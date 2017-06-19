Report: Whitecaps bid to bring Besiktas’ Hutchinson to town

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Atiba Hutchinson was 19 the last time he played club ball in North America, but that could change this summer.

Reports out of Turkey, shared by Whitecaps’ blog Eighty Six Forever, says Vancouver has bid $5 million for the Canadian international.

Hutchinson has made 157 appearances for Besiktas since joining the Turkish giants from PSV Eindhoven in 2013. He’s also played for FC Copenhagen, Helsingborgs, and Osters since leaving the Toronto Lynx in 2002.

The defensive midfielder is a five-time Canadian Player of the Year and has 77 caps for the national team. He’s also won hardware at nearly every stop of his career, and was the Danish Superliga Player of the Year in 2009-10.

He’d make quite a dilemma for Carl Robinson, with Tony Tchani and Matias Laba both also in important central midfield roles. Should Hutchinson arrive, it probably spells the end for a 4-1-4-1 but the ‘Caps won’t complain about the problem.

