Mexico warned over discriminatory chants at Confed Cup

FIFA has issued a warning to the Mexican Football Federation over discriminatory chants at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

Anti-gay chants were heard in Kazan on Sunday as Mexico drew 2-2 with Portugal in their Confed Cup opener. Mexico has previously been sanctioned by FIFA for similar chants.

The governing body of world soccer had warned before the tournament that any incidents in stadiums would be “forwarded to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for review and potential action.”

Anin Yeboah, head of FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee, warned Mexico about the conduct of its fans as FIFA issued the following statement.

“[Yeboah] decided to impose a warning on the Mexican Football Federation for the misconduct of a small group of Mexican fans in relation to insulting and discriminatory chants.”

Mexico next plays on Wednesday in Sochi against New Zealand as Juan Carlos Osorio’s team aim to take a big step towards reaching the semifinals.

