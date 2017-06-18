Chile manager admits players were shaken by VAR disallowed goal

Chile manager Juan Antonio Pizzi admits that the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee affected his players during Sunday’s Confederations Cup match against Cameroon.
Eduardo Vargas‘ goal was ruled offside following review by VAR, and Chile was denied an opener despite a controlling first half in Moscow.
[ MORE: Morata and Ronaldo to Man Utd? ]
Vargas later scored, as did Arturo Vidal, and Chile triumphed 2-0 over Cameroon. But the African representatives were the better side for much of the second half, and Pizzi puts at least some of that on VAR a system he believes but said “needs time.”
From Goal.com:
“At the end of the first half we could have been 1-0 up but 20 minutes later we were still level and that made the players disappointed. It’s true it caused distress but that’s because we are not used to it. We will have to wait and see how it develops.
“It’s true that maybe the situation had an impact on our performance in the second half. It was a fair decision but it’s difficult as before this tournament the goal would have stood.”
It’s all logical. The same way fans will need to get used to a goal being chalked off, or little delays in celebration, players will need to address the emotional disappointment of having a goal taken away form them. I don’t love VAR, but that’s mostly because I’m a foolish purist. Ultimately, it’ll provide a bit more than it detracts from the sport.
You may have seen some buzz on the Internet today regarding a Major League Soccer manager making his move to the Premier League.
That name is a bigger one in world football, and certainly not for his fine work in MLS as New York City FC boss.
Patrick Vieira has surged to pole position on multiple betting web sites as Southampton slowly makes its way toward hiring a replacement for Claude Puel. Vieira was also linked with the Saint-Etienne job earlier this month. Would he leave NYCFC? Southampton would be an interesting job for any manager interested in making his way into the Premier League hierarchy.
[ MORE: Man City in for Aubameyang ]
However, ESPN reported that Saints could appoint Mauricio Pellegrino to the post. The 45-year-old Argentine was an assistant at both Liverpool and Inter Milan before cutting his managerial teeth with Valencia, where he wont 47 percent of his matches in a short stint.
He’s since coached with a pair of Argentine clubs, Estudiantes and Independiente, before returning to La Liga with Alaves.
Putting aside the obvious humor in Mauricio Pellegrino having a job once held by Mauricio Pochettino, it’s an intriguing option for Saints.
So is Vieira, who carries name value and has done pretty well for himself in the unorthodox world of MLS.
Frank De Boer is also said to be in the running for the gig, and Saints reportedly want to name a coach early next week.
Antonio Conte is on the verge of signing a new contract with Chelsea after just one year on the job, according to Sky Sports.
It had been speculated that Conte, 47, was growing in discontent with the Chelsea higher-ups, frustrating by their unwillingness to spend on Juventus center back Leonardo Bonucci amongst others.
The new deal will reportedly make Conte more than $12 million per season.
[ MORE: Man City in for Aubameyang ]
It’s been an offseason of some tumult in what should’ve been a summer of honeymoon vibes between Conte and Chelsea. Diego Costa said Conte dismissed him by text, Inter Milan was linked with pursuit of the manager, and the transfer market controversy only added to perceived issues between the two parties.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez navigated the Monday press conference regarding his re-election without a single mention of Cristiano Ronaldo.
On one hand, that means Perez did not lend any credence to rumors that Ronaldo wants to leave the club following tax evasion charges in Spain.
On the other hand, the boisterous, outspoken, and by no means bashful Perez did not come to the defense of his superstar.
UPDATE (from Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol):
[ MORE: Man City in for Aubameyang ]
What that means is up to you to interpret, but Perez was expected to speak about Ronaldo’s future during the press conference. The fact that he didn’t could be as simple as “sources” being incorrect, or incredibly complex.
Marca has reported that Real manager Zinedine Zidane has unsurprisingly reached out to the Portuguese hero to try and soothe what ails Ronaldo.
Ronaldo has been linked with a move back to Manchester United, and one rumor claims that he’ll be offered along with Alvaro Morata in exchange for goalkeeper David De Gea and a whopping $234 million.
Germany’s use of a young squad for this summer’s Confederations Cup has allowed Mesut Ozil some unusual freedom this offseason.
Ozil, 28, has been spending some time in America this offseason, and apparently connected with USWNT and Portland Thorns star Tobin Heath.
Heath has long been delayed in returning to the lineup with a back injury, and Ozil showed off a signed Heath USWNT shirt on Twitter while wishing the star well in her recovery.
[ MORE: Man City in for Aubameyang ]
Heath claimed to be a big Arsenal fan back in 2011, when she and USWNT teammate Casey Nogueira visited the Emirates, and has supported the club on social media.