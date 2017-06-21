Di Maria agrees deal in Spain over tax fraud

Angel Di Maria has agreed a deal with Spain’s state prosecutor in which the former Real Madrid forward admits two counts of tax fraud of almost â‚¬1.3 million euros ($1.4 million) in exchange for a lighter sentence.
In a document reviewed by The Associated Press on Wednesday, Di Maria’s lawyer accepted the two counts, which relate to fraud committed in 2012 and 2013. The prosecutor recommends a sentence of 16 months and a fine of nearly â‚¬800,000 ($890,000).
Di Maria, who currently plays for French club Paris Saint-Germain, will likely not serve any prison time because sentences of less than two years for first-time offenders are usually suspended.
The deal will have to be ratified by a judge when the case goes to court.
The case involves income the Argentina forward made from image rights, not from his salary paid by Real Madrid.
It took a strong second-half performance from El Tri to remain unbeaten at the Confederations Cup, but Juan Carlos Osorio’s side did just that.
Mexico topped New Zealand, 2-1, on Wednesday at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi behind a pair of goals from Raul Jimenez and Oribe Peralta after halftime.
The victory pulls Mexico level on points (4) at the top of Group A with Portugal, while hosts Russia sit behind the two leading nations on three points. The All Whites have been eliminated from reaching the last four after accumulating zero points through their first two fixtures.
New Zealand went ahead three minutes prior to the halftime break when Chris Wood slotted home from inside the Mexico penalty area to make it 1-0.
However, Jimenez leveled the match up just nine minutes into the second stanza before Peralta grabbed all three points for El Tri with nearly a quarter-hour remaining.
Group A play will close out on June 24 when Mexico takes on Russia and Portugal meets New Zealand to decide which two nations will reach the knockout round.
Needing a win to keep up with Portugal in Group A, Mexico National Team coach Juan Carlos Osorio is putting out one of his most attacking lineups as El Tri takes on New Zealand Wednesday at 2 p.m. live on Telemundo Deportes.
Giovani Dos Santos, Jurgen Damm and Oribe Peralta all start for El Tri against a New Zealand team reeling from a 2-0 defeat to Russia, where it looked good in possession but struggled in the final third. Mexico meanwhile needed a last-second header from Hector Moreno to tie Portugal in its last match.
With Russia currently in second place, Mexico and New Zealand can’t afford a defeat in each team’s second match, setting up what should be a thrilling encounter.
LINEUPS
Mexico: Talavera; Alanis, Salcedo, Araujo; Aquino, Fabian, Reyes, Damm; Gio dos Santos, Peralta, Jimenez
New Zealand: Marinovic, Wynne, Boxall, McGlinchey, Wood, Rojas, Thomas, Lewis, Ingham, Smith, Durante
Cristiano Ronaldo played the hero once more for Portugal, as his first half header led the Seleccao to a 1-0 victory over Russia at Spartak Stadium Wednesday in Moscow.
Ronaldo needed just eight minutes to get on the board, placing home a header past Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev. The Portugal captain had chances to add to his lead in the 32nd and 62nd minute as well, with Akinfeev palming away a close-range strike and the second half chance, a header, going wide.
Portugal controlled possession throughout the match, finishing with 58 percent possession, but Russia had a couple of chances late as the match opened up.
However, Portugal’s defense held strong, keeping Russia from having any shots on target, with four blocks and six shots wide of goal.
With the win, Portugal moves atop Group A with four points from two games while Russia moved into second place with three points.
With an eye towards the future, New York City FC has made a milestone signing.
On Wednesday, the club announced that it had signed 16-year-old midfielder James Sands to a Homegrown player contract, effective July 1.
“I’m really glad for James because he came with us on preseason and he did really well, showing us how good he is,” NYCFC coach Patrick Viera said in a statement. “He fully deserves this contract, he’s a young talent and now we have to help him to develop that talent.”
Sands first joined the NYCFC first team this past offseason, taking part in preseason training and even playing for NYCFC along with Andrea Pirlo in a 2-2 draw in front of 40,000 fans at Ecuador’s Emelec.
