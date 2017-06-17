Video: Asensio scores inch-perfect blast for Spain U-21s

Macedonia was an underwhelming underdog entering Saturday’s Under-21 European Championship match against Spain, and the minnows couldn’t do much to stop La Furia Roja.

[ MORE: Sanchez ruled out for Chile’s opener against Cameroon ]

Spain’s U-21 side went on to win 5-0 to open Group B play at this summer’s tournament, but it was the opening goal from Marco Asensio that had people worked up after his blast from distance found the top corner.

The Real Madrid youngster found the ball at his feet around 30 yards out, before unleashing a powerful left-footed effort that left the Macedonia goalkeeper with nothing to do but stare at the shot.

The finish was the first of the day for Asensio, who went on to score a hat-trick for Spain. Atletico’s Saul Niguez and Gerard Deulofeu of AC Milan rounded out the scoring in the rout.