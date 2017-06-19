Real Madrid’s Perez on Ronaldo: “He’s a Real Madrid player”

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez navigated the Monday press conference regarding his re-election without a single mention of Cristiano Ronaldo.
On one hand, that means Perez did not lend any credence to rumors that Ronaldo wants to leave the club following tax evasion charges in Spain.
On the other hand, the boisterous, outspoken, and by no means bashful Perez did not come to the defense of his superstar.
UPDATE (from Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol):
What that means is up to you to interpret, but Perez was expected to speak about Ronaldo’s future during the press conference. The fact that he didn’t could be as simple as “sources” being incorrect, or incredibly complex.
Marca has reported that Real manager Zinedine Zidane has unsurprisingly reached out to the Portuguese hero to try and soothe what ails Ronaldo.
Ronaldo has been linked with a move back to Manchester United, and one rumor claims that he’ll be offered along with Alvaro Morata in exchange for goalkeeper David De Gea and a whopping $234 million.
Germany’s use of a young squad for this summer’s Confederations Cup has allowed Mesut Ozil some unusual freedom this offseason.
Ozil, 28, has been spending some time in America this offseason, and apparently connected with USWNT and Portland Thorns star Tobin Heath.
Heath has long been delayed in returning to the lineup with a back injury, and Ozil showed off a signed Heath USWNT shirt on Twitter while wishing the star well in her recovery.
Heath claimed to be a big Arsenal fan back in 2011, when she and USWNT teammate Casey Nogueira visited the Emirates, and has supported the club on social media.
Gylfi Sigurdsson saved Swansea City’s Premier League life, and the club understandably doesn’t want to attempt another run at safety without him.
Often linked with Everton, the Icelandic attacker remains property of the Welsh side and Swans chairman Huw Jenkins says the club has yet to receive a proper offer for Sigurdsson.
Jenkins says there has not been a “firm bid” for the 27-year-old Sigurdsson, who registered nine goals and 13 assists last season. That’s a direct impact on 22 of the Swans’ 45 Premier League goals, nearly half.
From The Liverpool Echo:
“Our aim is to try and keep Gylfi and Fernando (Llorente), keep our better players and to make sure we can add to Paul’s [Clement] squad.
“It’s hard to suggest what sort of value Gylfi has in today’s market, but to us he is priceless and we’ve got to make sure we do everything in our power to make sure he stays with us.”
Sigurdsson has said he has not plans to leave Swansea, but money can speak loudly to both the players and Jenkins. Given Sigurdsson’s age, perhaps Swans want to see a big number. Given how Sigurdsson’s time at Spurs went, teams may be hesitant to offer one.
It would be nice to see Sigurdsson stay at the Liberty Stadium, but as the window begins to close it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some decent offers come the way of Wales.
Manchester City has been linked with Borussia Dortmund target striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for some time, though the last we’d heard it was Liverpool readying a club record bid for the Gabon striker.
Sky Sports says that Reds report was inaccurate, and that Man City has leapt into the fray following a reported problem with Paris Saint-Germain’s $76 million bid for the BVB star.
The move makes sense for Man City, who would be able to sell Sergio Aguero to help offset the cost of a move. Aguero, of course, is a phenomenal striker but not the prototypical big man for Guardiola’s system (See: Robert Lewandowski).
The 6-foot-2 28-year-old’s style would seem fit for an easy transition not just to Guardiola’s system, but to the Premier League. He’s been fantastic in Europe, and bagged four goals against Spurs and Liverpool in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds two seasons ago.
If BVB is willing to sell — and it’s incredible young depth in attack make it a realistic option — this could be the move that sends Man City’s title aspirations over the top. Imagine Aubameyang reaping the rewards from, and holding up the play for, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan, and David Silva. Wow.
England’s U21 national team fought back from 1-0 down to beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group A at the 2017 European Championships on Monday.
In sunny conditions in Kielce, Poland, England fell behind to Martin Chrien’s first half goal but fought back valiantly in the second half as Swansea City’s Alfie Mawson equalized and Southampton’s Nathan Redmond scored the winner with a stunner.
With the victory Aidy Boothroyd’s side sit top of Group A ahead of Poland and Sweden squaring off later on Monday, with the top team from all three groups automatically reaching the semifinals plus the best-placed second team making up the field.
England face hosts Poland in their final group game on Thursday, while Slovakia face Sweden.
Take a look at game-winner below as Southampton duo James Ward-Prowse and Redmond combined to see the latter score a goal worthy of winning any game.