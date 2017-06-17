More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Watch Live: Russia vs. New Zealand opens Confederations Cup

By Kyle BonnJun 17, 2017, 10:32 AM EDT

The Confederations Cup takes flight as hosts Russia take on New Zealand in Group A play Saturday at 11:00 a.m. ET live on Telemundo Deportes.

The rest of Group A includes Portugal and Mexico, who meet on Sunday. The top two teams in the group advance to the semifinals against the top two finishers in Group B.

[ WATCH LIVE: Russia vs. New Zealand live online at Telemundo Deportes ]

Russia has huge expectations in its home country, especially after falling well short of Euro 2016 expectations. Manager Stanislav Cherchesov has rung some changes since being hired after that disappointment, and brought in young talent like 21-year-olds Aleksandr Golovin and Aleksey Miranchuk, with the former starting today against New Zealand.

Attacker Aleksandr Erokhin leads the line in his ninth cap, still yet to score a national team goal. He plays up front supported by  veteran wingers Aleksandr Samedov and Yuri Zhirkov who have 114 caps between them.

For New Zealand, they come into the competition ranked 95th in the FIFA world rankings, clearly the underdogs in a strong group. Still, they have their biggest chance for an upset in this match against a Russia side that has fallen to smaller teams in the recent past.

LINEUPS

Russia: Akinfeev, Vasin, Dzhikiia, Poloz, Glushakov, Smolov, Kudriashov, Golovin, Zhirkov, Samedov, Erokhin.
Bench: Gabulov, Shishkin, Kambolov, Guilherme, Kanunnikov, Bukharov, Kombarov, Tarasov, Kutepov, Miranchuk, Smolinkov, Gazinski.

New Zealand: Marinovic, Wynne, Boxall, Barbarouses, McGlinchey, Wood, Rojas, Thomas, Colvey, Smith, Durante.
Bench: Tzimopoulos, Moss, Smeltz, Roux, Tuiloma, Doyle, Williams, Rufter, Lewis, Patterson, Brotherton, Ingham.

Report: Oxlade-Chamberlain contract talks not progressing

By Kyle BonnJun 17, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT

With just one year remaining on the contract of England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, talks were expected to advance easily on a new deal for the Arsenal star, but with no news since the end of the season, reports are now surfacing that the player is becoming frustrated with the lack of progress.

The 23-year-old has been with Arsenal nearly his entire career, moving to the Emirates in 2011 from Southampton. This past season, he saw his playing time drop significantly, but came on strong as he impressed in the wing-back role after Arsene Wenger switched to a back-three.

However, according to a report by the Mirror, Arsenal has not even produced an official approach to begin talks of an extension, and with just a year left on his current deal, Oxlade-Chamberlain must consider his future. Should he not earn a new contract in the next few weeks, the club may look instead to sell him, hoping to earn a fee rather than let him go for free after next season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is one of many Arsenal players with just one year left on their deal, and the Gunners must determine who to keep and who to unload. Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Santi Cazorla, Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere, and Per Mertesacker all see their contracts expire in the summer of 2018. All players have contributed heavily to the Gunners over their career at the Emirates, but with the disappointing 5th place finish last season, the club knows some changes must be made in order to secure a return to Champions League play next season.

With so many players’ futures to determine, it’s not a surprise that progress is slow, but at the same time, with no movement on any player yet to report, it’s understandable that Oxlade-Chamberlain would wish to consider his future with only a limited time until the transfer window slams shut.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Italian full-backs on the market

By Kyle BonnJun 17, 2017, 10:16 AM EDT

A pair of Italian full-backs are dominating the Saturday morning transfer headlines, and they could have a direct effect on each other’s futures.

Roma is reportedly interested in Manchester United right-back Matteo Darmian, and according to a number of reports from Italy, are challenging Inter for his signature. The Milan club has been linked with Darmian for some time, but Roma’s name next to his is a new one.

The 27-year-old has struggled for playing time, often serving as second-fiddle to Antonio Valencia who Jose Mourinho seemed to prefer. Darmian was often moved to left-back to fit into the United squad, but even then saw competition from Daley Blind and Luke Shaw.

24-year-old Mattia de Sciglio could also be on the move, with his AC Milan contract running out next summer. Like Gianluigi Donnarumma, he seems intent on a move elsewhere rather than a new deal at the San Siro, and both Napoli and Juventus seem the most likely destinations.

According to Italian newspaper Il Mattino, de Sciglio could be on his way to Napoli on a four-year contract, but he has also long been linked with Juventus, especially with the potential departure of Dani Alves and heavy interest in Alex Sandro. Manchester City is also known to be in the market for a full-back, but they have yet to be specifically linked to de Sciglio.

Speaking of Alex Sandro, Juventus confirmed they have rejected a bid from Chelsea for the Brazilian full-back. Sandro dazzled Europe during Juventus’s run through the Champions League, and has earned himself links to other big clubs throughout Europe.

Juventus executive Guiseppe Marotta told reporters early Saturday, “We said no to a very good offer from Chelsea for Alex Sandro. But we know that we are competing with clubs that are in a position to offer wages that are not rational for us and players are always their own boss.”

Reports all over England tabbed the “very good offer” at a whopping $70 million, which would potentially be a Chelsea transfer record, with the 2011 capture of Fernando Torres currently at the top of the chart.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been looking to strengthen his defensive line with a season of Champions League play to come. Sandro would likely end up fitting into Conte’s three-at-the-back formation on the wing, giving competition to Marcos Alonso down the left.

As the Kylian Mbappe saga continues to drone on, Arsenal remains a hot destination for the French youngster to land. However, Arsenal is not often known to drop the amount of money possibly required to land the Monaco teenager. Therefore, the possibility of a player moving in the opposite direction remains high.

With Arsenal in a massive battle with Real Madrid for the 18-year-old, a report in the Sun has suggested that Olivier Giroud could be sent to Monaco in addition to a world record fee. This would be an attempt by Arsenal to counter the $150 million Madrid bid reported by L’Equipe a few days ago.

Giroud has repeatedly stated his desire to stay at Arsenal and help them return to Champions League play, and would have to agree to a move away from the Emirates in order for the deal to work.

Could anyone justify the exorbitant cost of signing Cristiano Ronaldo?

By Kyle BonnJun 17, 2017, 9:12 AM EDT

Reports are sailing left and right that Cristiano Ronaldo has decided he wants to leave Real Madrid less than a month after winning his second consecutive Champions League title.

This report surfaces every single summer, usually the result of an agent jockeying for a new contract for their client. However, this summer they seem to be more rampant than we have seen in the past, and it has perked up ears not raised in the past.

Even if the reports are true, and Ronaldo wants out of Real Madrid, he just last summer signed a contract through the summer of 2021, and that means his only 2 ways out of Spain are the expiration of said contract, or a transfer. Should he not wish to wait four more years, he would require a buyer and a seller to get him a new club.

So with that in mind, is a transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo truly realistic this summer? It doesn’t appear so.

Let’s get two things out of the way right now: There is no way Real Madrid president Florentino Perez lets Ronaldo leave for less than a world record transfer, and there is no way Ronaldo takes a pay cut.

No matter what his worth on the field is given his talent, age, etc, Cristiano Ronaldo is worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Real Madrid just by being Cristiano Ronaldo. He is an icon. His celebrity status, his larger than life persona, and his glittering lifestyle all contribute to dollar signs for the club. A club that purchases Ronaldo isn’t just buying his on-field production, they are buying the biggest celebrity in the game. Therefore, while it’s debatable how much he is actually worth as an anonymous soccer player, he would probably require at least a $130 million transfer fee, if not much, much more.

Secondly, as mentioned above, it’s impossible to imagine Cristiano Ronaldo taking a pay cut. Could he want to leave Real Madrid? Maybe. Is it realistic that he wants to leave Real Madrid enough to give up a significant chunk of his reported $800,000 per-week salary plus hefty bonuses? (Forbes estimates he earned a total of $58 million in salaries and bonuses before taxes last year) Probably not. That mark is more than anything a status symbol, one which Ronaldo is unlikely to relent.

So that leaves us with the following question: would anyone out there be willing to commit around $350 million in total, if not more? What club could justify paying a world record transfer fee and handing out the Premier League’s heftiest salary (by far) for a 32-year-old striker that just forced his way out of a club?

None. Not a single club would be able to financially justify such a hemorrhaging of cash.

Manchester United, his former club, is the obvious connection and probably the only team that could hurtle cash at such an obvious black hole. But the Red Devils already have one of – if not the – biggest worldwide fanbase in the global game, would they they truly benefit enough from the wave of jersey sales and PR campaigns that would come with the purchase of the game’s biggest superstar? Even the signing of 34-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic on hefty wages came with some criticism, and the Swedish striker was free.

Paris Saint-Germain is another club that often throws caution to the wind when it comes to the financials, but even if they were to toss logic out the window and sign the papers, would Cristiano Ronaldo consider moving to the French top flight? While Ligue 1 is certainly increasing in talent every year, Ronaldo is keenly aware to hone every minute detail of his reputation, and even the stigma of a drop in competition is unlikely to whet his pallet.

Finally, Manchester City is one that might be able to financially afford the absurdity required for this move, but one big thing stands in his way: competition. With so much attacking talent already on the cards, there’s no way Manchester City would empty the coffers for yet another striker while leaving actual needs like defense untouched.

For every transfer there must be not just a seller but a buyer. Is there a buyer for Cristiano Ronaldo? It doesn’t seem likely at all.

Reports: Conte becoming frustrated by Chelsea leadership

By Kyle BonnJun 17, 2017, 7:46 AM EDT

Where there’s enough smoke, even during silly season, there may be fire.

While one report is often not enough to make a serious assessment of a given situation, there are multiple reports swirling that suggest Antonio Conte is preparing to walk away from Chelsea just a month after winning the Premier League title.

Two days ago it was reported that Conte was struggling to cope with his inability to communicate directly with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and board member Marina Granovskaia. Now, that may be manifesting itself in the form of direct consequences.

According to one report, Conte has seen his desire to sign 30-year-old Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci blocked by Chelsea executives, with the club brass looking specifically for younger talent, as they have for years. Chelsea has not spent a transfer fee on a player 30 years of age or older since the purchase of Liverpool winger Yossi Benayoun in 2010.

While one tabloid report often isn’t enough to prove a scenario true, the potential scuttling of Conte’s approach for one of the world’s best defenders is yet another plume of smoke to show a relationship quickly souring. According to the report a few days ago mentioned earlier, the Chelsea manager has asked for a new contract that would give him more power, from a more final say in transfer dealings to a reshaping of the youth system. That is a heavy ask from an ownership group that has always been as hands-on as any, and has continued to operate based on a very specific model.

Conte has no doubt become familiar with the roller coaster nature of Chelsea’s Premier League existence and hopes to steady the ship into a team that doesn’t just challenge for trophies in short spurts but instead becomes a yearly contender. His dumping of Diego Costa over text message shows how the Italian can make critical decisions in a hurry, but it’s unknown whether he consulted the front office before firing off the fateful electronic communiqué.

Chelsea has yet to sign any players this transfer window, and while there is still plenty of time, a few pieces have already fallen to their final destination, and that will leave not only Chelsea fans feeling anxious, but their manager as well. Could Conte break away from Chelsea in ugly fashion like he did from Juventus in 2013? It’s seeming a more and more likely scenario.