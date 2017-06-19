More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Germany edge Australia in five-goal thriller (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT

Reigning World Cup champions Germany beat Australia 3-2 on Monday in an end-to-end encounter at the 2017 Confederations Cup.

The Group B clash in Sochi, Russia had a fast start as Lars Stindl gave a rampant German outfit the lead but a flurry of incidents at the end of the first half first saw Tommy Rogic equalize but then Julian Draxler made it 2-1 to Germany at the break.

Leon Goretzka made it 3-1 early in the second half but to their credit Australia hung in there and pulled a controversial goal back via Tomi Juric as the Video Assistant Referees (VARs) were used.

However, despite late pressure a young Germany side held on to seal victory and they now face Chile in Kazan on Thursday, while Australia meet Cameroon in Saint Petersburg.

Germany took the lead early on as Julian Brandt surged down the right and cut the ball back for Stindl to slot home calmly. 1-0 to Germany with just five minutes on the clock.

It should have been 2-0 soon after as Goretzka’s wonderful cross found Sandro Wagner, but the Hoffenheim forward sent a diving header inches wide of the post when he should’ve done better. Brandt then got free down the right and after slipping he recovered to strike a powerful effort towards the top corner which Mat Ryan pushed wide.

Wagner then raced clear but dragged his effort wide of the far post when one-on-one with Ryan. Another opportunity missed for Germany as Australia’s defense was all over the place and Brandt then had a long-range effort pushed away by Ryan.

Australia almost leveled things up as Trent Sainsbury got free from a free kick but headed wide under no pressure at all. A huge chance wasted by the Socceroos.

Germany then missed a big chance of there own as a cross was somehow was cleared off the line, and then Australia leveled things up with Rogic drilling home at the second attempt to make it 1-1 against the run of play. Game on. Well, for a few moments anyway…

Massimo Luongo took down Goretzka three minutes after the Socceroos had drawn level to concede a penalty kick and Draxler slotted home to make it 2-1 at half time.

In the second half it took just three minutes for Germany to make it 3-1 as Goretzka once again raced free and this time he finished calmly at the near post to make it 3-1.

Just when it seemed like Germany would run away with things, Australia were back in the game and made it 3-2. A shot was spilled by Bernd Leno and Juric finished off the loose ball. The Video Assistant Referees checked the goal for offside and the goal stood despite a questionable handball in the build-up.

Australia began to dictate the tempo of the game after reducing the deficit and substitute James Troisi curled an effort towards goal but couldn’t get enough power on his shot as Leno saved.

At the other end another substitute, Timo Werner, went close as he wriggled free but the RB Leipzig man hit the post.

Juric then teed up another sub, Robbie Kruse, but his effort was saved well down low by Leno as Australia pushed hard late on for an equalizer but couldn’t find one with even Tim Cahill jumping off the bench.

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

England’s U21 national team fought back from 1-0 down to beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group A at the 2017 European Championships on Monday.

In sunny conditions in Kielce, Poland, England fell behind to Martin Chrien’s first half goal but fought back valiantly in the second half as Swansea City’s Alfie Mawson equalized and Southampton’s Nathan Redmond scored the winner with a stunner.

With the victory Aidy Boothroyd’s side sit top of Group A ahead of Poland and Sweden squaring off later on Monday, with the top team from all three groups automatically reaching the semifinals plus the best-placed second team making up the field.

England face hosts Poland in their final group game on Thursday, while Slovakia face Sweden.

Take a look at winning-goal below as Southampton duo James Ward-Prowse and Redmond combined to see the latter score a goal worthy of winning any game.

Mexico’s Hirving Lozano to join PSV Eindhoven

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT

There is another Mexican star at PSV Eindhoven: Hirving Lozano.

The Pachuca and Mexican national team winger, 21, has agreed to join the Dutch giants from Liga MX as he was left out of Mexico’s squad for their Confederations Cup opener against Portugal in Sochi, Russia on Sunday as El Tri drew 2-2 to seal the deal.

PSV announced that Lozano has agreed a long-term contract until 2023, stating that the agreement will be signed when he returns from Confederations Cup duty in Russia.

“Lozano made a lightning-quick visit to the Netherlands for his medical examination on Monday, thanks to the Mexican Federation. The Mexican has given his word for an agreement until the summer of 2023. As soon as Lozano returns from the Confederation Cup the agreement will be signed. After signing up, and after a short break, he will join the team well before the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.”

Lozano will join fellow Mexico teammate Andres Guadardo in Eindhoven, while Mexico’s star center back Hector Moreno just swapped PSV for AS Roma last week.

“Chucky” will be in a team playing in the UEFA Europa League and he’s likely to contribute straight away out wide. PSV lost just twice in the Dutch Eredivisie last season — to eventual champions Feyenoord on both occasions — but 10 draws saw them finish third behind Ajax as they missed out on a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

Manager Phillip Cocu is a big believer in developing young talent which will be music to the ears of Lozano and Mexican national team fans. Lozano scored at the Estadio Azetca as Mexico beat Honduras 3-0 in a recent 2018 World Cup qualifier and he has two goals in 17 appearances for El Tri as his star continues to rise.

It seems like Chucky has landed in the perfect spot to take his career to the next level as the leading scorer in the CONCACAF Champions League has been excelling for Pachuca in Mexico’s top-flight.

Manchester City and Manchester United had both been linked with a move for Lozano but getting regular minutes in a top-flight team, plus having the chance to play in the Europa League, will no doubt accelerate his development and help him settle in Europe.

New USMNT jersey for 2017 Gold Cup leaked?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT

Well, this is different. And extremely patriotic.

Ahead of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup next month, a leaked U.S. national team jersey is doing the rounds on social media.

It is believed the kit below will be unveiled as the USMNT’s new gear for the Gold Cup with red and blue hoops and then plenty of stars on the shoulders and sleeves.

You might as well just whack an Eagle eating an apple pie on the back of this bad boy…

Joking aside, have a look at the photos below to see what you think.

Better than the red and white hooped home jersey from 2012? Cooler than the Bomb Popsicle jersey from the 2014 World Cup?

