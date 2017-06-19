UEFA Champions League qualifying draw

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The draw for the first two rounds of UEFA Champions League qualifying has been made in Nyon, Switzerland.

Scottish champions Celtic were among the seeds for the draw as Brendan Rogers’ men will arrive in the second qualifying round and face either Northern Irish champs Linfield or SP La Fiorita of San Marino.

Other seeded clubs in the draw include Malmo of Sweden, Rosenberg of Norway and Polish outfit Legia Warsaw.

Below is the draw for the first two rounds of qualifying in full.

The first round games will be played on 27/28 June and 4/5 July. The second round games will be played on 11/12 July and 18/19 July.

Champions League first qualifying round

Vikingur (Faroe Isles) v Trepca ’89 (Kosovo)

Hibernians (Malta) v Tallinn (Estonia)

Alashkert (Armenia) v Santa Coloma (Andorra)

The New Saints v Europa (Gibraltar)

Linfield v SP La Fiorita (San Marino)

Champions League second qualifying round

Group 1

Apoel (Cyprus) v Dudelange (Luxembourg)

Zalgiris (Lithuania) v Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria)

Qarabag (Azerbaijan) v Samtredia (Georgia)

Partizan (Serbia) v Budućnost Podgorica (Montenegro)

Hibernians (Malta) or FCI Tallinn (Estonia) v Salzburg (Austria)

Group 2

Sheriff (Moldova) v Kukes (Albania)

Astana (Kazakhstan) v Spartaks Jurmala (Latvia)

BATE Borisov (Belarus) v Alashkert (Armenia) or FC Santa Coloma (Andorra)

Zilina (Slovakia) v Copenhagen (Denamrk)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) v Budapest Honvéd (Hungary)

Rijeka (Croatia) v The New Saints or Europa (Gibraltar)

Group 3

Malmo (Sweden) v Vardar (Macedonia)

Zrinjski (Bosnia and Herzegovina) v Maribor (Slovenia)

Dundalk (Ireland) v Rosenborg (Norway)

FH Hafnarfjördur (Iceland) v Víkingur (Faroe Islands) or Trepça ’89 (Kosovo)

Linfield or SP La Fiorita (San Marino) v Celtic

IFK Mariehamn (Finland) v Legia Warszawa (Poland)