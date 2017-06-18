Chile manager admits players were shaken by VAR disallowed goal

Chile manager Juan Antonio Pizzi admits that the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee affected his players during Sunday’s Confederations Cup match against Cameroon.

Eduardo Vargas‘ goal was ruled offside following review by VAR, and Chile was denied an opener despite a controlling first half in Moscow.

Vargas later scored, as did Arturo Vidal, and Chile triumphed 2-0 over Cameroon. But the African representatives were the better side for much of the second half, and Pizzi puts at least some of that on VAR a system he believes but said “needs time.”

“At the end of the first half we could have been 1-0 up but 20 minutes later we were still level and that made the players disappointed. It’s true it caused distress but that’s because we are not used to it. We will have to wait and see how it develops. “It’s true that maybe the situation had an impact on our performance in the second half. It was a fair decision but it’s difficult as before this tournament the goal would have stood.”

It’s all logical. The same way fans will need to get used to a goal being chalked off, or little delays in celebration, players will need to address the emotional disappointment of having a goal taken away form them. I don’t love VAR, but that’s mostly because I’m a foolish purist. Ultimately, it’ll provide a bit more than it detracts from the sport.

