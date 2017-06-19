Donnarumma’s agent says contract rejection not about money

The Gianluigi Donnarumma-AC Milan transfer saga is not going to end quietly.

A day after Donnarumma was showered by fake money while on Italy U-21 duty, his agent is speaking out.

Mino Raiola represents the 18-year-old shot stopper, and says the decision was not about money. Milan openly shared the details of its contract offer, and Raiola says that’s just one example of how Milan treated Donnarumma.

From the BBC:

“I was wrong not to immediately stop this infernal machine – with that pounding we could not say yes. We took a decision that we didn’t want to take. It was nothing to do with money. We were threatened.”

Raiola said Milan’s interest in buying a keeper and potentially putting Donnarumma on the bench ahead of a World Cup year is risky.

“Now there is a genuine risk he could miss a year. His quality makes that improbable, but this is already on the verge of mobbing.”

Is this bullying from Milan, or fair play considering the teenager won’t sign a new deal? It seems more of the latter than the former, though Raiola’s involvement makes this anything but straight-forward.

