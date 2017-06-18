More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Donnarumma showered with fake money on Italy U-21 duty (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

Teenage wonder Gianluigi Donnarumma is not going to sign a new deal at AC Milan, and Italian fans are not happy with his act.

The 18-year-old, managed by super agent Mino Raiola, reportedly turned down a five-year deal which would’ve netted him $5 million-plus after taxes.

There were rumors of an even bigger deal from Real Madrid, and many Italian fans want to know how much is enough for Gianluigi Buffon’s heir apparent between the Azzurri’s sticks.

On duty for Italy’s U-21s against Denmark, Italian fans showered Donnarumma in fake money. The disturbance caused a delay in the action as workers scooped up the faux bills.

It’s still just the second-best use of a “greed money shower” in recent history.

Cameroon 0-2 Chile: Vidal, VAR the stars (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT

Eduardo Vargas darted onto a through ball in what looked like a perfectly-timed run.

VAR thought differently.

The Video Assistant Referee pulled back Vargas’ opening goal for Chile in a decision that seemed anything but conclusive, but substitute Alexis Sanchez found Arturo Vidal for a second-half winner over Cameroon at Otkrytiye Arena in Moscow.

Chile goes atop the 2017 Confederations Cup’s Group A before Australia and Germany meet Monday in Sochi. Cameroon is fourth.

Chile was the better side in the first half, and Vargas hit the woodwork in the first minute before the pulled back goal.

Cameroon backstop Fabrice Ondoa came up with several big saves for the CAF side.

The second half saw Cameroon on the front foot for a 20-25 minutes, and manager Juan Antonio Pizzi called upon dinged-up Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez for the final 20 minutes.

And Sanchez did deliver, literally, sending a swooping ball for Vidal to head home with 10 minutes to play.

Chile nearly saw a second goal pulled back by VAR, as Alexis Sanchez’s breakaway run that led to Vargas depositing a rebound was very close to being offside.

VAR used in Portugal vs. Mexico, and it worked

1 Comment
By Kyle BonnJun 18, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

I’m stunned. Absolutely shocked.

20 minutes into the Confederations Cup match between Mexico and Portugal, with either side yet to break through, Portugal appeared to score the game’s first goal with Pepe blasting home a half-volley. After a moment or two of confusion, the referees took a second look, and 53 seconds after the ball hit the back of the net, the goal had been wiped off, with replays showing as many as four Portuguese players offside on the initial delivery into the box.

And the internet, for some reason, hated it. Don’t believe me? Look:

That’s just a tiny snapshot. The amount of people who chimed in on social media to denounce Video Assistant Refereeing utterly blew me away. I respect the opinions of something new and scary and different, but I vehemently disagree.

Getting as many calls on the field right as possible is paramount. I completely understand those who are afraid that VAR will destroy the pace of play, but when applied correctly – as it was in the Portugal/Mexico game – it can only improve the game.

Let’s review the scenario:

  1. Portugal scored
  2. Portugal celebrated
  3. Some people were confused for 30 seconds
  4. The call was reversed and play continued

So what was truly lost here? Portugal had their celebration cut short, and 30 seconds or so came off the board. In return, we got the call correct. What is the problem? This seems to be a best-case-scenario result, and yet it sparked a vicious debate.

For those who believe that the loss of bad refereeing somehow makes the game worse, that’s an opinion that would disqualify such an individual from complaining about bad refereeing ever again. If the human element results in bad refereeing decisions – which it has for decades and will continue to do so because referees aren’t perfect – why not make use of available technology at our fingertips? And if you deny such a luxury, how can that same person then go and whine when a referee errs in the future? Fans can either take bad refereeing or replay, trying for a perfect world without both is a pipe dream. Given the low standard of refereeing of late and the higher degree of scrutiny, turning down the chance to correct the truly poor decisions would set the game back years.

If VAR significantly slows down the game, I can understand the vitriol. Soccer is a game where flow and continuity is paramount, that is not up for discussion. Video replay in Major League Baseball and the National Football League have taken years to streamline, and MLB review is still brutally slow (On that note, I admit the late review of Portugal’s second goal was tiresome and useless, and the “every goal needs to be checked” part needs to go). But if VAR is used as displayed in the Portugal/Mexico game I’m all for it, because at the end of the day, getting the call right is what this is all about, and it will make the game of soccer better from top to bottom.

Former Chelsea man Oscar sparks brawl in Chinese league

1 Comment
By Kyle BonnJun 18, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT

Former Chelsea attacking midfielder Oscar, who now plays for Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League, sparked a brawl in hilarious fashion on Sunday.

In first-half stoppage time in Shanghai’s match against Guangzhou – who is managed by longtime Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic – Oscar put all his might into a pair of kicks, smashing both against the bodies of opponents, one in each direction.

Guangzhou player Chen Zhizhao didn’t take too kindly to Oscar’s actions during the course of play, and with play stopped after the ball was launched out of play, Zhizhao shoved Oscar to the ground. This sparked a massive brawl with plenty of pushing and shoving.

In the end, each side saw a player sent off, while Zhizhao got away with just a caution. Guangzhou received the brunt of the discipline, picking up three yellow cards and the straight red during the scuffle, while Shanghai only saw the one player red carded and nobody else cautioned.

The match ended in the 1-1 draw, with nobody scoring in the second half.

Watch Live: Cameroon vs. Chile kicks off Group B

By Kyle BonnJun 18, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT

With the first round of Group A complete and the hosts on top, focus now shifts to Group B where Cameroon takes on Chile at 2:00 p.m. ET from Moscow, live on Telemundo Deportes.

Both sides will see this as a chance to pick up points with Germany looming in the group. Chile, however, is without a couple of important pieces. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who struggled for Manchester City this season, will miss out as he has yet to recover from an April calf injury. In addition, Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is unable to start, instead on the bench with an ankle injury.

Nevertheless, this Chile starting lineup is still heavily experienced, and will bring the positive vibes from a pair of Copa America titles with them.

For Cameroon, Besiktas striker Vincent Aboubakar leads the line, supported by FC Lorient’s Benjamin Moukandjo and 21-year-old China-based Christian Bassogog, who won the MVP in the African Cup of Nations. Cameroon sports a youthful squad, with the starting lineup including 24-year-old defender Collins Fai, 21-year-old goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, and 21-year-old midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

LINEUPS

Cameroon: Ondoa; Fai, Teikeu, Ngadjui, Mabouka; Djoum, Anguissa, Siani; Moukandjo, Aboubakar, Bassogog.
Bench: Mandjeck, Zoua, Boumale, Owona, Guihoata, Ekambi, Onana, Ngwen, Tambe, Ngamaleu, Mbokwe.

Chile: Herrera; Beausejour, Jara, Medel, Isla; Aranguiz, Diaz, Vidal; Puch, Vargas, Fuenzalida.
Bench: Bravo, Sanchez, Toselli, Hernandez, Mena, Roco, Gutierrez, Rodriguez, Silva, Valencia, Sagal, Diaz.