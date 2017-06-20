Real Madrid speak out about “strange” Ronaldo situation

Real Madrid’s president Florentino Perez has been speaking about reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave this summer.

[ MORE: Mourinho tax fraud claim ]

After being accused last week of defrauding the Spanish authorities of over $16.4 million in tax payments regarding image rights, Ronaldo has reportedly stated he wants to move on from the reigning Spanish and European champs.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Perez stated that Real Madrid doesn’t want to think about Ronaldo, who has a court hearing on July 31, leaving the club.

“I do not want to draw conclusions. I know Cristiano; he’s a great guy and a professional. All this is very strange,” Perez said. “I have not spoken with him since [the Champions League final in] Cardiff. I’ve heard everything through the newspapers. Not I nor anyone at Madrid is contemplating that Cristiano could leave the club. We are very relaxed about this. I have not spoken to any [other clubs]. No one has made us a single offer; not for Cristiano Ronaldo, not for Alvaro Morata, not for James Rodriguez.”

As for Ronaldo’s tax situation, Perez admitted it has damaged the credibility of the Portuguese star with the man who has led Real Madrid to three UEFA Champions League titles in the past four seasons more than a little upset.

“What happened to him has affected his credibility. He will surely tell us and we will see what happens,” Perez said. “The tax issue I do not know well. Our obligation is to comply with tax duties. The principle is that, starting from that principle, and Cristiano has always had the will to fulfill because I know him as a person. He has to fulfill his fiscal obligations, like all. His lawyers have said he has never hidden anything, and I believe in his credibility. If there is no concealment, there is no bad faith, and his lawyers say there has been no concealment so there is no will to cheat.”

Of course Real Madrid don’t wont to lose Ronaldo. He has scored 406 goals in 394 games in all competitions since joining them in 2009 from Manchester United. He is a goalscoring machine and even at the age of 32 he shows no signs of slowing down.

Yet with Ronaldo seemingly seeking sympathy from the fans and officials at Real Madrid, it’s hard to predict if he will get it. Last season he was even booed by a section of Real’s fans (you read that correctly) so they may not be too worried about massaging Ronaldo’s ego as he battles these serious allegations.

Ronaldo just wants to be wanted and loved and if he doesn’t feel that in Spain, or feel like he’s getting the required support from Real Madrid, then he will want out. This is the biggest issue Real Madrid face over the coming months.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports