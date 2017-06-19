New USMNT jersey for 2017 Gold Cup leaked?

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Well, this is different. And extremely patriotic.

Ahead of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup next month, a leaked U.S. national team jersey is doing the rounds on social media.

It is believed the kit below will be unveiled as the USMNT’s new gear for the Gold Cup with red and blue hoops and then plenty of stars on the shoulders and sleeves.

You might as well just whack an Eagle eating an apple pie on the back of this bad boy…

Joking aside, have a look at the photos below to see what you think.

Better than the red and white hooped home jersey from 2012? Cooler than the Bomb Popsicle jersey from the 2014 World Cup?

JUST IN: The first real photo leak of the USMNT Gold Cup kit. Smaller shoulder stars + sublimated stars on navy hoops. (h/t @aawagner011) pic.twitter.com/iZuvoJPSML — Conrad Burry 🔴🐐🎨 (@conradburry) June 18, 2017

