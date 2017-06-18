Donnarumma showered with fake money on Italy U-21 duty (video)

With the first round of Group A complete and the hosts on top, focus now shifts to Group B where Cameroon takes on Chile at 2:00 p.m. ET from Moscow, live on Telemundo Deportes.
Both sides will see this as a chance to pick up points with Germany looming in the group. Chile, however, is without a couple of important pieces. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who struggled for Manchester City this season, will miss out as he has yet to recover from an April calf injury. In addition, Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is unable to start, instead on the bench with an ankle injury.
[ WATCH LIVE: Cameroon vs. Chile live on Telemundo Deportes ]
Nevertheless, this Chile starting lineup is still heavily experienced, and will bring the positive vibes from a pair of Copa America titles with them.
For Cameroon, Besiktas striker Vincent Aboubakar leads the line, supported by FC Lorient’s Benjamin Moukandjo and 21-year-old China-based Christian Bassogog, who won the MVP in the African Cup of Nations. Cameroon sports a youthful squad, with the starting lineup including 24-year-old defender Collins Fai, 21-year-old goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, and 21-year-old midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
LINEUPS
Cameroon: Ondoa; Fai, Teikeu, Ngadjui, Mabouka; Djoum, Anguissa, Siani; Moukandjo, Aboubakar, Bassogog.
Bench: Mandjeck, Zoua, Boumale, Owona, Guihoata, Ekambi, Onana, Ngwen, Tambe, Ngamaleu, Mbokwe.
Chile: Herrera; Beausejour, Jara, Medel, Isla; Aranguiz, Diaz, Vidal; Puch, Vargas, Fuenzalida.
Bench: Bravo, Sanchez, Toselli, Hernandez, Mena, Roco, Gutierrez, Rodriguez, Silva, Valencia, Sagal, Diaz.