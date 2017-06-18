More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

VAR used in Portugal vs. Mexico, and it worked

2 Comments
By Kyle BonnJun 18, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

I’m stunned. Absolutely shocked.

20 minutes into the Confederations Cup match between Mexico and Portugal, with either side yet to break through, Portugal appeared to score the game’s first goal with Pepe blasting home a half-volley. After a moment or two of confusion, the referees took a second look, and 53 seconds after the ball hit the back of the net, the goal had been wiped off, with replays showing as many as four Portuguese players offside on the initial delivery into the box.

And the internet, for some reason, hated it. Don’t believe me? Look:

That’s just a tiny snapshot. The amount of people who chimed in on social media to denounce Video Assistant Refereeing utterly blew me away. I respect the opinions of something new and scary and different, but I vehemently disagree.

Getting as many calls on the field right as possible is paramount. I completely understand those who are afraid that VAR will destroy the pace of play, but when applied correctly – as it was in the Portugal/Mexico game – it can only improve the game.

Let’s review the scenario:

  1. Portugal scored
  2. Portugal celebrated
  3. Some people were confused for 30 seconds
  4. The call was reversed and play continued

So what was truly lost here? Portugal had their celebration cut short, and 30 seconds or so came off the board. In return, we got the call correct. What is the problem? This seems to be a best-case-scenario result, and yet it sparked a vicious debate.

For those who believe that the loss of bad refereeing somehow makes the game worse, that’s an opinion that would disqualify such an individual from complaining about bad refereeing ever again. If the human element results in bad refereeing decisions – which it has for decades and will continue to do so because referees aren’t perfect – why not make use of available technology at our fingertips? And if you deny such a luxury, how can that same person then go and whine when a referee errs in the future? Fans can either take bad refereeing or replay, trying for a perfect world without both is a pipe dream. Given the low standard of refereeing of late and the higher degree of scrutiny, turning down the chance to correct the truly poor decisions would set the game back years.

If VAR significantly slows down the game, I can understand the vitriol. Soccer is a game where flow and continuity is paramount, that is not up for discussion. Video replay in Major League Baseball and the National Football League have taken years to streamline, and MLB review is still brutally slow (On that note, I admit the late review of Portugal’s second goal was tiresome and useless, and the “every goal needs to be checked” part needs to go). But if VAR is used as displayed in the Portugal/Mexico game I’m all for it, because at the end of the day, getting the call right is what this is all about, and it will make the game of soccer better from top to bottom.

Juicy rumor: Ronaldo, Morata for De Gea, $234 million

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

The rumors regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future are going to be inescapable and in many cases insufferable, but there’s little debating the juicy nature of this particular apple.

Fueled by anger at more tax evasion talk in Spain, Ronaldo is reportedly trying to engineer an exit from Real Madrid.

[ MORE: Ramifications of a Ronaldo move ]

There are only so many clubs who can handle his contract and the transfer fee, but interest in a return to Manchester United has been a two-way street for some time now.

Ronaldo seems ready to start down that road, according to reports, and one coming out of Italy via Tuttosport says United may have a massive idea to bring him “home” to Old Trafford.

In order to obtain both the 32-year-old’s services and those of Real teammate Alvaro Morata, United is reportedly ready to offer the following to Madrid:

Not a bad haul for the Meringues, who have reaped the rewards of spending on Ronaldo back in 2009 for the then 24-year-old. Ronaldo has only gone onto score 406 goals for Real. Pretty overrated (massive eye roll).

Why would Real include Morata in the deal? That’s what makes the rumor a bit goofy, though perhaps La Liga’s champions know they can land Kylian Mbappe from Monaco or another high profile player? Let’s face it, they can land just about anyone.

‘I don’t care’: Aussie coach tetchy ahead of Confed opener

AP Photo/Artur Lebedev
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 18, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

MORE: Confederations Cup

Cameroon 0-2 Chile: Vidal, VAR the stars (video) VAR used in Portugal vs. Mexico, and it worked Watch Live: Cameroon vs. Chile kicks off Group B

SOCHI, Russia (AP) Being cranky and prickly is a badge of honor for Australia coach Ange Postecoglou.

No need to lighten up just because you’re at a FIFA tournament.

“Maybe that’s just my demeanor,” Postecoglou said after a series of abrasive responses to questions ahead of Australia’s Confederations Cup opener against Germany on Monday.

Postecoglou was on guard throughout Sunday’s media conference, fearing reporters were trying to trip him up or somehow undermining his team in Sochi.

Asked why he brought a full-strength squad, unlike the Germans, Postecoglou let out a sigh, paused and then ventured a reply.

“Because we want to continue to evolve as a team and we want to do well here,” he said. “I’m not really sure if that’s a trick question or something. But I usually pick my best team.”

That team is out of the automatic qualification places to return to Russia for the World Cup next year with two matches remaining in the group stage.

So could the next three months define his four-year reign as Australia coach?

“No,” Postecoglou responded bluntly. “I think my tenure has already been defined. So I don’t care about it.”

After being comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Brazil in a friendly on Tuesday, Australia has arrived at the eight-team Confederations Cup on a low.

“People forget this was an award for something we achieved,” Postecoglou snapped back. “It wasn’t given to us.”

The Socceroos qualified for the World Cup warm-up tournament by winning the Asian Cup in 2015 to be crowned Asian champions.

“So if people are easily dismissing that, they’ll dismiss everything else,” Postecoglou continued. “So I don’t really care.”

What Postecoglou does care about is not being given credit for bringing young players into the squad. Inevitably the focus on Germany has centered on its callow squad, containing only three world champions from 2014 while many of the established stars have been given a break.

In the Sochi news conference, a Brazilian journalist enquired in English what the advantages and disadvantages were of playing against such a youthful opponent.

“Let’s dispel one myth,” he said. “When the teams walk out tomorrow, if I had to have a guess, I reckon we will be younger. If people actually want to do some research, have a look tomorrow who the younger team is.

“From that point of view, I don’t buy into any of that stuff … it’s a great game for us, we’re playing against the world champions.”

Pressing home the point, Postecoglou concluded: “Do the maths … I could be wrong.”

Few would want to be the one to tell him he was wrong.

Rob Harris is at http://www.twitter.com/RobHarris and http://www.facebook.com/RobHarrisReports

More AP Confederations Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/ConfederationsCup

Man City turns attention to Dani Alves

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT

The BBC is reporting that Pep Guardiola may be turning to the familiar to solve his right back problems.

The Manchester City boss is seeking a reunion with Dani Alves, the Juventus right back that Guardiola brought to Barcelona in 2008. Alves would go on to play with current Man City players Claudio Bravo and Yaya Toure.

[ VIDEO: Donnarumma’s money shower ]

Alves, 34, went to the UEFA Champions League Final this season with Juve, also spent his fair share of time at right mid (He also played a match each at center back and right wing for The Old Lady). He registered six goals and seven assists in 33 appearances.

The report says Alves would cost $6.3 million, and that’s far less expensive than some of the other full back targets linked to Man City (Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy). Alves would be a fine stopgap for City given his price, though his addition wouldn’t end the club’s recruitment at his position.

Donnarumma showered with fake money on Italy U-21 duty (video)

AP Photo/Claude Paris
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

Teenage wonder Gianluigi Donnarumma is not going to sign a new deal at AC Milan, and Italian fans are not happy with his act.

The 18-year-old, managed by super agent Mino Raiola, reportedly turned down a five-year deal which would’ve netted him $5 million-plus after taxes.

[ MORE: Confederations Cup recaps ]

There were rumors of an even bigger deal from Real Madrid, and many Italian fans want to know how much is enough for Gianluigi Buffon’s heir apparent between the Azzurri’s sticks.

On duty for Italy’s U-21s against Denmark, Italian fans showered Donnarumma in fake money. The disturbance caused a delay in the action as workers scooped up the faux bills.

It’s still just the second-best use of a “greed money shower” in recent history.