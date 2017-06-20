DC United acquires Jamaica striker Deshorn Brown

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The transaction was anything but simple, though the rationale for DC United’s acquisition of Deshorn Brown is crystal clear.

The Black-and-Red needed striker help, but was outside of the MLS transfer window. However, USL sides don’t apply here, and Tampa Bay Rowdies had Brown.

Here’s the rub: the Jamaican striker had to pass through MLS allocation order, so DC had to move up from ninth in order to acquire the striker.

Clear cut, hardly. Here’s the whole deal, from a DCU press release:

United acquire number one position in Allocation Ranking from the Houston Dynamo in exchange for the number nine position in Allocation Ranking, $100,000 in general allocation money, $75,000 in targeted allocation money and a 2018 international roster spot.

Brown scored 10 goals in consecutive MLS seasons for Colorado before transferring to Norwegian side Valerenga. He scored 20 goals in 52 appearances between Valerenga and Chinese League One side Shenzhen.

