Newcastle linked with trio of players from three leagues

Newcastle United could be on the verge of not just its first, but its second and third new names of the offseason.
That doesn’t count their purchase of Christian Atsu from Chelsea after the Ghanaian spent last season on loan at St. James Park.
So who are the names reportedly heading to Rafa Benitez in Northeast England?
[ REPORT: Whitecaps bid for Besiktas’ Hutchinson ]
- Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar could make his way to England after the Magpies reportedly offered him $3 million per year in wages. Rennes was also said to be interested in the Porto striker, who spent last season on loan at Besiktas (The Express).
- The same report says Newcastle have triggered an $11 million release clause from Eibar defender Florian Lejeune. The 26-year-old is a center back who can also handled defensive midfielder, and was by far Eibar’s best player last season according to advanced stats site Squawka.
- Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah has said he’s got a move to England planned to the tune of “90 percent complete.” Fans are connecting the dots after Acquah followed Newcastle United on Twitter on Monday. 2017!
Lejeune is especially interesting given he signed for Manchester City but never made an appearance for them. Aboubakar has 57 caps with 17 goals for Cameroon, and is coming off his best club season since 2013. Acquah is a bit of an unknown at club level, and has 18 caps for Ghana.
Atiba Hutchinson was 19 the last time he played club ball in North America, but that could change this summer.
Reports out of Turkey, shared by Whitecaps’ blog Eighty Six Forever, says Vancouver has bid $5 million for the Canadian international.
[ MORE: Perez and Ronaldo ]
Hutchinson has made 157 appearances for Besiktas since joining the Turkish giants from PSV Eindhoven in 2013. He’s also played for FC Copenhagen, Helsingborgs, and Osters since leaving the Toronto Lynx in 2002.
The defensive midfielder is a five-time Canadian Player of the Year and has 77 caps for the national team. He’s also won hardware at nearly every stop of his career, and was the Danish Superliga Player of the Year in 2009-10.
He’d make quite a dilemma for Carl Robinson, with Tony Tchani and Matias Laba both also in important central midfield roles. Should Hutchinson arrive, it probably spells the end for a 4-1-4-1 but the ‘Caps won’t complain about the problem.
The Gianluigi Donnarumma-AC Milan transfer saga is not going to end quietly.
A day after Donnarumma was showered by fake money while on Italy U-21 duty, his agent is speaking out.
[ MORE: Perez and Ronaldo ]
Mino Raiola represents the 18-year-old shot stopper, and says the decision was not about money. Milan openly shared the details of its contract offer, and Raiola says that’s just one example of how Milan treated Donnarumma.
From the BBC:
“I was wrong not to immediately stop this infernal machine – with that pounding we could not say yes. We took a decision that we didn’t want to take. It was nothing to do with money. We were threatened.”
Raiola said Milan’s interest in buying a keeper and potentially putting Donnarumma on the bench ahead of a World Cup year is risky.
“Now there is a genuine risk he could miss a year. His quality makes that improbable, but this is already on the verge of mobbing.”
Is this bullying from Milan, or fair play considering the teenager won’t sign a new deal? It seems more of the latter than the former, though Raiola’s involvement makes this anything but straight-forward.
You may have seen some buzz on the Internet today regarding a Major League Soccer manager making his move to the Premier League.
That name is a bigger one in world football, and certainly not for his fine work in MLS as New York City FC boss.
Patrick Vieira has surged to pole position on multiple betting web sites as Southampton slowly makes its way toward hiring a replacement for Claude Puel. Vieira was also linked with the Saint-Etienne job earlier this month. Would he leave NYCFC? Southampton would be an interesting job for any manager interested in making his way into the Premier League hierarchy.
[ MORE: Man City in for Aubameyang ]
However, ESPN reported that Saints could appoint Mauricio Pellegrino to the post. The 45-year-old Argentine was an assistant at both Liverpool and Inter Milan before cutting his managerial teeth with Valencia, where he wont 47 percent of his matches in a short stint.
He’s since coached with a pair of Argentine clubs, Estudiantes and Independiente, before returning to La Liga with Alaves.
Putting aside the obvious humor in Mauricio Pellegrino having a job once held by Mauricio Pochettino, it’s an intriguing option for Saints.
So is Vieira, who carries name value and has done pretty well for himself in the unorthodox world of MLS.
Frank De Boer is also said to be in the running for the gig, and Saints reportedly want to name a coach early next week.
Antonio Conte is on the verge of signing a new contract with Chelsea after just one year on the job, according to Sky Sports.
It had been speculated that Conte, 47, was growing in discontent with the Chelsea higher-ups, frustrating by their unwillingness to spend on Juventus center back Leonardo Bonucci amongst others.
The new deal will reportedly make Conte more than $12 million per season.
[ MORE: Man City in for Aubameyang ]
It’s been an offseason of some tumult in what should’ve been a summer of honeymoon vibes between Conte and Chelsea. Diego Costa said Conte dismissed him by text, Inter Milan was linked with pursuit of the manager, and the transfer market controversy only added to perceived issues between the two parties.