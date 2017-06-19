Mexico’s Hirving Lozano to join PSV Eindhoven

There is another Mexican star at PSV Eindhoven: Hirving Lozano.
The Pachuca and Mexican national team winger, 21, has agreed to join the Dutch giants from Liga MX as he was left out of Mexico’s squad for their Confederations Cup opener against Portugal in Sochi, Russia on Sunday as El Tri drew 2-2 to seal the deal.
PSV announced that Lozano has agreed a long-term contract until 2023, stating that the agreement will be signed when he returns from Confederations Cup duty in Russia.
“Lozano made a lightning-quick visit to the Netherlands for his medical examination on Monday, thanks to the Mexican Federation. The Mexican has given his word for an agreement until the summer of 2023. As soon as Lozano returns from the Confederation Cup the agreement will be signed. After signing up, and after a short break, he will join the team well before the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.”
Lozano will join fellow Mexico teammate Andres Guadardo in Eindhoven, while Mexico’s star center back Hector Moreno just swapped PSV for AS Roma last week.
“Chucky” will be in a team playing in the UEFA Europa League and he’s likely to contribute straight away out wide. PSV lost just twice in the Dutch Eredivisie last season — to eventual champions Feyenoord on both occasions — but 10 draws saw them finish third behind Ajax as they missed out on a spot in the UEFA Champions League.
Manager Phillip Cocu is a big believer in developing young talent which will be music to the ears of Lozano and Mexican national team fans. Lozano scored at the Estadio Azetca as Mexico beat Honduras 3-0 in a recent 2018 World Cup qualifier and he has two goals in 17 appearances for El Tri as his star continues to rise.
It seems like Chucky has landed in the perfect spot to take his career to the next level as the leading scorer in the CONCACAF Champions League has been excelling for Pachuca in Mexico’s top-flight.
Manchester City and Manchester United had both been linked with a move for Lozano but getting regular minutes in a top-flight team, plus having the chance to play in the Europa League, will no doubt accelerate his development and help him settle in Europe.