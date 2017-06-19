More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Perez reelected; will speak on Ronaldo’s future

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2017, 9:23 AM EDT

Florentino Perez will be Real Madrid’s president for another four years.

The 70-year-old was unopposed for the top position at the reigning European champions and he will now be in charge until 2021, taking his time in the role to over 18 years.

According to Spanish outlet Onda Cero, Perez will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday to discuss his re-election but the main question for him won’t be about his own future, or even his usual grilling about which superstar players will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future will be at the top of the agenda, with multiple reports stating the Portuguese superstar wants to move on from Real Madrid amid allegations of tax fraud against him from the Spanish government.

It is expected that Perez will speak about “his version” of Ronaldo’s future on Monday.

With multiple reports stating he is now unhappy in the Spanish capital after arriving from Manchester United in 2009, Ronaldo, 32, and his agent Jorge Mendes may well be seeking more support from the Real hierarchy over allegations from the Spanish authorities that the reigning World Player of the Year owes more than $16.3 million in tax over disputed image rights.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be the frontrunners for Ronaldo if he does leave Real Madrid, but it is still tough to see him leaving anytime soon.

Reports suggest he wants a fresh challenge and is frustrated by the tax allegations, but can any club really afford not only the transfer fee Real will demand but also his wages? United and PSG could, but at the age of 32, Ronaldo may have just three or four years left in top form. From a financial standpoint it may make sense, and Ronaldo’s incredible goalscoring record (406 in 394 games for Real) suggests he still has plenty left in the tank.

It will certainly be intriguing to hear Perez’s take on the situation.

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 19, 2017, 7:55 AM EDT

The draw for the first two rounds of UEFA Champions League qualifying has been made in Nyon, Switzerland.

Scottish champions Celtic were among the seeds for the draw as Brendan Rogers’ men will arrive in the second qualifying round and face either Northern Irish champs Linfield or SP La Fiorita of San Marino.

Other seeded clubs in the draw include Malmo of Sweden, Rosenberg of Norway and Polish outfit Legia Warsaw.

Below is the draw for the first two rounds of qualifying in full.

The first round games will be played on 27/28 June and 4/5 July. The second round games will be played on 11/12 July and 18/19 July.

Champions League first qualifying round

Vikingur (Faroe Isles) v Trepca ’89 (Kosovo)

Hibernians (Malta) v Tallinn (Estonia)

Alashkert (Armenia) v Santa Coloma (Andorra)

The New Saints v Europa (Gibraltar)

Linfield v SP La Fiorita (San Marino)

Champions League second qualifying round

Group 1

Apoel (Cyprus) v Dudelange (Luxembourg)

Zalgiris (Lithuania) v Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria)

Qarabag (Azerbaijan) v Samtredia (Georgia)

Partizan (Serbia) v Budućnost Podgorica (Montenegro)

Hibernians (Malta) or FCI Tallinn (Estonia) v Salzburg (Austria)

Group 2

Sheriff (Moldova) v Kukes (Albania)

Astana (Kazakhstan) v Spartaks Jurmala (Latvia)

BATE Borisov (Belarus) v Alashkert (Armenia) or FC Santa Coloma (Andorra)

Zilina (Slovakia) v Copenhagen (Denamrk)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) v Budapest Honvéd (Hungary)

Rijeka (Croatia) v The New Saints or Europa (Gibraltar)

Group 3

Malmo (Sweden) v Vardar (Macedonia)

Zrinjski (Bosnia and Herzegovina) v Maribor (Slovenia)

Dundalk (Ireland) v Rosenborg (Norway)

FH Hafnarfjördur (Iceland) v Víkingur (Faroe Islands) or Trepça ’89 (Kosovo)

Linfield or SP La Fiorita (San Marino) v Celtic

IFK Mariehamn (Finland) v Legia Warszawa (Poland)

VIDEO: Toronto FC takes the “Dad Jokes Challenge”

By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT

Toronto FC is not the first to try the “Dad Jokes Challenge”, but given the holiday of Father’s Day and their unorthodox approach, it’s totally worth watching their effort.

Drew Moor, Alex Bono, and Jonathan Osorio are among the Reds to give it a go in front of the cameras, though the tradition of doing their best to avoid a laugh while delivering a stone-faced punch line wasn’t exactly followed by the letter of the law.

Pretty kid friendly if you ask us. The Zero and Eight joke is a personal highlight.

Chile manager admits players were shaken by VAR disallowed goal

By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 9:33 PM EDT

Chile manager Juan Antonio Pizzi admits that the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee affected his players during Sunday’s Confederations Cup match against Cameroon.

Eduardo Vargas‘ goal was ruled offside following review by VAR, and Chile was denied an opener despite a controlling first half in Moscow.

Vargas later scored, as did Arturo Vidal, and Chile triumphed 2-0 over Cameroon. But the African representatives were the better side for much of the second half, and Pizzi puts at least some of that on VAR a system he believes but said “needs time.”

From Goal.com:

“At the end of the first half we could have been 1-0 up but 20 minutes later we were still level and that made the players disappointed. It’s true it caused distress but that’s because we are not used to it. We will have to wait and see how it develops.

“It’s true that maybe the situation had an impact on our performance in the second half. It was a fair decision but it’s difficult as before this tournament the goal would have stood.”

It’s all logical. The same way fans will need to get used to a goal being chalked off, or little delays in celebration, players will need to address the emotional disappointment of having a goal taken away form them. I don’t love VAR, but that’s mostly because I’m a foolish purist. Ultimately, it’ll provide a bit more than it detracts from the sport.

MLS Snapshot: Philadelphia Union 0-2 New York Red Bulls

By Nicholas MendolaJun 18, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): One of the top finishers in Major League Soccer history was at it again Sunday as Bradley Wright-Phillips scored twice to break open a scoreless match which could fairly be described as a bit of a dud. Aside from a lackluster Derrick Jones red card and a remarkable Luis Robles stop on Chris Pontius (hence the remark), there wasn’t much cooking before BWP bagged a brace starting in the 87th minute. The Red Bulls move back into a playoff spot with their second road win of the season.

The Goals

53′ — Jones slips, misses ball, catches leg, sent off — It was fitting that even the send-off was weak, as Derrick Jones appeared to slip while launching into a tackle and clumsily missed the ball. His follow-through caught Felipe Martins and that was all she wrote.

87′ — Lawrence’s seeing-eye pass finds BWP — There’s so much to love in the build-up here, which is calm from the Red Bulls as the Union look exhausted. Kemar Lawrence gets the ball on the left, BWP was already breaking and look…at that… ball.

90+2′ — BWP slides into your DMs — Not entirely sure that makes any sense, but look at how casually the striker maneuvers his way into scoring position before hitting the grass to knock in the insurance marker.

Man of the Match: BWP.