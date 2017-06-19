Luka Modric could face jail in perjury investigation

Luka Modric could be in very big trouble indeed.

Last week the Croatia and Real Madrid superstar returned home to Croatia to testify in the trial of Zdravko Mamic, the former chief executive of Dinamo Zagreb who oversaw his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur back in 2008.

Previously Modric, 31, was a key witness in Mamic’s trial for charges including embezzlement and tax fraud, but after changing his statement Modric is now suspected of alleged perjury according to a statement released by the Croatia State Attorney Office (DORH).

Under Croatian law Modric, who has won three UEFA Champions League titles in the past four years at Real Madrid, could face anywhere between six months and five years in jail if found guilty of perjury.

The crux of this case is Mamic’s involvement in Modric’s transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham where he is charged with taking a huge portion of the transfer fee for himself.

Mamic’s defense admits he took the fee but they claim there is no wrongdoing in that case as the contract between Dinamo and Modric had an annex stating the transfer fee would be shared between the club and player.

Modric initially confirmed what the prosecution believes to have happened, with the contract alleged to have been signed and backdated after he was sold to Spurs. Yet Modric then stated he was confused and has since changed his story.

The DORH has released a statement regarding Modric’s testimony on June 13, 2017.

“State Attorney’s Office in Osijek opened the investigation against Croatian citizen (1985) due to the existence of reasonable doubt that when giving testimony before the County Court in Osijek committed a crime against justice by giving false testimony under Article 305, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code / 11. (6th 19th 2017).”

