More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
More a player-coach these days, Christie Pearce having fun

Associated PressJun 20, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

For Christie Pearce, retirement looks an awful lot like she’s still working.

Pearce, who was known for much of her playing career as Christie Rampone but recently went back to using her maiden name on her jersey, formally retired from the U.S. national team earlier this year.

The 41-year-old defender didn’t walk away from the game entirely. She’s still grinding it out for the National Women’s Soccer League’s Sky Blue.

“My game’s a lot more mental than it is physical. Obviously, I still have my speed and I can run down players,” she said. “But I’m having fun. That’s the best part of it. I had my international career, I’m so grateful for that. But now I get to play with some younger players that give me energy, and I give back.”

As the most veteran player in the women’s pro league, Pearce is eying an eventual transition from player to coach. Sky Blue is a good place to start. The team is full of young talent, including Raquel Rodriguez, last season’s NWSL Rookie of the Year, and dynamic 23-year-old Australian forward Sam Kerr.

But Pearce’s main role is guiding and anchoring a backline that includes Kayla Mills, the fourth overall pick in the league draft earlier this year, and Mandy Freeman, the 10th pick. Both played at USC, which won last year’s NCAA College Cup championship game.

Sky Blue also plays a rookie at goalkeeper: Kailen Sheridan out of Clemson.

Those youngsters are starting to have a real impact for New Jersey. The team is coming off a 3-1 road victory over the Portland Thorns, which popped Sky Blue into third place in the league standings behind the North Carolina Courage and the Chicago Red Stars. Last year, Sky Blue finished seventh among the NWSL’s 10 teams.

“We have very, very gifted young players that have so much potential and that are so fun to work with. Especially myself, being in the back, with a lot of young players,” she said. “Mandy and Kayla are amazing and they get better each and every game. People are starting to figure them out. It’s hard to break down. We have a great unit from the forwards all the way to the back, but our young rookies are doing really well.”

Pearce’s international career spanned two decades, and during her time she played under six national team coaches.

She won three Olympic gold medals and two World Cups. She played on the 1999 World Cup team that won the title at the Rose Bowl then was on the roster for the 2015 World Cup in Canada, joining fellow veteran Abby Wambach in receiving the championship trophy after a 5-2 victory in the final against Japan.

Pearce earned 311 caps, second-most in international history behind former teammate Kristine Lilly.

A New Jersey native, Pearce also played for Sky Blue in the Women’s Professional Soccer League. Pearce was a player-coach in 2009, leading the Sky Blue to the inaugural WPS championship. That league folded following the 2011 season.

When she was honored by the national team at a SheBelieves Cup match against England in March, she was purposely vague about returning to Sky Blue following her international team retirement. She wanted to make sure she could still do it.

“I figured if I went through preseason, I’d make the decision after that, realizing, `OK, can I get through this?”‘ she said.

In the end, the young players were a big reason she came back. And the mother of two has been able to hold her own, despite being twice as old as half of the backline.

“I think the unity among this team is incredible. It’s really special,” she said. “You don’t really see as many people working for each other as a team so early in the season, especially when you have so many new players.”

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Star defenders to Chelsea; Rodriguez to West Brom

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT

According to multiple reports, Jay Rodriguez is said to be interesting West Bromwich Albion with Southampton asking for a fee of $19 million.

Rodriguez, 27, started just nine times in the Premier League last season for Saints and even with Claude Puel fired last week, the Englishman looks set to move on from St Mary’s. West Brom desperately need a fresh approach up top as striker Salomon Rondon scored just once in his last 23 appearances for the Baggies last season.

The only worry about this deal for West Brom is Rodriguez’s fitness. Over the past three years he has struggled mightily with multiple issues after rupturing his ACL in April 2014.

It is worth remembering that prior to that injury Rodriguez had broken into the England squad and had scored 15 goals in a Premier League season for Saints. The talent is in there, as we saw during flashes last season when he scored six goals (including a stunner at Bournemouth) but playing consistently is a must for Rodriguez if he’s ever going to regain the form which saw him take the PL by storm from a wide position in 2013-14. Saints haven’t been able to offer him that, but maybe West Brom can.

Chelsea are said to be pushing for a move for Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus.

The 30-year-old defender has excelled for the Italian giants and the Italian national team and was chased by both Chelsea and Manchester City last summer before signing a new deal at Juve. However, the London Evening Standard believe that Antonio Conte is making his former center back a main summer target (with Kurt Zouma allowed to leave on loan) but Bonucci will not come cheap.

Despite being the wrong side of 30 it is thought Juve want over $60 million for the silky central defender. Bonucci would fit into Chelsea’s three-man defense superbly and his arrival would spark an intriguing battle between himself and David Luiz for the central role in defense.

Per the report, Chelsea are also interested in bringing Virgil Van Dijk to Stamford Bridge. Southampton’s captain, 25, was at the center of a very public spat between Saints and Liverpool earlier this month as the latter were forced to apologize amid reports of VVD being flown up north to meet with manager Jurgen Klopp.

Although a move to Liverpool seems incredibly unlikely for Van Dijk, plus Southampton’s continued stance that he’s not for sale, it will be intriguing to see if an offer of $70 million comes in from Chelsea for the Dutch international. There’s no doubting Chelsea have plenty of weapons going forward, but the reigning champs certainly need extra stability in defense. Both Bonucci and Van Dijk provide that, plus ooze class when they’re on the ball.

Real Madrid speak out about “strange” Ronaldo situation

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT

Real Madrid’s president Florentino Perez has been speaking about reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave this summer.

After being accused last week of defrauding the Spanish authorities of over $16.4 million in tax payments regarding image rights, Ronaldo has reportedly stated he wants to move on from the reigning Spanish and European champs.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Perez stated that Real Madrid doesn’t want to think about Ronaldo, who has a court hearing on July 31, leaving the club.

“I do not want to draw conclusions. I know Cristiano; he’s a great guy and a professional. All this is very strange,” Perez said. “I have not spoken with him since [the Champions League final in] Cardiff. I’ve heard everything through the newspapers. Not I nor anyone at Madrid is contemplating that Cristiano could leave the club. We are very relaxed about this. I have not spoken to any [other clubs]. No one has made us a single offer; not for Cristiano Ronaldo, not for Alvaro Morata, not for James Rodriguez.”

As for Ronaldo’s tax situation, Perez admitted it has damaged the credibility of the Portuguese star with the man who has led Real Madrid to three UEFA Champions League titles in the past four seasons more than a little upset.

“What happened to him has affected his credibility. He will surely tell us and we will see what happens,” Perez said. “The tax issue I do not know well. Our obligation is to comply with tax duties. The principle is that, starting from that principle, and Cristiano has always had the will to fulfill because I know him as a person. He has to fulfill his fiscal obligations, like all. His lawyers have said he has never hidden anything, and I believe in his credibility. If there is no concealment, there is no bad faith, and his lawyers say there has been no concealment so there is no will to cheat.”

Of course Real Madrid don’t wont to lose Ronaldo. He has scored 406 goals in 394 games in all competitions since joining them in 2009 from Manchester United. He is a goalscoring machine and even at the age of 32 he shows no signs of slowing down.

Yet with Ronaldo seemingly seeking sympathy from the fans and officials at Real Madrid, it’s hard to predict if he will get it. Last season he was even booed by a section of Real’s fans (you read that correctly) so they may not be too worried about massaging Ronaldo’s ego as he battles these serious allegations.

Ronaldo just wants to be wanted and loved and if he doesn’t feel that in Spain, or feel like he’s getting the required support from Real Madrid, then he will want out. This is the biggest issue Real Madrid face over the coming months.

Jose Mourinho accused of tax fraud in Spain

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 20, 2017, 8:56 AM EDT

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been accused of tax fraud by the Spanish prosecutor.

On Tuesday it was revealed that the prosecutor had failed a claim against Mourinho, 54, who is accused of defrauding the Spanish treasury of over $3.68 million.

The Spanish authorities are looking in to Mourinho’s time as Real Madrid manager and are focusing on 2011 and 2012 where he is accused of not paying income tax on image rights.

Below is a statement from the Spanish prosecutors office.

“The economic crimes department of the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid has filed a complaint in the courts of Pozuelo de Alarcón against José Mourinho in which he is accused of committing two crimes against the Public Treasury during the years 2011 and 2012 for a Total amount of 3,304,670.

“This investigation was initiated in the Public Prosecutor’s Office after the State Agency of the Tax Administration informed the Prosecutor’s Office of this information. From now on it will be the judge who is in charge of the case who must carry out the necessary steps to determine the possible responsibilities of Mr. Mourinho.”

Mourinho is not the first, and probably won’t be the last, high-profile name to be accused of not paying tax on image rights.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Real Madrid is in question after the Portuguese superstar, who also has the same agent as Mourinho, Jorge Mendes, had similar allegations thrown at him. Ronaldo has vehemently denied the allegations but has to appear in court on July 31. Barcelona’s star duo Lionel Messi and Neymar have also had similar issues with the Spanish authorities in recent months.

Surely I’m not the only person thinking: “how have these guys not got a decent lawyer and accountant to figure all this out?”

Newcastle linked with trio of players from three leagues

By Nicholas MendolaJun 19, 2017, 10:40 PM EDT

Newcastle United could be on the verge of not just its first, but its second and third new names of the offseason.

That doesn’t count their purchase of Christian Atsu from Chelsea after the Ghanaian spent last season on loan at St. James Park.

So who are the names reportedly heading to Rafa Benitez in Northeast England?

  • Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar could make his way to England after the Magpies reportedly offered him $3 million per year in wages. Rennes was also said to be interested in the Porto striker, who spent last season on loan at Besiktas (The Express).
  • The same report says Newcastle have triggered an $11 million release clause from Eibar defender Florian Lejeune. The 26-year-old is a center back who can also handled defensive midfielder, and was by far Eibar’s best player last season according to advanced stats site Squawka.
  • Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah has said he’s got a move to England planned to the tune of “90 percent complete.” Fans are connecting the dots after Acquah followed Newcastle United on Twitter on Monday. 2017!

Lejeune is especially interesting given he signed for Manchester City but never made an appearance for them. Aboubakar has 57 caps with 17 goals for Cameroon, and is coming off his best club season since 2013. Acquah is a bit of an unknown at club level, and has 18 caps for Ghana.