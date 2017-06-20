Report: LA Galaxy’s interest in Tigres star Gignac quite real

Reporter Kristian Dyer says the LA Galaxy has bid $6 million for the services of French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL.
The Mexican club is said to value him at twice that fee, which is plenty of money for a 31-year-old striker. Transfermarkt rates his value just under $8 million, and Gignac signed with Tigres on a free transfer in 2015.
Gignac spent time at Marseille with LA’s new star, 28-year-old Romain Alessandrini, who has been influential since arriving in the offseason.
From Metro.Us:
Gignac’s interest in a move to MLS is “high” the source said.
“He thinks highly of the MLS and sees this as a dream move,” the source said. “Los Angeles would be a great fit for him.”
Gignac has 53 league goals in 81 appearances in Liga MX, and it would be surprising if he didn’t carry a similar strike rate in MLS. With Gyasi Zardes yet to score in 798 minutes for the Galaxy this season, LA needs an answer and someone to pair with Giovani Dos Santos on the end of Alessandrini’s playmaking. Between Zardes, Jack McInerney, Jack McBean, and Jose Villarreal, LA has just two goals this season.
The transaction was anything but simple, though the rationale for DC United’s acquisition of Deshorn Brown is crystal clear.
The Black-and-Red needed striker help, but was outside of the MLS transfer window. However, USL sides don’t apply here, and Tampa Bay Rowdies had Brown.
Here’s the rub: the Jamaican striker had to pass through MLS allocation order, so DC had to move up from ninth in order to acquire the striker.
Clear cut, hardly. Here’s the whole deal, from a DCU press release:
United acquire number one position in Allocation Ranking from the Houston Dynamo in exchange for the number nine position in Allocation Ranking, $100,000 in general allocation money, $75,000 in targeted allocation money and a 2018 international roster spot.
Brown scored 10 goals in consecutive MLS seasons for Colorado before transferring to Norwegian side Valerenga. He scored 20 goals in 52 appearances between Valerenga and Chinese League One side Shenzhen.
Manchester United’s world record transfer of Paul Pogba won’t have it facing discipline from FIFA, though a couple parties in the deal may not be off the hook.
Sky Sports says a FIFA spokesman told them, “We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus FC. We cannot confirm further as proceedings are ongoing. We can confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United.”
Also in hot water could be Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, who’s already having a bad week on behalf of client Gianluigi Donnarumma. FIFA announced last month its intention to investigation Raiola’s huge gains from Pogba’s transfer, and both Juventus and the agent remain under the microscope.
It’s not a surprise that United, being the buyer in this arrangement, is the first name absolved by FIFA. Now will Juve and Raiola follow?
Ellis Short may be done with Sunderland after just under a decade of tumult at the Stadium of Light.
The American-born business man invested in the club in 2008, and took over in May 2009. The Black Cats battled relegation over the last half-decade, sent down to the Championship at the end of this season under the guidance of David Moyes.
Moyes left, and the club has been unable to appoint a new manager due to the takeover talks.
From Sunderland’s web site:
With this backdrop, we have been unable to give the assurances any potential candidate would need regarding the plans a new owner could have for the manager’s position. The recruitment process, whilst still very much active, cannot therefore be concluded imminently.
The takeover bids reportedly involve two groups, “a German consortium and fans Gabe Turner, Ben Turner and Leo Pearlman from television production company Fulwell 73.”
That latter group reportedly includes American ties.
Sunderland admits that sorting out new ownership needs to be done quickly as the Black Cats aim to go straight back to the Premier League after its first relegation in a decade.
Sergio Aguero doesn’t plan on leaving Manchester City, even as his club continues to be linked with strikers from around the world.
It was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Monday, though any number of players have been marked as the replacement for Aguero as No. 1 striker at the Etihad Stadium. That extends back to Gabriel Jesus‘ arrival this season.
But the Argentine isn’t interested in leaving Pep Guardiola‘s project, and feels he still has much to contribute. Aguero turned 29 in early June and asserted his intentions in an interview with Chinese columnist Wang Zijiang.
“I still have two years on my contract with Manchester City. I feel very happy here, so I will fulfil my contract to stay here until the end of my contract. I have not thought about where to play next. I just want to focus on the work here,” he replied.
It’s worth noting that he was also quizzed about coming to the Chinese Super League, so he had every reason to stay loyal to Man City if he wanted an easy out during the interview.