mertesacker all see their contracts expire in the summer of 2018. All players have contributed heavily to the Gunners over their career at the Emirates, but with the disappointing 5th place finish last season, the club knows some changes must be made in order to secure a return to Champions League play next season.

With so many players’ futures to determine, it’s not a surprise that progress is slow, but at the same time, with no movement on any player yet to report, it’s understandable that Oxlade-Chamberlain would wish to consider his future with only a limited time until the transfer window slams shut.

