Whitecaps’ Williams charged with assault in domestic case

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Vancouver Whitecaps defender Sheanon Williams was suspended by Major League Soccer on Friday, a day after he was arrested and charged with assault in a domestic case.

MLS suspended Williams indefinitely pending investigations by the league and Vancouver police. MLS said Williams will be assessed by doctors under its Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.

“We are working closely with MLS and local authorities and fully support the league’s swift action to suspend the player while further investigation takes place,” the Whitecaps said in a statement. “Vancouver Whitecaps FC is a values-based organization and we expect all members of the club to act in a manner that reflects our values both on and off the field.”

The 27-year-old Williams, from Boston, has two assists in 11 games this season – his first with Vancouver. He has seven goals and 24 assists in 188 career games in nine seasons with the Philadelphia Union, Houston Dynamo and Vancouver.

Also Thursday, the Whitecaps – who also field a team in the lower-tier United Soccer League – said two minors have been charged with sexual assault after an incident last week at the team’s training facility in Burnaby. The players were indefinitely suspended by the Whitecaps and the team pressed charged with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.