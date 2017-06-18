More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Russia banning fans from Confederations Cup games

By Kyle BonnJun 18, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT

The Russian government has reportedly begun to take the liberty of banning fans from Confederations Cup games it determines to be a problem, and they’re doing it at the last possible minute.

According to Associated Press reporter James Ellingworth, the Russian government has forced fans to purchase a “fan ID” along with their ticket in order to gain entry to games. The government can cancel this form of identification at any given time, allowing them to control those who enter games and those who are denied. According to Ellingworth’s report, the government has already taken the liberty of banning fans just hours before the opening game between Russia and New Zealand, leaving their tickets useless.

The report states this system will also be used at next year’s World Cup.

One fan cited in Ellingworth’s report, who serves as the head of a notable supporter’s group, said he was halfway through the drive from Moscow to St. Petersburg to attend the game when he was notified via email that he would be denied entry. The fan apparently has a troubled past, having been booted from France twice after fan violence following a game between England and Russia last year.

All this comes despite poor fan attendance and ticket sales for the Confederations Cup. According to Sky Sports reporter Bryan Swanson, just 65% of the tickets have been sold for the entire event, with 7,000 tickets available for the opening match just the day before the game.

Obviously, it’s a bad look for Russia when games featuring the host nation are not sold out, and the stadium features large sections of empty seats. It won’t help if the government is banning fans with tickets in hand from entering the stadium.

The Russian government does well to purge the crowd of troubled fans, but holding sole control over who can attend matches is a slippery slope, and according to Ellingworth’s report, there are some supporters who feel the cancellation of their tickets are unjustified.

Despite poor ticket sales, the government has given fans of the host nation yet another reason to think hard before purchasing a seat at the games.

Reports: Everton continues to spend with Sandro capture

By Kyle BonnJun 18, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT

Everton’s busy summer continues as multiple reports state the club is ready to announce Malaga striker Sandro as their third signing of the transfer window.

The 21-year-old Spaniard has completed his medical, according to Dominic King of the Daily Mail among others, and will be announced in the next 48 hours. He was tracked by Atletico Madrid, but with reports of Fernando Torres close to a contract extension and the club chasing Chelsea frontman Diego Costa, Sandro was pushed to the Premier League.

According to the reports, Sandro will cost Everton around $6.6 million. The Spanish youth international scored 14 La Liga goals last season for Malaga in 30 appearances, closing the season well with seven goals and three assists in the club’s final nine league games.

The signing is possibly the club’s most significant of the summer, as it is the biggest signal yet that Romelu Lukaku is all but gone from Goodison Park. Sandro is most likely Lukaku’s replacement up front, and the more Everton – a club not exactly known for unlimited financial means – spends, the more it becomes clear they are banking on a large influx of cash in the near future. However, it’s unlikely the club will shoulder all of the goalscoring duties on a 21-year-old, and another striker could be on the way in before the season starts anew.

Everton has already captured Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Ajax captain Davy Klassen for a combined $60 million, with the former becoming their record signing.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Salah medical, Giroud to West Ham

By Kyle BonnJun 18, 2017, 8:15 AM EDT

Olivier Giroud has already stated this summer that he hopes to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place, saying, “my future is written at Arsenal for now.” He may not get the chance.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham is preparing a bid for the Frenchman, and the Gunners are keen to listen. Giroud lost his starting place last season as Arsene Wenger deployed Alexis Sanchez as a lone striker, and with Arsenal seemingly a favorite to sign Kylian Mbappe, Giroud’s place could become even more precarious.

The Sky report didn’t give any other details on the story, even admitting that Giroud is one of many attacking players that the Hammers are interested in, including Chelsea castaway Michy Batshuyai, Manchester City youngster Kelechi Iheanacho, and Middlesbrough lightning rod Adama Traore. Even so, the transfer would make sense given that Giroud wouldn’t have to move from London and the Hammers struggled with finishing last season.

The 30-year-old signed a new Arsenal contract in January that runs through the summer of 2020, so his future is firmly in the hands of his club.

According to Egyptian publication KingFut, AS Roma has successfully come to an agreement with Liverpool for winger Mohamed Salah and the 25-year-old will fly to England to complete his medical on Tuesday.

The report states the agreed transfer fee amounts to a whopping $50 million, which includes bonuses. That would be a record sale for Roma, smashing their previous record set by the $36 million sale of Miralem Pjanic to Juventus just last summer.

Salah had a fantastic season this past campaign, scoring 15 Serie A goals for Roma and assisting 13 more despite missing six weeks on African Cup of Nations duty. The move also represents a return to the Premier League for the Egyptian, after he was unable to crack the Chelsea lineup, making just 13 Premier League appearances for the Blues in a loan-filled Chelsea stint.

There have been conflicting reports concerning AS Monaco midfielder Fabinho, but it appears now that Premier League clubs may have missed out. According to French television channel Telefoot, Fabinho has decided he wishes to join PSG next season, much to the dismay of his current club and those chasing his signature.

The report states that, because Fabinho is under contract at Monaco until 2021, the club retains most of the control in the transfer story, and therefore could potentially reject a bid from a Ligue 1 rival such as PSG, or at the very least could charge them a premium. However, the defending champions have already prepared for Fabinho’s imminent departure this summer, signing his replacement in Zulte Waregam midfielder Soualiho Meite.

Fabinho has reportedly been a target for a number of Premier League teams, most notably Manchester United, although recent reports state the Red Devils have made Eric Dier a priority over the 23-year-old Brazilian.

Don’t expect the Gianluigi Donnarumma saga to end anytime soon. After AC Milan released the details of their contract offer to the 18-year-old goalkeeper yesterday – which was rejected – today the Italian’s agent Mino Raiola has announced he will hold a press conference.

It’s unclear what he will discuss, and there are reports that he could leave the door open for AC Milan to continue negotiations. Donnarumma and Raiola have taken plenty of heat for the decision to leave the San Siro in search of a massive payday, and that only intensified after the club publicized its sizeable final offer.

Despite the near-completion of the deal for Mohamed Salah, Liverpool has been linked with yet another winger. According to Portuguese publication A Bola, the Reds are in for expensive Sporting wide player Gelson Martins.

The report values him at upwards of $56 million, saying that Liverpool has already seen an offer of $45 million rejected.

The 22-year-old Sporting youth product has six caps for the Portuguese national team and had a stellar season last year, notching six goals and 13 assists in the Portuguese top flight, helping Sporting to a third place finish.

Journalist scammed for almost $1,000 for cab ride in Moscow

Associated PressJun 17, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) A Chilean journalist was taken for a very expensive taxi ride during the Confederations Cup soccer tournament in Moscow.

Diego Saez, a 38-year old journalist from Radio ADN in Chile, was scammed by the driver, who charged him 50,000 rubles -around $900- for a one-hour ride from the Domodedovo airport in southern Moscow to his hotel in the city center after arriving from Munich in the early hours of Thursday.

That’s 50 times the typical fare.

Tired from an overnight journey that stared in Romania, where Chile played its last friendly before the Confederations Cup on Tuesday, Saez says at first he did not calculate the exchange rate when the driver told him the astronomical fare upon arrival. After paying but before exiting the car, he consulted with a Chilean colleague over the phone, who told him a more reasonable rate would be 5,000 rubles, or some $90 – and even that’s very high by Moscow standards.

“I then started arguing with him (the driver) to get my money back, but he insisted on the fare,” Saez said.

The driver dropped his bags in front of the hotel entrance and Saez says he took a picture of the license plate and, with the help of the hotel manager, contacted police. He was interviewed by Russian officials until around 5 a.m., and they called him back on Friday to stop by a local police station, where they had the driver detained.

The driver returned all the money, and then some. “He offered to drive me around for free during the whole tournament, but I refused,” Saez said.

The officers also offered Saez a two-man police escort throughout the tournament. He also refused.

Moscow’s airports are notorious among locals for taxi scams. Signs warn against accepting rides from the gaggles of drivers who hang around the terminal, accosting new arrivals. Taxi companies and ride-share apps typically offer a journey to the center for around 1,000 rubles ($17).

MLS Snapshot: Toronto FC 2-0 D.C. United (video)

By Matt ReedJun 17, 2017, 10:08 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Even in the games where Sebastian Giovinco isn’t scoring goals, he’s still making a huge impact for Toronto FC. The Italian playmaker recorded two assists on Saturday night en route to TFC’s 2-0 win over D.C. United, who managed just one shot on target throughout the match. TFC sits atop the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield standings with 32 points through 16 matches. Meanwhile, D.C. remains at the bottom of the East on 15 points in as many fixtures.

Three two moments that mattered

60′ — Giovinco finds Altidore: Sound familiar? — Is there any better duo up front in MLS? They make it look so easy. 

 

60′ — Hamilton seals it for the league leaders — That’s two assists on the night for Sebastian Giovinco.

Man of the match: Sebastian Giovinco

Goalscorers: Jozy Altidore (60′), Jordan Hamilton (85′)