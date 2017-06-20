More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mexico warned over discriminatory chants at Confed Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

FIFA has issued a warning to the Mexican Football Federation over discriminatory chants at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

Anti-gay chants were heard in Kazan on Sunday as Mexico drew 2-2 with Portugal in their Confed Cup opener. Mexico has previously been sanctioned by FIFA for similar chants.

The governing body of world soccer had warned before the tournament that any incidents in stadiums would be “forwarded to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for review and potential action.”

Anin Yeboah, head of FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee, warned Mexico about the conduct of its fans as FIFA issued the following statement.

“[Yeboah] decided to impose a warning on the Mexican Football Federation for the misconduct of a small group of Mexican fans in relation to insulting and discriminatory chants.”

Mexico next plays on Wednesday in Sochi against New Zealand as Juan Carlos Osorio’s team aim to take a big step towards reaching the semifinals.

Where could Mohamed Salah slot in at Liverpool?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2017, 12:26 PM EDT

Mohamed Salah is said to be close to sealing a record $49.2 million move to Liverpool from AS Roma as Jurgen Klopp continues to rebuild the Reds.

But where will Salah fit in?

With many expecting Liverpool to buy new defenders this summer (ahem, we all know how the Virgil van Dijk situation played out) Klopp is instead close to adding yet another attacking player.

Salah’s arrival is said to be for a club-record fee of $49.2 million, with the Egyptian winger also set to become the most-expensive African player in history after excelling at Roma over the past two seasons, scoring 29 goals in 65 Serie A appearances while adding 17 assists.

It’s safe to say Salah will be eager to prove himself in the PL after a disappointing debut season at Chelsea (he joined for $15 million from FC Basel in January 2014) which then saw him shipped out on loan to Fiorentina and Roma before joining the latter permanently in the summer of 2016. At 25 years old he is entering his prime.

With Liverpool having Sadio Mane on one wing, potentially Salah on the other and Philippe Coutinho underneath Roberto Firmino, the obvious odd-man out here is Adam Lallana. Will the England international, who shone for the first half of last season, suddenly move down the pecking order at Liverpool? If Klopp switches to a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2- formation it could slot everyone in, but then that would mean Salah or Lallana playing in wing-back roles, which won’t get the best out of their attacking talents.

Salah’s best talents include dribbling, finishing and crossing and those talents should link up well with the extreme pace of Mane and the trickery of Coutinho in-behind Firmino. Salah is quick too, but he’s not Mane quick.

It will be intriguing to see how this all slots together, but with Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum occupying the two central spots, Salah’s imminent arrival certainly congests the forward areas, especially when you consider that Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Danny Ings will all be fighting for a role next season.

Here’s a look at how Liverpool could line up after Salah’s arrival.

—– Mignolet —–

—- Clyne —- Lovren —- Matip —- Milner —-

—– Henderson —– Wijnaldum —–

—- Salah —- Coutinho —- Mane —-

—— Firmino —— 

The lineup above looks like the most balanced and obvious way Salah will slot into the team because, let’s face it, if you spend a club-record fee on a player who has been ripping it up in Serie A then you obviously want him to become an integral part of your team.

Below is another way Salah could slot in to the starting lineup at Liverpool with Lallana also handed a spot as Klopp could somehow shoehorn all of his top attacking talents into the same lineup. It would be risky, but the German coach has always been a huge proponent of attack being the best form of defense. Plus, everyone loves a 3-4-3 these days…

—– Mignolet —-

—- Klavan —- Matip —- Lovren —-

— Salah — Henderson — Wijnaldum — Lallana —

—- Coutinho —- Firmino —- Mane —-

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Star defenders to Chelsea; Rodriguez to West Brom

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT

According to multiple reports, Jay Rodriguez is said to be interesting West Bromwich Albion with Southampton asking for a fee of $19 million.

Rodriguez, 27, started just nine times in the Premier League last season for Saints and even with Claude Puel fired last week, the Englishman looks set to move on from St Mary’s. West Brom desperately need a fresh approach up top as striker Salomon Rondon scored just once in his last 23 appearances for the Baggies last season.

The only worry about this deal for West Brom is Rodriguez’s fitness. Over the past three years he has struggled mightily with multiple issues after rupturing his ACL in April 2014.

It is worth remembering that prior to that injury Rodriguez had broken into the England squad and had scored 15 goals in a Premier League season for Saints. The talent is in there, as we saw during flashes last season when he scored six goals (including a stunner at Bournemouth) but playing consistently is a must for Rodriguez if he’s ever going to regain the form which saw him take the PL by storm from a wide position in 2013-14. Saints haven’t been able to offer him that, but maybe West Brom can.

Chelsea are said to be pushing for a move for Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus.

The 30-year-old defender has excelled for the Italian giants and the Italian national team and was chased by both Chelsea and Manchester City last summer before signing a new deal at Juve. However, the London Evening Standard believe that Antonio Conte is making his former center back a main summer target (with Kurt Zouma allowed to leave on loan) but Bonucci will not come cheap.

Despite being the wrong side of 30 it is thought Juve want over $60 million for the silky central defender. Bonucci would fit into Chelsea’s three-man defense superbly and his arrival would spark an intriguing battle between himself and David Luiz for the central role in defense.

Per the report, Chelsea are also interested in bringing Virgil Van Dijk to Stamford Bridge. Southampton’s captain, 25, was at the center of a very public spat between Saints and Liverpool earlier this month as the latter were forced to apologize amid reports of VVD being flown up north to meet with manager Jurgen Klopp.

Although a move to Liverpool seems incredibly unlikely for Van Dijk, plus Southampton’s continued stance that he’s not for sale, it will be intriguing to see if an offer of $70 million comes in from Chelsea for the Dutch international. There’s no doubting Chelsea have plenty of weapons going forward, but the reigning champs certainly need extra stability in defense. Both Bonucci and Van Dijk provide that, plus ooze class when they’re on the ball.

Real Madrid speak out about “strange” Ronaldo situation

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT

Real Madrid’s president Florentino Perez has been speaking about reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave this summer.

After being accused last week of defrauding the Spanish authorities of over $16.4 million in tax payments regarding image rights, Ronaldo has reportedly stated he wants to move on from the reigning Spanish and European champs.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Perez stated that Real Madrid doesn’t want to think about Ronaldo, who has a court hearing on July 31, leaving the club.

“I do not want to draw conclusions. I know Cristiano; he’s a great guy and a professional. All this is very strange,” Perez said. “I have not spoken with him since [the Champions League final in] Cardiff. I’ve heard everything through the newspapers. Not I nor anyone at Madrid is contemplating that Cristiano could leave the club. We are very relaxed about this. I have not spoken to any [other clubs]. No one has made us a single offer; not for Cristiano Ronaldo, not for Alvaro Morata, not for James Rodriguez.”

As for Ronaldo’s tax situation, Perez admitted it has damaged the credibility of the Portuguese star with the man who has led Real Madrid to three UEFA Champions League titles in the past four seasons more than a little upset.

“What happened to him has affected his credibility. He will surely tell us and we will see what happens,” Perez said. “The tax issue I do not know well. Our obligation is to comply with tax duties. The principle is that, starting from that principle, and Cristiano has always had the will to fulfill because I know him as a person. He has to fulfill his fiscal obligations, like all. His lawyers have said he has never hidden anything, and I believe in his credibility. If there is no concealment, there is no bad faith, and his lawyers say there has been no concealment so there is no will to cheat.”

Of course Real Madrid don’t wont to lose Ronaldo. He has scored 406 goals in 394 games in all competitions since joining them in 2009 from Manchester United. He is a goalscoring machine and even at the age of 32 he shows no signs of slowing down.

Yet with Ronaldo seemingly seeking sympathy from the fans and officials at Real Madrid, it’s hard to predict if he will get it. Last season he was even booed by a section of Real’s fans (you read that correctly) so they may not be too worried about massaging Ronaldo’s ego as he battles these serious allegations.

Ronaldo just wants to be wanted and loved and if he doesn’t feel that in Spain, or feel like he’s getting the required support from Real Madrid, then he will want out. This is the biggest issue Real Madrid face over the coming months.

Jose Mourinho accused of tax fraud in Spain

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2017, 8:56 AM EDT

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been accused of tax fraud by the Spanish prosecutor.

On Tuesday it was revealed that the prosecutor had failed a claim against Mourinho, 54, who is accused of defrauding the Spanish treasury of over $3.68 million.

The Spanish authorities are looking in to Mourinho’s time as Real Madrid manager and are focusing on 2011 and 2012 where he is accused of not paying income tax on image rights.

Below is a statement from the Spanish prosecutors office.

“The economic crimes department of the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid has filed a complaint in the courts of Pozuelo de Alarcón against José Mourinho in which he is accused of committing two crimes against the Public Treasury during the years 2011 and 2012 for a Total amount of 3,304,670.

“This investigation was initiated in the Public Prosecutor’s Office after the State Agency of the Tax Administration informed the Prosecutor’s Office of this information. From now on it will be the judge who is in charge of the case who must carry out the necessary steps to determine the possible responsibilities of Mr. Mourinho.”

Mourinho is not the first, and probably won’t be the last, high-profile name to be accused of not paying tax on image rights.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Real Madrid is in question after the Portuguese superstar, who also has the same agent as Mourinho, Jorge Mendes, had similar allegations thrown at him. Ronaldo has vehemently denied the allegations but has to appear in court on July 31. Barcelona’s star duo Lionel Messi and Neymar have also had similar issues with the Spanish authorities in recent months.

Surely I’m not the only person thinking: “how have these guys not got a decent lawyer and accountant to figure all this out?”