Confederations Cup preview: Second group games kick off

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT

On Wednesday the 2017 Confederations Cup will continue is Russia as two Group A games take center stage.

Hosts Russia welcome Portugal to Moscow (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) while Mexico clash with New Zealand in Sochi (Watch live, 2 p.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes).

Let’s take a look at both games.

Russia vs. Portugal – 11 a.m. ET in Moscow

The hosts beat New Zealand 2-0 in the tournament opener with Fyodor Smolov the star of the show in Saint Petersburg, but this will be a totally different proposition for the hosts against Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

Portugal let in a late equalizer against Mexico but looked capable of creating plenty of chances throughout with Nani, Quaresma and Andre Silva all able to unlock defenses. This will be a great indicator as to just how good this Russia side are ahead of the World Cup on home soil next summer. Portugal should win rather easily, but we all know playing the hosts is never easy.

Mexico vs. New Zealand – 2 p.m. ET in Sochi

This is a must-win game for both teams as Mexico will not want to rely on beating hosts Russia in their final group game to make the semifinals. New Zealand are the undoubted minnows of this tournament and El Tri will be buoyed by snatching a point late on against Portugal on Sunday thanks to Hector Moreno’s header.

The All Whites have had to travel 1,435 miles following their game against Russia in Saint Petersburg on Saturday, but they have had an extra day of rest. Young manager Anthony Hudson will once again look to Chris Wood to finish off any half-chances as New Zealand will try to frustrate Mexico and hit them on the break and from set pieces. Sound familiar, U.S. fans?

American-born Baccaglini to take over Palermo from Zamparini

Associated PressJun 20, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) Recently relegated Palermo has announced a change in ownership, with American-born Paul Baccaglini to take over the Sicilian club from Maurizio Zamparini by the end of the month.

A statement on Palermo’s website says Baccaglini and Zamparini met Tuesday and closed the deal following a positive outcome of due diligence.

The club says “therefore the change in ownership, given the banking delays, will occur by June 30.”

Palermo finished next-to-last in Serie A last month and will drop down to Serie B for next season.

Having grown up in the United States, Baccaglini moved to Italy to pursue a basketball career and then became known as an Italian TV personality.

Zamparini, who purchased the club in 2002, made 40 coaching changes during his 15 years in charge.

US Soccer legend Tony DiCicco dies

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT

Former U.S. women’s national team head coach and National Soccer Hall of Famer Tony DiCicco has died at the age of 68.

His son Anthony DiCicco spoke of “health challenges” for his father in a statement released on behalf of the family.

DiCicco was best known for coaching the USWNT to World Cup glory in 1999 as he transitioned from an All-American career at Springfield College as a goalkeeper to playing in the American Soccer League for five years and then the U.S. men’s national team before his storied coaching career.

A much-loved figure in the U.S. soccer community, DiCicco was also a prominent broadcaster on USWNT games with both ESPN and Fox Sports over the years.

DiCicco coached the USWNT for five years from 1994-99 and also led the U.S. women’s team to Olympic Gold glory in 1996 in Atlanta.

Below is a statement from the DiCicco family on Tony’s passing.

Where could Mohamed Salah slot in at Liverpool?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2017, 12:26 PM EDT

Mohamed Salah is said to be close to sealing a record $49.2 million move to Liverpool from AS Roma as Jurgen Klopp continues to rebuild the Reds.

But where will Salah fit in?

With many expecting Liverpool to buy new defenders this summer (ahem, we all know how the Virgil van Dijk situation played out) Klopp is instead close to adding yet another attacking player.

Salah’s arrival is said to be for a club-record fee of $49.2 million, with the Egyptian winger also set to become the most-expensive African player in history after excelling at Roma over the past two seasons, scoring 29 goals in 65 Serie A appearances while adding 17 assists.

It’s safe to say Salah will be eager to prove himself in the PL after a disappointing debut season at Chelsea (he joined for $15 million from FC Basel in January 2014) which then saw him shipped out on loan to Fiorentina and Roma before joining the latter permanently in the summer of 2016. At 25 years old he is entering his prime and with Liverpool having a UEFA Champions League qualifier to negotiate, they’ll have plenty of games to give everyone minutes this season.

With Liverpool having Sadio Mane on one wing, potentially Salah on the other and Philippe Coutinho underneath Roberto Firmino, the obvious odd-man out here is Adam Lallana. Will the England international, who shone for the first half of last season, suddenly move down the pecking order at Liverpool? If Klopp switches to a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2- formation it could slot everyone in, but then that would mean Salah or Lallana playing in wing-back roles, which won’t get the best out of their attacking talents.

Salah’s best talents include dribbling, finishing and crossing and those talents should link up well with the extreme pace of Mane and the trickery of Coutinho in-behind Firmino. Salah is quick too, but he’s not Mane quick.

It will be intriguing to see how this all slots together, but with Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum occupying the two central spots, Salah’s imminent arrival certainly congests the forward areas, especially when you consider that Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Danny Ings will all be fighting for a role next season.

Here’s a look at how Liverpool could line up after Salah’s arrival.

—– Mignolet —–

—- Clyne —- Lovren —- Matip —- Milner —-

—– Henderson —– Wijnaldum —–

—- Salah —- Coutinho —- Mane —-

—— Firmino —— 

The lineup above looks like the most balanced and obvious way Salah will slot into the team because, let’s face it, if you spend a club-record fee on a player who has been ripping it up in Serie A then you obviously want him to become an integral part of your team.

Below is another way Salah could slot in to the starting lineup at Liverpool with Lallana also handed a spot as Klopp could somehow shoehorn all of his top attacking talents into the same lineup. It would be risky, but the German coach has always been a huge proponent of attack being the best form of defense. Plus, everyone loves a 3-4-3 these days…

—– Mignolet —-

—- Klavan —- Matip —- Lovren —-

— Salah — Henderson — Wijnaldum — Lallana —

—- Coutinho —- Firmino —- Mane —-

Mexico warned over discriminatory chants at Confed Cup

2 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

FIFA has issued a warning to the Mexican Football Federation over discriminatory chants at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

Anti-gay chants were heard in Kazan on Sunday as Mexico drew 2-2 with Portugal in their Confed Cup opener. Mexico has previously been sanctioned by FIFA for similar chants.

The governing body of world soccer had warned before the tournament that any incidents in stadiums would be “forwarded to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for review and potential action.”

Anin Yeboah, head of FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee, warned Mexico about the conduct of its fans as FIFA issued the following statement.

“[Yeboah] decided to impose a warning on the Mexican Football Federation for the misconduct of a small group of Mexican fans in relation to insulting and discriminatory chants.”

Mexico next plays on Wednesday in Sochi against New Zealand as Juan Carlos Osorio’s team aim to take a big step towards reaching the semifinals.