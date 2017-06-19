More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Luka Modric could face jail in perjury investigation

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT

Luka Modric could be in very big trouble indeed.

Last week the Croatia and Real Madrid superstar returned home to Croatia to testify in the trial of Zdravko Mamic, the former chief executive of Dinamo Zagreb who oversaw his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur back in 2008.

Previously Modric, 31, was a key witness in Mamic’s trial for charges including embezzlement and tax fraud, but after changing his statement Modric is now suspected of alleged perjury according to a statement released by the Croatia State Attorney Office (DORH).

Under Croatian law Modric, who has won three UEFA Champions League titles in the past four years at Real Madrid, could face anywhere between six months and five years in jail if found guilty of perjury.

The crux of this case is Mamic’s involvement in Modric’s transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham where he is charged with taking a huge portion of the transfer fee for himself.

Mamic’s defense admits he took the fee but they claim there is no wrongdoing in that case as the contract between Dinamo and Modric had an annex stating the transfer fee would be shared between the club and player.

Modric initially confirmed what the prosecution believes to have happened, with the contract alleged to have been signed and backdated after he was sold to Spurs. Yet Modric then stated he was confused and has since changed his story.

The DORH has released a statement regarding Modric’s testimony on June 13, 2017.

“State Attorney’s Office in Osijek opened the investigation against Croatian citizen (1985) due to the existence of reasonable doubt that when giving testimony before the County Court in Osijek committed a crime against justice by giving false testimony under Article 305, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code / 11. (6th 19th 2017).”

WATCH: Germany, Australia entertain in Sochi

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

What a first half in Sochi as Germany lead Australia 2-1 in their Group B opener at the 2017 Confederations Cup.

[ STREAM: Australia vs. Germany live 

The second half promises plenty after three goals and plenty of drama in the opening 45 minutes.

Germany took the lead after five minutes through Lars Stindl who finished off Julian Brandt’s cross calmly:

But Australia drew level on 41 minutes through Tommy Rogic:

Only for Julian Draxler to put Germany ahead again three minutes later from the penalty spot.

Click on the link above to watch the second half from Sochi live via Telemundo Deportes.

STREAM LIVE: Australia vs. Germany in Confed Cup

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2017, 10:52 AM EDT

Australia and Germany kick off their 2017 Confederations Cup campaigns on Monday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) in Sochi, Russia.

Joachim Low’s Germany are the favorites for this Group B encounter even though Germany has left most of its starters at home and opted to send a young group to the tournament in Russia.

As for Australia, their coach Ange Postecoglo was tetchy when asked about their chances in Russia ahead of their Confed Cup opener.

Maybe that’s because Chile beat Cameroon 2-0 in the opening game of Group B on Sunday, so a defeat for either Germany or Australia on Monday would be very damaging for their hopes of reaching the semifinals.

[ WATCH LIVE: Australia vs. Germany live on Telemundo Deportes

In team news Australia start Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy who helped Huddserfield Town to Premier League promotion while on loan at the Terriers last season.

Julian Draxler starts for, and captains, Germany, while Sandro Wagner starts up top as he looks to continue his red-hot form for club and country.

LINEUPS

Australia: Ryan; Wright, Sainsbury, Degenek; Milligan, Luongo; Behich, Rogic, Mooy, Leckie; Rogic. Subs: Gersbach, Cahill, McGowan, Kruse, Maclaren, Langerak, Troisi, Jeggo, Hrustic, Vukovic, McGowan, Irvine

Germany: Leno; Kimmich, Rudiger, Mustafi, Hector; Stindl, Goretzka, Brandt, Rudy, Draxler; Wagner. Subs: Trapp, Ter Stegen, Ginter, Plattenhardt, Henrichs, Demirbay, Werner, Can, Younes, Sule.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Trio to Chelsea; Dembele to Everton

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2017, 10:02 AM EDT

Chelsea will sign three new players “soon”, according to the London Evening Standard.

[ MORE: Perez on Ronaldo’s future

Transfer deals for Romelu Lukaku, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Willy Caballero are all said to be progressing with the Blues ready to spend some serious cash to prepare for a return to the UEFA Champions League and build to defend their Premier League title.

Per the report, Lukaku and Bayayoko are further away from being Chelsea players but Caballero is all set to arrive at Stamford Bridge and will sign on July 1 after becoming a free agent. The Argentine goalkeeper, 35, will be Thibaut Courtois back-up and will likely get plenty of minutes in Europe and in cup competitions.

Lukaku, 24, is yet to sign a new deal at Everton and with Ronald Koeman splashing some serious case at Goodison Park (Davy Klaassen and Jordan Pickford have already arrived with Sandro Ramirez on the way and a move for Gylfi Sigurdsson seeming likely) it suggests the Toffees could be ready to cash in on their Belgian striker.

With Diego Costa‘s future uncertain, Lukaku would be the main man up top for Chelsea but he’d return for a huge transfer fee and with huge expectations following his failure to break into the Chelsea team from 2012-14 before being sold to Everton. Lukaku’s 25 goals last season showcased his continued improvement, but his hold-up play must improve if he is going to reach the next level with Chelsea.

As for Bakayoko, the 22-year-old Monaco and France midfielder is wanted by Antonio Conte to sit in alongside N'Golo Kante and break up play in midfield. Bakayoko is a powerful player and he should dovetail with Kante perfectly. As reports of Nemanja Matic heading to Manchester United persist, bringing in Bakayoko makes plenty of sense and Conte is a big fan of two powerful, defense-minded players in his two central midfield spots.

If Lukaku leaves Everton, as expected, this summer, then the Toffees are lining up Celtic striker Moussa Dembele as his direct replacement, according to the Daily Post.

The 20-year-old took the Scottish Premiership by storm last season, scoring 32 goals as Celtic went through the entire domestic season unbeaten.

Dembele is though to be valued at over $35 million by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, but the player the Scottish giants signed for free last summer from Fulham may well be allowed to leave if an opportunity arises in the Premier League.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for Dembele, but the Frenchman may see a move to Everton as a better fit for now as Koeman could offer him regular action if Lukaku leaves.

Perez reelected; will speak on Ronaldo’s future

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2017, 9:23 AM EDT

Florentino Perez will be Real Madrid’s president for another four years.

[ MORE: 2017-18 UCL draw made ]

The 70-year-old was unopposed for the top position at the reigning European champions and he will now be in charge until 2021, taking his time in the role to over 18 years.

According to Spanish outlet Onda Cero, Perez will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday to discuss his re-election but the main question for him won’t be about his own future, or even his usual grilling about which superstar players will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future will be at the top of the agenda, with multiple reports stating the Portuguese superstar wants to move on from Real Madrid amid allegations of tax fraud against him from the Spanish government.

It is expected that Perez will speak about “his version” of Ronaldo’s future on Monday.

With multiple reports stating he is now unhappy in the Spanish capital after arriving from Manchester United in 2009, Ronaldo, 32, and his agent Jorge Mendes may well be seeking more support from the Real hierarchy over allegations from the Spanish authorities that the reigning World Player of the Year owes more than $16.3 million in tax over disputed image rights.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be the frontrunners for Ronaldo if he does leave Real Madrid, but it is still tough to see him leaving anytime soon.

Reports suggest he wants a fresh challenge and is frustrated by the tax allegations, but can any club really afford not only the transfer fee Real will demand but also his wages? United and PSG could, but at the age of 32, Ronaldo may have just three or four years left in top form. From a financial standpoint it may make sense, and Ronaldo’s incredible goalscoring record (406 in 394 games for Real) suggests he still has plenty left in the tank.

It will certainly be intriguing to hear Perez’s take on the situation.