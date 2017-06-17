Whitecaps’ Williams charged with assault in domestic case

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Vancouver Whitecaps defender Sheanon Williams was suspended by Major League Soccer on Friday, a day after he was arrested and charged with assault in a domestic case.
MLS suspended Williams indefinitely pending investigations by the league and Vancouver police. MLS said Williams will be assessed by doctors under its Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.
“We are working closely with MLS and local authorities and fully support the league’s swift action to suspend the player while further investigation takes place,” the Whitecaps said in a statement. “Vancouver Whitecaps FC is a values-based organization and we expect all members of the club to act in a manner that reflects our values both on and off the field.”
The 27-year-old Williams, from Boston, has two assists in 11 games this season – his first with Vancouver. He has seven goals and 24 assists in 188 career games in nine seasons with the Philadelphia Union, Houston Dynamo and Vancouver.
Also Thursday, the Whitecaps – who also field a team in the lower-tier United Soccer League – said two minors have been charged with sexual assault after an incident last week at the team’s training facility in Burnaby. The players were indefinitely suspended by the Whitecaps and the team pressed charged with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
We’ve seen many high-profile moves for Americans to Europe over the years, and another young U.S. Men’s National Team player could be following suit.
French outlet L’Equipe is reporting that U.S. Under-17 national team striker Timothy Weah is on the verge of signing his first professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain.
Weah, the son of former Liberia international player George Weah Sr., has risen through the U.S. youth ranks over the years and is expected to be a member of the U.S. U-17s when they head to the World Cup in India this September.
Timothy was born in the U.S., prompting him to represent the USMNT instead of his father’s native Liberia.
Changes are on the rise in the way a soccer match occurs; at least they will be if the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has anything to say about it.
Two of the biggest changes proposed by the IFAB over the weekend include the length of an actual match being reduced from 90 to 60 minutes. The alteration would also introduce a stoppage of play each time the ball goes out of bounds.
IFAB consists of members of FIFA, as well as four British home football associations and is responsible for making the final decision on law changes.
“Many people are very frustrated that a typical 90-minute match has fewer than 60 minutes of effective [actual] playing time i.e. when the ball is in play,” IFAB said. “The strategy proposes measures to reduce time-wasting and ‘speed up’ the game.”
This rule in particular is a main objective for the IFAB in order to enforce stricter stoppage of play during a live match. Referees would be expected to stop their watches during games not only when the ball exits the field of play but also when there are cards being distributed, penalty and free kicks awards, etc.
Here’s a list of several other changes being proposed by the IFAB.
- If a goalkeeper handles a back pass, the opposing side will be awarded a penalty kick.
- Players could take free kicks and/or corner kicks to themselves instead of having to pass the ball to another teammate, as was stated in the past.
- Goals can be awarded in the instance of a goal line handball.
- Penalty kicks would no longer result in live play. Instead, if the attempt is missed or saved by the goalkeeper then a goal kick for the opposing team would ensue.
- Goal kicks would no longer have to leave the penalty area when being taken.
Macedonia was an underwhelming underdog entering Saturday’s Under-21 European Championship match against Spain, and the minnows couldn’t do much to stop La Furia Roja.
Spain’s U-21 side went on to win 5-0 to open Group B play at this summer’s tournament, but it was the opening goal from Marco Asensio that had people worked up after his blast from distance found the top corner.
The Real Madrid youngster found the ball at his feet around 30 yards out, before unleashing a powerful left-footed effort that left the Macedonia goalkeeper with nothing to do but stare at the shot.
The finish was the first of the day for Asensio, who went on to score a hat-trick for Spain. Atletico’s Saul Niguez and Gerard Deulofeu of AC Milan rounded out the scoring in the rout.
Chile enters the Confederations Cup among the favorites to win the eight-team tournament, but the South American champions will have to do so without the nation’s biggest star.
At least for the team’s first match.
The defending Copa America champions will be without Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez on Sunday when Chile takes on Cameroon to open up their Confederations Cup account after the 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury in training.
“Alexis had some health troubles a couple of days ago and, on Friday, we decided we would let him rest,” said manager Juan Antonio Pizzi.
“We will introduce him slowly so he can maybe join us later. He’s still recovering, he’s maybe not ready yet but we will wait until Sunday to see what’s best for him and what’s best for the team considering it’s the first game.”
Meanwhile, Sanchez isn’t the only big casualty for Chile when they kick off play in Russia. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is likely out as well for the opener after sustaining a calf injury back in Premier League play with club side Manchester City.
Chile will face Germany and Australia to round out Group B play following Sunday’s opening match.