Ozil shows off jersey from USWNT star, Arsenal fan Heath

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Germany’s use of a young squad for this summer’s Confederations Cup has allowed Mesut Ozil some unusual freedom this offseason.

Ozil, 28, has been spending some time in America this offseason, and apparently connected with USWNT and Portland Thorns star Tobin Heath.

Heath has long been delayed in returning to the lineup with a back injury, and Ozil showed off a signed Heath USWNT shirt on Twitter while wishing the star well in her recovery.

[ MORE: Man City in for Aubameyang ]

Heath claimed to be a big Arsenal fan back in 2011, when she and USWNT teammate Casey Nogueira visited the Emirates, and has supported the club on social media.

Also thanks everyone for the jersey love… Notes, special gifts and especially this jersey. Not sure who gave it to me but thank you! pic.twitter.com/SFepN8YTcr — Tobin Heath (@TobinHeath) September 26, 2016

Follow @NicholasMendola