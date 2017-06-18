Juicy rumor: Ronaldo, Morata for De Gea, $234 million

The rumors regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future are going to be inescapable and in many cases insufferable, but there’s little debating the juicy nature of this particular apple.

Fueled by anger at more tax evasion talk in Spain, Ronaldo is reportedly trying to engineer an exit from Real Madrid.

There are only so many clubs who can handle his contract and the transfer fee, but interest in a return to Manchester United has been a two-way street for some time now.

Ronaldo seems ready to start down that road, according to reports, and one coming out of Italy via Tuttosport says United may have a massive idea to bring him “home” to Old Trafford.

In order to obtain both the 32-year-old’s services and those of Real teammate Alvaro Morata, United is reportedly ready to offer the following to Madrid:

$234 million

David De Gea

Not a bad haul for the Meringues, who have reaped the rewards of spending on Ronaldo back in 2009 for the then 24-year-old. Ronaldo has only gone onto score 406 goals for Real. Pretty overrated (massive eye roll).

Why would Real include Morata in the deal? That’s what makes the rumor a bit goofy, though perhaps La Liga’s champions know they can land Kylian Mbappe from Monaco or another high profile player? Let’s face it, they can land just about anyone.

