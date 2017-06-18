More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Former Chelsea man Oscar sparks brawl in Chinese league

By Kyle BonnJun 18, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT

Former Chelsea attacking midfielder Oscar, who now plays for Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League, sparked a brawl in hilarious fashion on Sunday.

In first-half stoppage time in Shanghai’s match against Guangzhou – who is managed by longtime Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic – Oscar put all his might into a pair of kicks, smashing both against the bodies of opponents, one in each direction.

Guangzhou player Chen Zhizhao didn’t take too kindly to Oscar’s actions during the course of play, and with play stopped after the ball was launched out of play, Zhizhao shoved Oscar to the ground. This sparked a massive brawl with plenty of pushing and shoving.

In the end, each side saw a player sent off, while Zhizhao got away with just a caution. Guangzhou received the brunt of the discipline, picking up three yellow cards and the straight red during the scuffle, while Shanghai only saw the one player red carded and nobody else cautioned.

The match ended in the 1-1 draw, with nobody scoring in the second half.

Watch Live: Cameroon vs. Chile kicks off Group B

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnJun 18, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT

With the first round of Group A complete and the hosts on top, focus now shifts to Group B where Cameroon takes on Chile at 2:00 p.m. ET from Moscow, live on Telemundo Deportes.

Both sides will see this as a chance to pick up points with Germany looming in the group. Chile, however, is without a couple of important pieces. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who struggled for Manchester City this season, will miss out as he has yet to recover from an April calf injury. In addition, Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is unable to start, instead on the bench with an ankle injury.

[ WATCH LIVE: Cameroon vs. Chile live on Telemundo Deportes ]

Nevertheless, this Chile starting lineup is still heavily experienced, and will bring the positive vibes from a pair of Copa America titles with them.

For Cameroon, Besiktas striker Vincent Aboubakar leads the line, supported by FC Lorient’s Benjamin Moukandjo and 21-year-old China-based Christian Bassogog, who won the MVP in the African Cup of Nations. Cameroon sports a youthful squad, with the starting lineup including 24-year-old defender Collins Fai, 21-year-old goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, and 21-year-old midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

LINEUPS

Cameroon: Ondoa; Fai, Teikeu, Ngadjui, Mabouka; Djoum, Anguissa, Siani; Moukandjo, Aboubakar, Bassogog.
Bench: Mandjeck, Zoua, Boumale, Owona, Guihoata, Ekambi, Onana, Ngwen, Tambe, Ngamaleu, Mbokwe.

Chile: Herrera; Beausejour, Jara, Medel, Isla; Aranguiz, Diaz, Vidal; Puch, Vargas, Fuenzalida.
Bench: Bravo, Sanchez, Toselli, Hernandez, Mena, Roco, Gutierrez, Rodriguez, Silva, Valencia, Sagal, Diaz.

Portugal 2-2 Mexico: Late goals leave sides level

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 18, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT

It appeared Portugal had grabbed a late three points against a bright but mistake-prone Mexico side, but the CONCACAF champions leveled in stoppage time to leave honors even at 2-2.

Mexico looked positive in the opening 20 minutes, with Portugal holding the majority of possession but Juan Carlos Osorio’s squad looking up to the task.

There was a big moment after 20 minutes, as it appeared Pepe had scored on the volley after Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post, but after the goal was initially given, the referee asked for a video review, with VAR available in the tournament. After a quick video review, replay showed four Portuguese players offside on the initial delivery into the box, and the goal was wiped off. The call was correct, and the replay review was lightning quick.

Nevertheless, the moment sparked Portugal, and they began to grow into the ascendency. Moments after Memo Ochoa was forced to make a brilliant save, tipping the ball over the bar after it was headed by his own defender Carlos Salcedo, Portugal pounced. Ronaldo did the hard work to carry the ball into the box and cut between three defenders, and he laid off for Ricardo Quaresma who was completely unmarked on the other end of the net. The Besiktas made no mistake, touching past Ochoa and then tapping into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

Once they grabbed the lead, however, Portugal’s cutting edge was lost. Mexico had a moment before halftime to pull back level, but while Carlos Vela’s cross met the head of Chicharito, the Bayer Leverkusen striker couldn’t do much with it, only weakly touching it into the waiting arms of Rui Patricio on the hop.

He would atone for the mistake moments later, bringing Mexico back even. Raul Jiminez sent the ball into the box, and a terrible whiff by Portugal defender Raphael Guerrero saw the ball drop to Carlos Vela, who whipped it back into the box for Chicharito who crashed home a header to equalize the score at 1-1.

The Mexican frontman had yet another chance right on the stroke of halftime, but he slipped trying to shoot and sent the ball into the clouds.

After the break, both teams looked to play with less attacking intent, and there were few attempts on net until the final minutes when Portugal began to pour men forward. With five minutes remaining, the Euro champions had their best chance to break the deadlock, as Andre Silva headed on net, but Ochoa was there to keep him out.

Mexico couldn’t see out the point, however, and Portugal seemingly grabbed a winner. Seconds after the Ochoa save, substitute Gelson Martins burst down the right edge of the box, and while his cross cannoned off Hector Herrera, it fell to Cedric Soares. His attempt on net clipped Herrera and deflected into the back of the net for a 2-1 lead.

But again, the lead wouldn’t last long for Portugal. A Mexico corner in the 92nd minute fell to the head of Hector Moreno, and he buried the chance, beating Jose Fonte in the air.

With the late pair of goals, the points were shared, and both teams finished looking up at Russia who leads Group A.

Report: Liverpool chases Aubameyang in record deal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 18, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a hot commodity in a summer full of available attacking talent.

One team that could use a striker is Liverpool, with just the often-injured Daniel Sturridge, Danny Ings returning from an ACL tear, and Divock Origi currently filling out the roster. The Reds have been linked with a hefty compliment of players this summer, but this could be the most exciting.

According to a report by French publication La Parisien, the Reds are preparing a massive $78 million bid for the Borussia Dortmund striker.

[ MORE: Sunday’s Transfer Rumor Roundup ]

Aubameyang has said he wants to leave Westfalenstadion after putting up outstanding goalscoring numbers, bagging 40 goals in 46 matches across all competitions last season, including 31 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches.

The key to the report is that Aubameyang reciprocates the interest. The Gabon international is apparently up for linking back up with former Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp, and Liverpool can offer Champions League play next season. Finally, Aubameyang would join a team bursting with attacking talent, with Philippe Coutinho leading the way plus the likely addition of Mohamed Salah who seems close to joining from Roma.

Watch Live: Portugal vs. Mexico in Confederations Cup

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnJun 18, 2017, 10:18 AM EDT

With Russia taking the first three points of the 2017 Confederations Cup, Portugal and Mexico now meet to see if either side can draw level with the hosts atop Group A.

The match pits a pair of former teammates together, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Chicharito lead the lines as the two sides meet in Kazan at 11:00 a.m. ET live on Telemundo Deportes.

Chicharito arrived at Manchester United the year after Ronaldo left, but the two did play together at Real Madrid during the Mexican’s one-year loan in the 2014/15 season. Now, there’s intense speculation surrounding Ronaldo about his future at the Bernabeu.

[ WATCH LIVE: Portugal vs. Mexico on Telemundo Deportes ]

For Portugal, Ronaldo is supported by Nani and Ricardo Quaresma up front, while West Ham United defender Jose Fonte starts at the back alongside Pepe who is yet to find a new club after his Real Madrid contract recently expired. On the bench is reported Liverpool target Gelson Martins.

On the other end, the Mexican starting lineup features an entire 11 players from European clubs. Chicharito gets support from Carlos Vela and Raul Jiminez on the wings, while Jonathan dos Santos mans the center of the pitch. Giovanni dos Santos and Rafa Marquez both start the game among the substitutes.

LINEUPS

Portugal: Rui Patricio; Guerreiro, Pepe, Fonte, Soares; Moutinho, Carvalho, Andre Gomes; Nani, Quaresma, Ronaldo.
Bench: Andre Silva, Alves, Pereira, Eliseu, Beto, Pizzi, Adrien Silva, Neto, Sa, B. Silva, Martins, Nelsinho.

Mexico: Ochoa; Salcedo, Reyes, Moreno, Layun; Guardado, J. dos Santos, Herrera; Vela, Chicharito, Jimenez.
Bench: Marquez, Peralta, Talavera, G. dos Santos, Cota, Fabien, Aquino, Alanis, Araujo, Lozano, Damm, Reyes.