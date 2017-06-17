Report: U-17 USMNT striker Timothy Weah set to join PSG

We’ve seen many high-profile moves for Americans to Europe over the years, and another young U.S. Men’s National Team player could be following suit.

French outlet L’Equipe is reporting that U.S. Under-17 national team striker Timothy Weah is on the verge of signing his first professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Weah, the son of former Liberia international player George Weah Sr., has risen through the U.S. youth ranks over the years and is expected to be a member of the U.S. U-17s when they head to the World Cup in India this September.

Timothy was born in the U.S., prompting him to represent the USMNT instead of his father’s native Liberia.