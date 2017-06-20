Robert Lewandowski to Chelsea? Agent says striker “disappointed” with Bayern

Reports that Antonio Conte will get a new contract to go with reassurances that Chelsea can spend on veterans players are leading to a number of big names linked to Stamford Bridge.

Leonardo Bonucci and Virgil Van Dijk are center backs in the Blues’ rumor mill, but there’s a gigantic line-leading name running through the headlines on Tuesday.

Metro has reports out of Poland that say Chelsea believes it can woo Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, which has said it has no desire to sell the striker.

[ MORE: Latest Confed Cup news ]

The report says Lewandowski was unsettled when Carlo Ancelotti didn’t alter its final day tactics and formation to help him capture another Golden Boot, as Lewandowski finished just behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a bid to win a third Golden Boot in four seasons.

From Metro:

‘Robert told me that he got no support and that the coach gave no call to help him in the last game to win the top-scorer title,’ Maik Barthel told Kicker. ‘He was disappointed as I have ever seen him before. He really hoped that the team [would] support him proactively.’

Well then.

Lewandowski is signed through the 2020-21 season, which would make any deal an expensive one for Chelsea. Conte would see him as an upgrade over unvalued Diego Costa, and Lewandowski probably wouldn’t mind a new challenge having dominated the Bundesliga with two clubs (two titles with Borussia Dortmund and three with Bayern).

Follow @NicholasMendola