Conte set for new Chelsea contract

You may have seen some buzz on the Internet today regarding a Major League Soccer manager making his move to the Premier League.

That name is a bigger one in world football, and certainly not for his fine work in MLS as New York City FC boss.

Patrick Vieira has surged to pole position on multiple betting web sites as Southampton slowly makes its way toward hiring a replacement for Claude Puel. Vieira was also linked with the Saint-Etienne job earlier this month. Would he leave NYCFC? Southampton would be an interesting job for any manager interested in making his way into the Premier League hierarchy.

However, ESPN reported that Saints could appoint Mauricio Pellegrino to the post. The 45-year-old Argentine was an assistant at both Liverpool and Inter Milan before cutting his managerial teeth with Valencia, where he wont 47 percent of his matches in a short stint.

He’s since coached with a pair of Argentine clubs, Estudiantes and Independiente, before returning to La Liga with Alaves.

Putting aside the obvious humor in Mauricio Pellegrino having a job once held by Mauricio Pochettino, it’s an intriguing option for Saints.

So is Vieira, who carries name value and has done pretty well for himself in the unorthodox world of MLS.

Frank De Boer is also said to be in the running for the gig, and Saints reportedly want to name a coach early next week.

