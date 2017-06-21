Mexico roll past New Zealand with second half surge

It took a strong second-half performance from El Tri to remain unbeaten at the Confederations Cup, but Juan Carlos Osorio’s side did just that.
Mexico topped New Zealand, 2-1, on Wednesday at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi behind a pair of goals from Raul Jimenez and Oribe Peralta after halftime.
The victory pulls Mexico level on points (4) at the top of Group A with Portugal, while hosts Russia sit behind the two leading nations on three points. The All Whites have been eliminated from reaching the last four after accumulating zero points through their first two fixtures.
New Zealand went ahead three minutes prior to the halftime break when Chris Wood slotted home from inside the Mexico penalty area to make it 1-0.
However, Jimenez leveled the match up just nine minutes into the second stanza before Peralta grabbed all three points for El Tri with nearly a quarter-hour remaining.
Group A play will close out on June 24 when Mexico takes on Russia and Portugal meets New Zealand to decide which two nations will reach the knockout round.
Pep Guardiola could be one step closer to reuniting with one of his former pupils at Barcelona, and the Manchester City manager has Juventus to thank for that.
The reigning Serie A champions confirmed on Wednesday that the club will release outside back Dani Alves, clearing the veteran defender’s path to join Man City this summer or another club.
“We’re not talking about a breakdown in the relationship, it’s motivation that is fundamental for players,” said Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta.
“Alves has realised he has a desire to try a new experience, so we’re trying to reach a mutual termination of his contract and we wish him good luck.
“There’s certainly sadness because of what’s been said, but I can confirm there’s been no breakdown in our relationship.”
Alves signed a two-year contract with Juve last summer after previously playing for Barcelona since 2008, however, the winners of six consecutive Italian titles are willing to let the Brazilian walk away without acquiring a transfer fee.
Man City appears to be the preferred destination for Alves, who turned 34 in May.
PL champions Chelsea have also been linked to Alves’ services, but it’s more likely that the right back will reconnect with Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.
Two Premier League giants are reportedly in the market for Robert Lewandowski, however, his current club isn’t having any of it.
Bayern Munich has threatened repercussions from FIFA after Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly made contact with Lewandowski’s camp recently over a possible move to England.
The 28-year-old goalscorer is said to be displeasured with the Bundesliga champions after having a falling out with manager Carlo Ancelotti towards the end of the 2016/17 season.
Despite the alleged uncertainty between player and manager though, Bayern has no intentions of allowing their prized striker to leave.
Below is the statement released by Bayern to Sky Deutschland on Wednesday amid the speculation.
“Robert Lewandowski is under contract at Bayern and only recently renewed his deal until 2021. Bayern Munich waste no thought on a Lewandowski move.
“There are no talks with other clubs, and there won’t be any. If other clubs negotiate with players who are under long-term contracts, they risk FIFA punishment. The agent also confirmed to us that he has not held any contract talks.”
While Bayern would clearly be losing a key asset if Lewandowski were to exit this summer, Chelsea and United are two clubs certainly in the market for a striker.
The reigning PL champions are expected to cut ties with Diego Costa in the lead up to the 2017/18 campaign after the Spaniard showed a text message exchange with manager Antonio Conte displaying the Italian’s disinterest in bringing back the striker.
Meanwhile, United released Zlatan Ibrahimovic after this past season following a devastating ACL injury that he suffered in April.
Despite coming off an ACL injury, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is showing no signs of ending his long and successful career.
And according to his agent, Mino Raiola, the Swedish striker has offers from both MLS and Serie A sides.
The LA Galaxy have been strongly linked to Ibrahimovic, who was recently let go of by Manchester United after just one season in England.
The logistics of signing a player of Ibra’s caliber are still uncertain though as the Galaxy currently have three Designated Players under contract, and bringing in the star forward would surely require significant wages.
“Many clubs are interested in Ibrahimovic; from MLS in the USA, but also in Italy would be possible,” Raiola said. “Napoli? Everything is possible, but I think Napoli will not be his next club.”
One club that Raiola did rule out for Ibra’s services though is third-place side from a season ago in Italy; Napoli.
The 35-year-old Ibrahimovic missed the end of the 2016/17 Premier League season for United after suffering the knee injury during the club’s UEFA Europa League win over Anderlecht.
Prior to his injury last season, Ibrahimovic notched 28 goals across all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s side, proving just how potent a striker he still is after 18 professional seasons.
Jonathan Klinsmann’s tour of Europe could land him in his father’s native Germany, at least that is if his next trial goes successfully.
The U.S. Under-20 national team goalkeeper has reportedly earned a 10-day trial with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, according to manager Pal Dardai.
The spell with the club is scheduled to begin on July 3 when Hertha meets up for the start of their preseason campaign.
“We want to get to know him, especially our goalkeeping coach Zsolt Petry,” said Dardai. “That’s why we want to take a look at him.”
Should Klinsmann be given a full look with the club and earn a contract, the University of California net-minder would be the latest U.S. national team player in the Bundesliga after the likes of John Brooks, Fabian Johnson and Christian Pulisic.
In 2016, Klinsmann trained with Premier League side Everton during a trial, while also previously getting a look from German club Stuttgart.