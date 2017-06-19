STREAM LIVE: Australia vs. Germany in Confed Cup

Chelsea will sign three new players “soon”, according to the London Evening Standard.

Transfer deals for Romelu Lukaku, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Willy Caballero are all said to be progressing with the Blues ready to spend some serious cash to prepare for a return to the UEFA Champions League and build to defend their Premier League title.

Per the report, Lukaku and Bayayoko are further away from being Chelsea players but Caballero is all set to arrive at Stamford Bridge and will sign on July 1 after becoming a free agent. The Argentine goalkeeper, 35, will be Thibaut Courtois back-up and will likely get plenty of minutes in Europe and in cup competitions.

Lukaku, 24, is yet to sign a new deal at Everton and with Ronald Koeman splashing some serious case at Goodison Park (Davy Klaassen and Jordan Pickford have already arrived with Sandro Ramirez on the way and a move for Gylfi Sigurdsson seeming likely) it suggests the Toffees could be ready to cash in on their Belgian striker.

With Diego Costa‘s future uncertain, Lukaku would be the main man up top for Chelsea but he’d return for a huge transfer fee and with huge expectations following his failure to break into the Chelsea team from 2012-14 before being sold to Everton. Lukaku’s 25 goals last season showcased his continued improvement, but his hold-up play must improve if he is going to reach the next level with Chelsea.

As for Bakayoko, the 22-year-old Monaco and France midfielder is wanted by Antonio Conte to sit in alongside N'Golo Kante and break up play in midfield. Bakayoko is a powerful player and he should dovetail with Kante perfectly. As reports of Nemanja Matic heading to Manchester United persist, bringing in Bakayoko makes plenty of sense and Conte is a big fan of two powerful, defense-minded players in his two central midfield spots.

If Lukaku leaves Everton, as expected, this summer, then the Toffees are lining up Celtic striker Moussa Dembele as his direct replacement, according to the Daily Post.

The 20-year-old took the Scottish Premiership by storm last season, scoring 32 goals as Celtic went through the entire domestic season unbeaten.

Dembele is though to be valued at over $35 million by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, but the player the Scottish giants signed for free last summer from Fulham may well be allowed to leave if an opportunity arises in the Premier League.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for Dembele, but the Frenchman may see a move to Everton as a better fit for now as Koeman could offer him regular action if Lukaku leaves.

