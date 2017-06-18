More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
‘I don’t care’: Aussie coach tetchy ahead of Confed opener

Associated PressJun 18, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

Cameroon 0-2 Chile: Vidal, VAR the stars (video) VAR used in Portugal vs. Mexico, and it worked Watch Live: Cameroon vs. Chile kicks off Group B

SOCHI, Russia (AP) Being cranky and prickly is a badge of honor for Australia coach Ange Postecoglou.

No need to lighten up just because you’re at a FIFA tournament.

“Maybe that’s just my demeanor,” Postecoglou said after a series of abrasive responses to questions ahead of Australia’s Confederations Cup opener against Germany on Monday.

Postecoglou was on guard throughout Sunday’s media conference, fearing reporters were trying to trip him up or somehow undermining his team in Sochi.

Asked why he brought a full-strength squad, unlike the Germans, Postecoglou let out a sigh, paused and then ventured a reply.

“Because we want to continue to evolve as a team and we want to do well here,” he said. “I’m not really sure if that’s a trick question or something. But I usually pick my best team.”

That team is out of the automatic qualification places to return to Russia for the World Cup next year with two matches remaining in the group stage.

So could the next three months define his four-year reign as Australia coach?

“No,” Postecoglou responded bluntly. “I think my tenure has already been defined. So I don’t care about it.”

After being comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Brazil in a friendly on Tuesday, Australia has arrived at the eight-team Confederations Cup on a low.

“People forget this was an award for something we achieved,” Postecoglou snapped back. “It wasn’t given to us.”

The Socceroos qualified for the World Cup warm-up tournament by winning the Asian Cup in 2015 to be crowned Asian champions.

“So if people are easily dismissing that, they’ll dismiss everything else,” Postecoglou continued. “So I don’t really care.”

What Postecoglou does care about is not being given credit for bringing young players into the squad. Inevitably the focus on Germany has centered on its callow squad, containing only three world champions from 2014 while many of the established stars have been given a break.

In the Sochi news conference, a Brazilian journalist enquired in English what the advantages and disadvantages were of playing against such a youthful opponent.

“Let’s dispel one myth,” he said. “When the teams walk out tomorrow, if I had to have a guess, I reckon we will be younger. If people actually want to do some research, have a look tomorrow who the younger team is.

“From that point of view, I don’t buy into any of that stuff … it’s a great game for us, we’re playing against the world champions.”

Pressing home the point, Postecoglou concluded: “Do the maths … I could be wrong.”

Few would want to be the one to tell him he was wrong.

Juicy rumor: Ronaldo, Morata for De Gea, $234 million

By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

The rumors regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future are going to be inescapable and in many cases insufferable, but there’s little debating the juicy nature of this particular apple.

Fueled by anger at more tax evasion talk in Spain, Ronaldo is reportedly trying to engineer an exit from Real Madrid.

There are only so many clubs who can handle his contract and the transfer fee, but interest in a return to Manchester United has been a two-way street for some time now.

Ronaldo seems ready to start down that road, according to reports, and one coming out of Italy via Tuttosport says United may have a massive idea to bring him “home” to Old Trafford.

In order to obtain both the 32-year-old’s services and those of Real teammate Alvaro Morata, United is reportedly ready to offer the following to Madrid:

Not a bad haul for the Meringues, who have reaped the rewards of spending on Ronaldo back in 2009 for the then 24-year-old. Ronaldo has only gone onto score 406 goals for Real. Pretty overrated (massive eye roll).

Why would Real include Morata in the deal? That’s what makes the rumor a bit goofy, though perhaps La Liga’s champions know they can land Kylian Mbappe from Monaco or another high profile player? Let’s face it, they can land just about anyone.

Man City turns attention to Dani Alves

By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT

The BBC is reporting that Pep Guardiola may be turning to the familiar to solve his right back problems.

The Manchester City boss is seeking a reunion with Dani Alves, the Juventus right back that Guardiola brought to Barcelona in 2008. Alves would go on to play with current Man City players Claudio Bravo and Yaya Toure.

Alves, 34, went to the UEFA Champions League Final this season with Juve, also spent his fair share of time at right mid (He also played a match each at center back and right wing for The Old Lady). He registered six goals and seven assists in 33 appearances.

The report says Alves would cost $6.3 million, and that’s far less expensive than some of the other full back targets linked to Man City (Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy). Alves would be a fine stopgap for City given his price, though his addition wouldn’t end the club’s recruitment at his position.

Donnarumma showered with fake money on Italy U-21 duty (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

Teenage wonder Gianluigi Donnarumma is not going to sign a new deal at AC Milan, and Italian fans are not happy with his act.

The 18-year-old, managed by super agent Mino Raiola, reportedly turned down a five-year deal which would’ve netted him $5 million-plus after taxes.

There were rumors of an even bigger deal from Real Madrid, and many Italian fans want to know how much is enough for Gianluigi Buffon’s heir apparent between the Azzurri’s sticks.

On duty for Italy’s U-21s against Denmark, Italian fans showered Donnarumma in fake money. The disturbance caused a delay in the action as workers scooped up the faux bills.

It’s still just the second-best use of a “greed money shower” in recent history.

Cameroon 0-2 Chile: Vidal, VAR the stars (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT

Eduardo Vargas darted onto a through ball in what looked like a perfectly-timed run.

VAR thought differently.

The Video Assistant Referee pulled back Vargas’ opening goal for Chile in a decision that seemed anything but conclusive, but substitute Alexis Sanchez found Arturo Vidal for a second-half winner over Cameroon at Otkrytiye Arena in Moscow.

Chile goes atop the 2017 Confederations Cup’s Group A before Australia and Germany meet Monday in Sochi. Cameroon is fourth.

Chile was the better side in the first half, and Vargas hit the woodwork in the first minute before the pulled back goal.

Cameroon backstop Fabrice Ondoa came up with several big saves for the CAF side.

The second half saw Cameroon on the front foot for a 20-25 minutes, and manager Juan Antonio Pizzi called upon dinged-up Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez for the final 20 minutes.

And Sanchez did deliver, literally, sending a swooping ball for Vidal to head home with 10 minutes to play.

Chile nearly saw a second goal pulled back by VAR, as Alexis Sanchez’s breakaway run that led to Vargas depositing a rebound was very close to being offside.