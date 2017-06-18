More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Chile manager admits players were shaken by VAR disallowed goal

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 9:33 PM EDT

Chile manager Juan Antonio Pizzi admits that the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee affected his players during Sunday’s Confederations Cup match against Cameroon.

Eduardo Vargas‘ goal was ruled offside following review by VAR, and Chile was denied an opener despite a controlling first half in Moscow.

[ MORE: Morata and Ronaldo to Man Utd? ]

Vargas later scored, as did Arturo Vidal, and Chile triumphed 2-0 over Cameroon. But the African representatives were the better side for much of the second half, and Pizzi puts at least some of that on VAR a system he believes but said “needs time.”

From Goal.com:

“At the end of the first half we could have been 1-0 up but 20 minutes later we were still level and that made the players disappointed. It’s true it caused distress but that’s because we are not used to it. We will have to wait and see how it develops.

“It’s true that maybe the situation had an impact on our performance in the second half. It was a fair decision but it’s difficult as before this tournament the goal would have stood.”

It’s all logical. The same way fans will need to get used to a goal being chalked off, or little delays in celebration, players will need to address the emotional disappointment of having a goal taken away form them. I don’t love VAR, but that’s mostly because I’m a foolish purist. Ultimately, it’ll provide a bit more than it detracts from the sport.

VIDEO: Toronto FC takes the “Dad Jokes Challenge”

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT

Toronto FC is not the first to try the “Dad Jokes Challenge”, but given the holiday of Father’s Day and their unorthodox approach, it’s totally worth watching their effort.

Drew Moor, Alex Bono, and Jonathan Osorio are among the Reds to give it a go in front of the cameras, though the tradition of doing their best to avoid a laugh while delivering a stone-faced punch line wasn’t exactly followed by the letter of the law.

Pretty kid friendly if you ask us. The Zero and Eight joke is a personal highlight.

[ MORE: Morata and Ronaldo to Man Utd? ]

MLS Snapshot: Philadelphia Union 0-2 New York Red Bulls

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Puma
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): One of the top finishers in Major League Soccer history was at it again Sunday as Bradley Wright-Phillips scored twice to break open a scoreless match which could fairly be described as a bit of a dud. Aside from a lackluster Derrick Jones red card and a remarkable Luis Robles stop on Chris Pontius (hence the remark), there wasn’t much cooking before BWP bagged a brace starting in the 87th minute. The Red Bulls move back into a playoff spot with their second road win of the season.

The Goals

53′ — Jones slips, misses ball, catches leg, sent off — It was fitting that even the send-off was weak, as Derrick Jones appeared to slip while launching into a tackle and clumsily missed the ball. His follow-through caught Felipe Martins and that was all she wrote.

87′ — Lawrence’s seeing-eye pass finds BWP — There’s so much to love in the build-up here, which is calm from the Red Bulls as the Union look exhausted. Kemar Lawrence gets the ball on the left, BWP was already breaking and look…at that… ball.

90+2′ — BWP slides into your DMs — Not entirely sure that makes any sense, but look at how casually the striker maneuvers his way into scoring position before hitting the grass to knock in the insurance marker.

Man of the Match: BWP.

Juicy rumor: Ronaldo, Morata for De Gea, $234 million

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

The rumors regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future are going to be inescapable and in many cases insufferable, but there’s little debating the juicy nature of this particular apple.

Fueled by anger at more tax evasion talk in Spain, Ronaldo is reportedly trying to engineer an exit from Real Madrid.

[ MORE: Ramifications of a Ronaldo move ]

There are only so many clubs who can handle his contract and the transfer fee, but interest in a return to Manchester United has been a two-way street for some time now.

Ronaldo seems ready to start down that road, according to reports, and one coming out of Italy via Tuttosport says United may have a massive idea to bring him “home” to Old Trafford.

In order to obtain both the 32-year-old’s services and those of Real teammate Alvaro Morata, United is reportedly ready to offer the following to Madrid:

Not a bad haul for the Meringues, who have reaped the rewards of spending on Ronaldo back in 2009 for the then 24-year-old. Ronaldo has only gone onto score 406 goals for Real. Pretty overrated (massive eye roll).

Why would Real include Morata in the deal? That’s what makes the rumor a bit goofy, though perhaps La Liga’s champions know they can land Kylian Mbappe from Monaco or another high profile player? Let’s face it, they can land just about anyone.

‘I don’t care’: Aussie coach tetchy ahead of Confed opener

AP Photo/Artur Lebedev
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 18, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

MORE: Confederations Cup

Chile manager admits players were shaken by VAR disallowed goal Cameroon 0-2 Chile: Vidal, VAR the stars (video) VAR used in Portugal vs. Mexico, and it worked

SOCHI, Russia (AP) Being cranky and prickly is a badge of honor for Australia coach Ange Postecoglou.

No need to lighten up just because you’re at a FIFA tournament.

“Maybe that’s just my demeanor,” Postecoglou said after a series of abrasive responses to questions ahead of Australia’s Confederations Cup opener against Germany on Monday.

Postecoglou was on guard throughout Sunday’s media conference, fearing reporters were trying to trip him up or somehow undermining his team in Sochi.

Asked why he brought a full-strength squad, unlike the Germans, Postecoglou let out a sigh, paused and then ventured a reply.

“Because we want to continue to evolve as a team and we want to do well here,” he said. “I’m not really sure if that’s a trick question or something. But I usually pick my best team.”

That team is out of the automatic qualification places to return to Russia for the World Cup next year with two matches remaining in the group stage.

So could the next three months define his four-year reign as Australia coach?

“No,” Postecoglou responded bluntly. “I think my tenure has already been defined. So I don’t care about it.”

After being comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Brazil in a friendly on Tuesday, Australia has arrived at the eight-team Confederations Cup on a low.

“People forget this was an award for something we achieved,” Postecoglou snapped back. “It wasn’t given to us.”

The Socceroos qualified for the World Cup warm-up tournament by winning the Asian Cup in 2015 to be crowned Asian champions.

“So if people are easily dismissing that, they’ll dismiss everything else,” Postecoglou continued. “So I don’t really care.”

What Postecoglou does care about is not being given credit for bringing young players into the squad. Inevitably the focus on Germany has centered on its callow squad, containing only three world champions from 2014 while many of the established stars have been given a break.

In the Sochi news conference, a Brazilian journalist enquired in English what the advantages and disadvantages were of playing against such a youthful opponent.

“Let’s dispel one myth,” he said. “When the teams walk out tomorrow, if I had to have a guess, I reckon we will be younger. If people actually want to do some research, have a look tomorrow who the younger team is.

“From that point of view, I don’t buy into any of that stuff … it’s a great game for us, we’re playing against the world champions.”

Pressing home the point, Postecoglou concluded: “Do the maths … I could be wrong.”

Few would want to be the one to tell him he was wrong.

Rob Harris is at http://www.twitter.com/RobHarris and http://www.facebook.com/RobHarrisReports

More AP Confederations Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/ConfederationsCup