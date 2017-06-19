Perez reelected; will speak on Ronaldo’s future

Florentino Perez will be Real Madrid’s president for another four years.

[ MORE: 2017-18 UCL draw made ]

The 70-year-old was unopposed for the top position at the reigning European champions and he will now be in charge until 2021, taking his time in the role to over 18 years.

According to Spanish outlet Onda Cero, Perez will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday to discuss his re-election but the main question for him won’t be about his own future, or even his usual grilling about which superstar players will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future will be at the top of the agenda, with multiple reports stating the Portuguese superstar wants to move on from Real Madrid amid allegations of tax fraud against him from the Spanish government.

It is expected that Perez will speak about “his version” of Ronaldo’s future on Monday.

With multiple reports stating he is now unhappy in the Spanish capital after arriving from Manchester United in 2009, Ronaldo, 32, and his agent Jorge Mendes may well be seeking more support from the Real hierarchy over allegations from the Spanish authorities that the reigning World Player of the Year owes more than $16.3 million in tax over disputed image rights.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be the frontrunners for Ronaldo if he does leave Real Madrid, but it is still tough to see him leaving anytime soon.

Reports suggest he wants a fresh challenge and is frustrated by the tax allegations, but can any club really afford not only the transfer fee Real will demand but also his wages? United and PSG could, but at the age of 32, Ronaldo may have just three or four years left in top form. From a financial standpoint it may make sense, and Ronaldo’s incredible goalscoring record (406 in 394 games for Real) suggests he still has plenty left in the tank.

It will certainly be intriguing to hear Perez’s take on the situation.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports