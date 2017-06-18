Juicy rumor: Ronaldo, Morata for De Gea, $234 million

The rumors regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future are going to be inescapable and in many cases insufferable, but there’s little debating the juicy nature of this particular apple.
Fueled by anger at more tax evasion talk in Spain, Ronaldo is reportedly trying to engineer an exit from Real Madrid.
There are only so many clubs who can handle his contract and the transfer fee, but interest in a return to Manchester United has been a two-way street for some time now.
Ronaldo seems ready to start down that road, according to reports, and one coming out of Italy via Tuttosport says United may have a massive idea to bring him “home” to Old Trafford.
In order to obtain both the 32-year-old’s services and those of Real teammate Alvaro Morata, United is reportedly ready to offer the following to Madrid:
Not a bad haul for the Meringues, who have reaped the rewards of spending on Ronaldo back in 2009 for the then 24-year-old. Ronaldo has only gone onto score 406 goals for Real. Pretty overrated (massive eye roll).
Why would Real include Morata in the deal? That’s what makes the rumor a bit goofy, though perhaps La Liga’s champions know they can land Kylian Mbappe from Monaco or another high profile player? Let’s face it, they can land just about anyone.
You may have seen some buzz on the Internet today regarding a Major League Soccer manager making his move to the Premier League.
That name is a bigger one in world football, and certainly not for his fine work in MLS as New York City FC boss.
Patrick Vieira has surged to pole position on multiple betting web sites as Southampton slowly makes its way toward hiring a replacement for Claude Puel. Vieira was also linked with the Saint-Etienne job earlier this month. Would he leave NYCFC? Southampton would be an interesting job for any manager interested in making his way into the Premier League hierarchy.
However, ESPN reported that Saints could appoint Mauricio Pellegrino to the post. The 45-year-old Argentine was an assistant at both Liverpool and Inter Milan before cutting his managerial teeth with Valencia, where he wont 47 percent of his matches in a short stint.
He’s since coached with a pair of Argentine clubs, Estudiantes and Independiente, before returning to La Liga with Alaves.
Putting aside the obvious humor in Mauricio Pellegrino having a job once held by Mauricio Pochettino, it’s an intriguing option for Saints.
So is Vieira, who carries name value and has done pretty well for himself in the unorthodox world of MLS.
Frank De Boer is also said to be in the running for the gig, and Saints reportedly want to name a coach early next week.
Antonio Conte is on the verge of signing a new contract with Chelsea after just one year on the job, according to Sky Sports.
It had been speculated that Conte, 47, was growing in discontent with the Chelsea higher-ups, frustrating by their unwillingness to spend on Juventus center back Leonardo Bonucci amongst others.
The new deal will reportedly make Conte more than $12 million per season.
It’s been an offseason of some tumult in what should’ve been a summer of honeymoon vibes between Conte and Chelsea. Diego Costa said Conte dismissed him by text, Inter Milan was linked with pursuit of the manager, and the transfer market controversy only added to perceived issues between the two parties.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez navigated the Monday press conference regarding his re-election without a single mention of Cristiano Ronaldo.
On one hand, that means Perez did not lend any credence to rumors that Ronaldo wants to leave the club following tax evasion charges in Spain.
On the other hand, the boisterous, outspoken, and by no means bashful Perez did not come to the defense of his superstar.
UPDATE (from Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol):
What that means is up to you to interpret, but Perez was expected to speak about Ronaldo’s future during the press conference. The fact that he didn’t could be as simple as “sources” being incorrect, or incredibly complex.
Marca has reported that Real manager Zinedine Zidane has unsurprisingly reached out to the Portuguese hero to try and soothe what ails Ronaldo.
Ronaldo has been linked with a move back to Manchester United, and one rumor claims that he’ll be offered along with Alvaro Morata in exchange for goalkeeper David De Gea and a whopping $234 million.
Germany’s use of a young squad for this summer’s Confederations Cup has allowed Mesut Ozil some unusual freedom this offseason.
Ozil, 28, has been spending some time in America this offseason, and apparently connected with USWNT and Portland Thorns star Tobin Heath.
Heath has long been delayed in returning to the lineup with a back injury, and Ozil showed off a signed Heath USWNT shirt on Twitter while wishing the star well in her recovery.
Heath claimed to be a big Arsenal fan back in 2011, when she and USWNT teammate Casey Nogueira visited the Emirates, and has supported the club on social media.