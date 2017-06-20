FIFA: Man Utd safe; Juventus, Raiola still under investigation in Pogba transfer saga

Manchester United’s world record transfer of Paul Pogba won’t have it facing discipline from FIFA, though a couple parties in the deal may not be off the hook.

Sky Sports says a FIFA spokesman told them, “We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus FC. We cannot confirm further as proceedings are ongoing. We can confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United.”

Also in hot water could be Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, who’s already having a bad week on behalf of client Gianluigi Donnarumma. FIFA announced last month its intention to investigation Raiola’s huge gains from Pogba’s transfer, and both Juventus and the agent remain under the microscope.

It’s not a surprise that United, being the buyer in this arrangement, is the first name absolved by FIFA. Now will Juve and Raiola follow?

