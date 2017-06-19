WATCH: Germany, Australia entertain in Sochi

Australia and Germany kick off their 2017 Confederations Cup campaigns on Monday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) in Sochi, Russia.
Joachim Low’s Germany are the favorites for this Group B encounter even though Germany has left most of its starters at home and opted to send a young group to the tournament in Russia.
As for Australia, their coach Ange Postecoglo was tetchy when asked about their chances in Russia ahead of their Confed Cup opener.
Maybe that’s because Chile beat Cameroon 2-0 in the opening game of Group B on Sunday, so a defeat for either Germany or Australia on Monday would be very damaging for their hopes of reaching the semifinals.
[ WATCH LIVE: Australia vs. Germany live on Telemundo Deportes ]
In team news Australia start Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy who helped Huddserfield Town to Premier League promotion while on loan at the Terriers last season.
Julian Draxler starts for, and captains, Germany, while Sandro Wagner starts up top as he looks to continue his red-hot form for club and country.
LINEUPS
Australia: Ryan; Wright, Sainsbury, Degenek; Milligan, Luongo; Behich, Rogic, Mooy, Leckie; Rogic. Subs: Gersbach, Cahill, McGowan, Kruse, Maclaren, Langerak, Troisi, Jeggo, Hrustic, Vukovic, McGowan, Irvine
Germany: Leno; Kimmich, Rudiger, Mustafi, Hector; Stindl, Goretzka, Brandt, Rudy, Draxler; Wagner. Subs: Trapp, Ter Stegen, Ginter, Plattenhardt, Henrichs, Demirbay, Werner, Can, Younes, Sule.