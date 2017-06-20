Mexico warned over discriminatory chants at Confed Cup

FIFA has issued a warning to the Mexican Football Federation over discriminatory chants at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.
Anti-gay chants were heard in Kazan on Sunday as Mexico drew 2-2 with Portugal in their Confed Cup opener. Mexico has previously been sanctioned by FIFA for similar chants.
The governing body of world soccer had warned before the tournament that any incidents in stadiums would be “forwarded to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for review and potential action.”
Anin Yeboah, head of FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee, warned Mexico about the conduct of its fans as FIFA issued the following statement.
“[Yeboah] decided to impose a warning on the Mexican Football Federation for the misconduct of a small group of Mexican fans in relation to insulting and discriminatory chants.”
Mexico next plays on Wednesday in Sochi against New Zealand as Juan Carlos Osorio’s team aim to take a big step towards reaching the semifinals.
Ellis Short may be done with Sunderland after just under a decade of tumult at the Stadium of Light.
The American-born business man invested in the club in 2008, and took over in May 2009. The Black Cats battled relegation over the last half-decade, sent down to the Championship at the end of this season under the guidance of David Moyes.
Moyes left, and the club has been unable to appoint a new manager due to the takeover talks.
From Sunderland’s web site:
With this backdrop, we have been unable to give the assurances any potential candidate would need regarding the plans a new owner could have for the manager’s position. The recruitment process, whilst still very much active, cannot therefore be concluded imminently.
The takeover bids reportedly involve two groups, “a German consortium and fans Gabe Turner, Ben Turner and Leo Pearlman from television production company Fulwell 73.”
That latter group reportedly includes American ties.
Sunderland admits that sorting out new ownership needs to be done quickly as the Black Cats aim to go straight back to the Premier League after its first relegation in a decade.
Sergio Aguero doesn’t plan on leaving Manchester City, even as his club continues to be linked with strikers from around the world.
It was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Monday, though any number of players have been marked as the replacement for Aguero as No. 1 striker at the Etihad Stadium. That extends back to Gabriel Jesus‘ arrival this season.
But the Argentine isn’t interested in leaving Pep Guardiola‘s project, and feels he still has much to contribute. Aguero turned 29 in early June and asserted his intentions in an interview with Chinese columnist Wang Zijiang.
“I still have two years on my contract with Manchester City. I feel very happy here, so I will fulfil my contract to stay here until the end of my contract. I have not thought about where to play next. I just want to focus on the work here,” he replied.
It’s worth noting that he was also quizzed about coming to the Chinese Super League, so he had every reason to stay loyal to Man City if he wanted an easy out during the interview.
Reports that Antonio Conte will get a new contract to go with reassurances that Chelsea can spend on veterans players are leading to a number of big names linked to Stamford Bridge.
Leonardo Bonucci and Virgil Van Dijk are center backs in the Blues’ rumor mill, but there’s a gigantic line-leading name running through the headlines on Tuesday.
Metro has reports out of Poland that say Chelsea believes it can woo Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, which has said it has no desire to sell the striker.
The report says Lewandowski was unsettled when Carlo Ancelotti didn’t alter its final day tactics and formation to help him capture another Golden Boot, as Lewandowski finished just behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a bid to win a third Golden Boot in four seasons.
From Metro:
‘Robert told me that he got no support and that the coach gave no call to help him in the last game to win the top-scorer title,’ Maik Barthel told Kicker. ‘He was disappointed as I have ever seen him before. He really hoped that the team [would] support him proactively.’
Well then.
Lewandowski is signed through the 2020-21 season, which would make any deal an expensive one for Chelsea. Conte would see him as an upgrade over unvalued Diego Costa, and Lewandowski probably wouldn’t mind a new challenge having dominated the Bundesliga with two clubs (two titles with Borussia Dortmund and three with Bayern).
On Wednesday the 2017 Confederations Cup will continue is Russia as two Group A games take center stage.
Hosts Russia welcome Portugal to Moscow (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) while Mexico clash with New Zealand in Sochi (Watch live, 2 p.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes).
Let’s take a look at both games.
Russia vs. Portugal – 11 a.m. ET in Moscow
The hosts beat New Zealand 2-0 in the tournament opener with Fyodor Smolov the star of the show in Saint Petersburg, but this will be a totally different proposition for the hosts against Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.
Portugal let in a late equalizer against Mexico but looked capable of creating plenty of chances throughout with Nani, Quaresma and Andre Silva all able to unlock defenses. This will be a great indicator as to just how good this Russia side are ahead of the World Cup on home soil next summer. Portugal should win rather easily, but we all know playing the hosts is never easy.
Mexico vs. New Zealand – 2 p.m. ET in Sochi
This is a must-win game for both teams as Mexico will not want to rely on beating hosts Russia in their final group game to make the semifinals. New Zealand are the undoubted minnows of this tournament and El Tri will be buoyed by snatching a point late on against Portugal on Sunday thanks to Hector Moreno’s header.
The All Whites have had to travel 1,435 miles following their game against Russia in Saint Petersburg on Saturday, but they have had an extra day of rest. Young manager Anthony Hudson will once again look to Chris Wood to finish off any half-chances as New Zealand will try to frustrate Mexico and hit them on the break and from set pieces. Sound familiar, U.S. fans?