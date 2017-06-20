More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Portugal sidesteps Ronaldo’s legal woes at Confed Cup

Associated PressJun 20, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) He’s their star player, but Portugal would rather talk about anyone except Cristiano Ronaldo.

On the day Ronaldo was summoned to appear before a Spanish judge on accusations of tax fraud, defender Pepe and coach Fernando Santos tried to pretend the story simply didn’t exist.

Pepe waxed lyrical about a coach he’d worked with briefly 14 years ago. Santos nattered about friendly phone calls with a player from his Porto days.

When they did have to discuss their star player, they kept it general. Legal problems? Ronaldo barely gives them a thought, they suggested.

“Cristiano is one more player who is completely motivated to help Portugal as he has always done,” Pepe said.

“Tomorrow we have a very important game with Russia,” Santos said with a pained expression when asked about Ronaldo. “All the players are concentrated on the Russian game and Cristiano Ronaldo is extremely concentrated with the Russian game which we will play tomorrow.”

When the man himself emerged for training at Moscow’s Spartak stadium, he ignored waiting journalists before giving his teammates a quick nod and starting a ball-juggling exercise.

Last week, Ronaldo was accused by a state prosecutor of four counts of tax fraud totaling 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million). The Portugal forward is now under official investigation and will have to appear in the Pozuelo de Alarcon court No. 1 on July 31. A judge will then decide if there are grounds to charge him with a crime.

The prosecutor last week accused Ronaldo of having a shell company in the Virgin Islands to hide the money he had made from image rights.

Ronaldo has denied any wrongdoing. The accusations against him have caused speculation in Spain that he may seek a move away from Real Madrid.

European champion Portugal goes into Wednesday’s game against Russia on the back of a frustrating 2-2 draw with Mexico – Santos suggested Tuesday he may shake up the squad – while the Russians are riding high in Group A after beating New Zealand 2-0 in their opener.

One man is happy to talk about Ronaldo – Russia forward Fyodor Smolov. Having a megastar in the team is a luxury, he said.

“We don’t have a guy who could compete with Messi or Cristiano for the Ballon D’Or, but I don’t think we need a guy like that,” Smolov said. “It’s hard to build a united team and play as a unit when you have someone like that in the team, because everything revolves around him.”

The Russians have a solid recent home record against Portugal, having won a World Cup qualifier in 2012 and a friendly in 2015.

For many Russian fans, though, Portugal brings back dark memories.

Back in 2004, the 19-year-old Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal demolished Russia 7-1 in Lisbon.

It was Russia’s worst-ever defeat – a record which still stands – and the feeling of national humiliation soon led to younger players being given a chance. That became the genesis of the team which took Russia to the semifinals of the 2008 European championship, its greatest post-Soviet success.

Huddersfield reportedly aims to sign USMNT mid Williams

By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2017, 9:16 PM EDT

Danny Williams may see his Premier League dreams come true from the club that stopped them short.

The USMNT and Reading midfielder, 28, saw his side fall to Huddersfield Town in the Football League Championship’s playoff final in May, as the Terriers outlasted the Royals in penalty kicks.

Now Huddersfield boss David Wagner, a fellow German-American, could make Williams his first new signing of the summer. The Terriers have also been linked with a move for last year’s loan star, Aaron Mooy of Manchester City.

The Sun claims that “Wagner has tracked the midfielder since they were both in Germany, with Williams starting his career at Freiburg and Hoffenheim.”

Williams has been a dynamic box-to-box force for Reading since arriving from Hoffenheim in 2013, scoring 14 goals in 156 appearances.

Report: LA Galaxy’s interest in Tigres star Gignac quite real

By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

Reporter Kristian Dyer says the LA Galaxy has bid $6 million for the services of French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL.

The Mexican club is said to value him at twice that fee, which is plenty of money for a 31-year-old striker. Transfermarkt rates his value just under $8 million, and Gignac signed with Tigres on a free transfer in 2015.

Gignac spent time at Marseille with LA’s new star, 28-year-old Romain Alessandrini, who has been influential since arriving in the offseason.

From Metro.Us:

Gignac’s interest in a move to MLS is “high” the source said.

“He thinks highly of the MLS and sees this as a dream move,” the source said. “Los Angeles would be a great fit for him.”

Gignac has 53 league goals in 81 appearances in Liga MX, and it would be surprising if he didn’t carry a similar strike rate in MLS. With Gyasi Zardes yet to score in 798 minutes for the Galaxy this season, LA needs an answer and someone to pair with Giovani Dos Santos on the end of Alessandrini’s playmaking. Between Zardes, Jack McInerney, Jack McBean, and Jose Villarreal, LA has just two goals this season.

DC United acquires Jamaica striker Deshorn Brown

By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

The transaction was anything but simple, though the rationale for DC United’s acquisition of Deshorn Brown is crystal clear.

The Black-and-Red needed striker help, but was outside of the MLS transfer window. However, USL sides don’t apply here, and Tampa Bay Rowdies had Brown.

Here’s the rub: the Jamaican striker had to pass through MLS allocation order, so DC had to move up from ninth in order to acquire the striker.

Clear cut, hardly. Here’s the whole deal, from a DCU press release:

United acquire number one position in Allocation Ranking from the Houston Dynamo in exchange for the number nine position in Allocation Ranking, $100,000 in general allocation money, $75,000 in targeted allocation money and a 2018 international roster spot.

Brown scored 10 goals in consecutive MLS seasons for Colorado before transferring to Norwegian side Valerenga. He scored 20 goals in 52 appearances between Valerenga and Chinese League One side Shenzhen.

FIFA: Man Utd safe; Juventus, Raiola still under investigation in Pogba transfer saga

By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT

Manchester United’s world record transfer of Paul Pogba won’t have it facing discipline from FIFA, though a couple parties in the deal may not be off the hook.

Sky Sports says a FIFA spokesman told them, “We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus FC. We cannot confirm further as proceedings are ongoing. We can confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United.”

Also in hot water could be Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, who’s already having a bad week on behalf of client Gianluigi Donnarumma. FIFA announced last month its intention to investigation Raiola’s huge gains from Pogba’s transfer, and both Juventus and the agent remain under the microscope.

It’s not a surprise that United, being the buyer in this arrangement, is the first name absolved by FIFA. Now will Juve and Raiola follow?