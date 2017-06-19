Newcastle linked with trio of players from three leagues

Newcastle United could be on the verge of not just its first, but its second and third new names of the offseason.

That doesn’t count their purchase of Christian Atsu from Chelsea after the Ghanaian spent last season on loan at St. James Park.

So who are the names reportedly heading to Rafa Benitez in Northeast England?

Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar could make his way to England after the Magpies reportedly offered him $3 million per year in wages. Rennes was also said to be interested in the Porto striker, who spent last season on loan at Besiktas (The Express).

The same report says Newcastle have triggered an $11 million release clause from Eibar defender Florian Lejeune . The 26-year-old is a center back who can also handled defensive midfielder, and was by far Eibar's best player last season according to advanced stats site Squawka.

Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah has said he's got a move to England planned to the tune of "90 percent complete." Fans are connecting the dots after Acquah followed Newcastle United on Twitter on Monday. 2017!

Lejeune is especially interesting given he signed for Manchester City but never made an appearance for them. Aboubakar has 57 caps with 17 goals for Cameroon, and is coming off his best club season since 2013. Acquah is a bit of an unknown at club level, and has 18 caps for Ghana.

