Man City to launch Aubameyang bid, according to report

Manchester City has been linked with Borussia Dortmund target striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for some time, though the last we’d heard it was Liverpool readying a club record bid for the Gabon striker.

Sky Sports says that Reds report was inaccurate, and that Man City has leapt into the fray following a reported problem with Paris Saint-Germain’s $76 million bid for the BVB star.

The move makes sense for Man City, who would be able to sell Sergio Aguero to help offset the cost of a move. Aguero, of course, is a phenomenal striker but not the prototypical big man for Guardiola’s system (See: Robert Lewandowski).

The 6-foot-2 28-year-old’s style would seem fit for an easy transition not just to Guardiola’s system, but to the Premier League. He’s been fantastic in Europe, and bagged four goals against Spurs and Liverpool in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds two seasons ago.

If BVB is willing to sell — and it’s incredible young depth in attack make it a realistic option — this could be the move that sends Man City’s title aspirations over the top. Imagine Aubameyang reaping the rewards from, and holding up the play for, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan, and David Silva. Wow.

