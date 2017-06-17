More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Russia 2-0 New Zealand: Hosts ease through opening match

By Kyle BonnJun 17, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT

The 2017 Confederations Cup got off to a strong start for hosts Russia as they held much of the possession and soundly defeated New Zealand 2-0 in the tournament opener.

Russia ended the game with 62% of the possession and it felt like much more. They also out-shot New Zealand 16-6 (7-1 in shots on target).

The hosts poured on the pressure in the early going. Just six minutes in, a corner swung in and defender Viktor Vasin got his head to it, but he hit the inside of the post and failed to go in before Michael McGlinchy cleared it off the line. Three minutes later New Zealand needed yet another goal-line clearance as Dmitry Poloz chested down a cross and touched it awkwardly past goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic, but Tommy Smith was there to boot away the slow-roller.

On 15 minutes, Russia went direct and dropped in a long-ball for Poloz who got behind the defense, but Marinovic came off his line to clear the ball. The 2017 Confederations Cup does sport video assistant referees who were on hand to review the penalty shout as play continued, but they chose not to pull it back despite some contact.

With the game slowing past the half-hour mark, pressure in the attacking half by Russia forced a bad giveaway from New Zealand, and a brilliant touch by Poloz sprung Denis Glushakov who poked the ball over Marinovic and it trickled in off the post with defenders giving chase to put the hosts up 1-0. Michael Boxall, one of the charging defenders, was credited with the own-goal as it glanced off his knee after coming off the post.

The first half ended without any further incident, and the second half begun in a similar fashion up to the hour mark. With 20 minutes remaining and Russia again on top, Aleksandr Samedov crossed low from the right, and when Boxall whiffed with the chance to clear the dangerous ball, it fell to Fedor Smolov at the far post who had the simplest of tap-ins to double the lead.

Despite the deficit, New Zealand wasn’t done as they looked for a way back in. Ryan Thomas ripped an absolute howitzer towards the top-right corner in the 77th minute, but it was saved by Igor Akinfeev. On the ensuing corner Smith had a free header on net, but veteran Yuri Zhirkov cleared off the line while manning the far post.

The clock eventually wound down with no further danger, and Russia secured the first three points of the tournament, sending them to the top of Group A with Mexico and Portugal still to play on Sunday.

Alexis Sanchez ruled out for Chile’s opener against Cameroon

By Matt ReedJun 17, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT

Chile enters the Confederations Cup among the favorites to win the eight-team tournament, but the South American champions will have to do so without the nation’s biggest star.

At least for the team’s first match.

The defending Copa America champions will be without Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez on Sunday when Chile takes on Cameroon to open up their Confederations Cup account after the 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury in training.

“Alexis had some health troubles a couple of days ago and, on Friday, we decided we would let him rest,” said manager Juan Antonio Pizzi.

“We will introduce him slowly so he can maybe join us later. He’s still recovering, he’s maybe not ready yet but we will wait until Sunday to see what’s best for him and what’s best for the team considering it’s the first game.”

Meanwhile, Sanchez isn’t the only big casualty for Chile when they kick off play in Russia. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is likely out as well for the opener after sustaining a calf injury back in Premier League play with club side Manchester City.

Chile will face Germany and Australia to round out Group B play following Sunday’s opening match.

MLS Snapshot: NYCFC 2-1 Seattle Sounders

By Kyle BonnJun 17, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): With the Yankee Stadium pitch utterly soaked amid a heavy downpour, NYCFC held much of the possession and eventually earned all three points behind a pair of goals by David Villa. Christian Roldan put the visitors ahead in the first half, but Villa could not be stopped. He gave Seattle a harbinger of things to come after clattering the crossbar ticks before halftime, before assuming direct control in the second half with a pair of goals, proving dangerous from start to finish.

Three moments that mattered

40′ – Some nice midfield touches sprung Seattle, and with Christian Roldan onto the ball long-ball in a two-on-one situation, he took it himself, tucking his shot low inside the far post for a 1-0 lead. Roldan had Clint Dempsey streaking near the far post, but Maxime Chanot did all he could to cut off the passing lane, forcing Roldan to shoot, and the USMNT call-up finished selfishly.

52′ – A controversial moment saw NYCFC equalize as the referee pointed to the spot and David Villa finished it off for MLS goal #50 of his career. The foul, however, was the subject of some serious scrutiny. Oniel Fisher attempted a tackle through the back of David Villa as he charged down the left edge of the area, and although there was contact with Villa’s left leg, Fisher also successfully dispossessed the NYCFC attacker, but the referee still awarded the hosts a spot-kick.

77′ – NYCFC began to show signs of serious attacking intent, and they would earn all three points through Villa’s second goal. A hard-worked cross by Jack Harrison fell to a charging Villa who was completely unmarked at the far post, and he powerfully buried the chance to put NYCFC 2-1 up.

Man of the match: David Villa.

Goalscorers: Roldan 40′; Villa 52′, 77′

Ajax appoints Marcel Keizer as new coach to replace Bosz

Associated PressJun 17, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax has appointed Marcel Keizer as its new head coach to replace Peter Bosz, who left the Amsterdam club after one season to join Borussia Dortmund.

The club announced Saturday that Keizer, who trained Ajax’s second team last season, is being promoted and will shortly sign a two-year contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Director Edwin van der Sar says it was not a difficult decision because Keizer “knows the players, the organization and supports the club philosophy.”

Keizer says he wants to continue with the attacking style of play from last season that saw Ajax reach the final of the Europa League, where it lost 2-0 to Manchester United.

One of Keizer’s first jobs will be to find a new captain following Davy Klaassen’s departure to Everton.

AC Milan reveals rejected contract offer to Donnarumma

By Kyle BonnJun 17, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT

Plenty has been made of 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his agent Mino Raiola refusing a contract offer at AC Milan. There’s been name-calling, hurt feelings, and scathing words flying in every which direction.

AC Milan, not wanting to be disrespected by such a young and inexperienced player, has publicized what it says is the final contract offer given to Donnarumma that was eventually rejected.

Speaking with Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli said, “We wanted to make him a symbol of Milan for our fans and Gigio had everything required to fill that role. He would have had the captain’s armband and, frankly, it was an enormous offer, considering his young age and Milan’s situation: €25 million [$28 million] net over five years, meaning €50 million [$56 million] gross from the club.”

If true, it’s certainly a hefty offer for Donnarumma to turn down. For the club to have offered him captaincy is significant given manager Vincenco Montella’s comments back in May, when he said he would not make Donnarumma captain because he doesn’t think goalkeepers don’t make good captains.

While Mirabelli reflected the frustration of the club, he also respects the goalkeeper’s decision. “On a human level, we were upset, especially as there was no chance for negotiation,” the sporting director said. “It’s not true that on Thursday there was tension with Raiola and we argued with him. We both simply took stock of the situation and went our separate ways. We are upset, naturally, just as our fans are. And I say that with the utmost respect for Gigio and Raiola; everyone is free to make whatever decision they deem right.”

That final part is most important. While it’s every fan’s right to question whether Donnarumma’s decision is the correct one, it is ultimately his own choice, and he has every right to make a decision that he believes will better his own personal situation. Whether it works out remains to be seen, but it’s every player’s right to seek out the best possible financial and personal setup for him and his family.