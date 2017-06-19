Swans chairman: “No firm bids” for Sigurdsson

Gylfi Sigurdsson saved Swansea City’s Premier League life, and the club understandably doesn’t want to attempt another run at safety without him.

Often linked with Everton, the Icelandic attacker remains property of the Welsh side and Swans chairman Huw Jenkins says the club has yet to receive a proper offer for Sigurdsson.

[ MORE: Man City in for Aubameyang ]

Jenkins says there has not been a “firm bid” for the 27-year-old Sigurdsson, who registered nine goals and 13 assists last season. That’s a direct impact on 22 of the Swans’ 45 Premier League goals, nearly half.

From The Liverpool Echo:

“Our aim is to try and keep Gylfi and Fernando (Llorente), keep our better players and to make sure we can add to Paul’s [Clement] squad. “It’s hard to suggest what sort of value Gylfi has in today’s market, but to us he is priceless and we’ve got to make sure we do everything in our power to make sure he stays with us.”

Sigurdsson has said he has not plans to leave Swansea, but money can speak loudly to both the players and Jenkins. Given Sigurdsson’s age, perhaps Swans want to see a big number. Given how Sigurdsson’s time at Spurs went, teams may be hesitant to offer one.

It would be nice to see Sigurdsson stay at the Liberty Stadium, but as the window begins to close it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some decent offers come the way of Wales.

Follow @NicholasMendola