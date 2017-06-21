NYCFC makes 16-year-old James Sands first Homegrown player signing

With an eye towards the future, New York City FC has made a milestone signing.
On Wednesday, the club announced that it had signed 16-year-old midfielder James Sands to a Homegrown player contract, effective July 1.
“I’m really glad for James because he came with us on preseason and he did really well, showing us how good he is,” NYCFC coach Patrick Viera said in a statement. “He fully deserves this contract, he’s a young talent and now we have to help him to develop that talent.”
Sands first joined the NYCFC first team this past offseason, taking part in preseason training and even playing for NYCFC along with Andrea Pirlo in a 2-2 draw in front of 40,000 fans at Ecuador’s Emelec.
There was some talk towards the end of preseason that Sands may sign as a Homegrown player then, but the decision was put off until this summer.
“I’m really excited – this is a big dream come true for me from ever since I was little kid playing in my back yard to now,” Sands said. “Especially when you look at how in just a few short years NYCFC has grown – to be the first Homegrown Player is really special for me.”
Sands likely won’t have much time to make a first-team appearance in MLS this season. The youngster is a crucial piece of the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team and is expected to be playing with the U.S. at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India this October.
Sands is a bright prospect in the U.S. youth soccer system and it’s a landmark moment for NYCFC, which previously had been more focused on signing high-profile names like Pirlo, David Villa and Frank Lampard. It will be interesting to follow Sands’ progress in the years ahead.
Needing a win to keep up with Portugal in Group A, Mexico National Team coach Juan Carlos Osorio is putting out one of his most attacking lineups as El Tri takes on New Zealand Wednesday at 2 p.m. live on Telemundo Deportes.
Giovani Dos Santos, Jurgen Damm and Oribe Peralta all start for El Tri against a New Zealand team reeling from a 2-0 defeat to Russia, where it looked good in possession but struggled in the final third. Mexico meanwhile needed a last-second header from Hector Moreno to tie Portugal in its last match.
With Russia currently in second place, Mexico and New Zealand can’t afford a defeat in each team’s second match, setting up what should be a thrilling encounter.
LINEUPS
Mexico: Talavera; Alanis, Salcedo, Araujo; Aquino, Fabian, Reyes, Damm; Gio dos Santos, Peralta, Jimenez
New Zealand: Marinovic, Wynne, Boxall, McGlinchey, Wood, Rojas, Thomas, Lewis, Ingham, Smith, Durante
KAZAN, Russia (AP) Chile says it will consider bidding to host the 2026 World Cup with some of its South American neighbors.
Speaking in Russia ahead of Chile’s Confederations Cup game against Germany on Thursday, the president of the Chilean football federation said that he wants to begin discussions to analyze the possibility of making the bid.
“We will consider the possibility of doing it together with other countries, it can be with two countries or three countries,” federation president Arturo Salah said Tuesday in Moscow. “We’ll have to see. The bidding period is open. We have to see if there is any possibility of partnering with some of our neighbors and see if we can make a bid.”
Salah did not elaborate on his plans or if he had already contacted any other country in South America about the subject.
The announcement came as a surprise as North America is widely expected to be awarded the 2026 event with a joint bid by Mexico, Canada and the United States.
The 2018 tournament is being staged in Russia, and Qatar will host it in 2022.
The president of the South American football confederation, Alejandro Dominguez, has said that the continent wants to host the 2030 World Cup, which will mark the tournament’s centennial celebrations.
Uruguay hosted the first edition of the World Cup in 1930.
The deadline for countries to show their intention to bid for the 2026 tournament is Aug. 11.
Chile was the World Cup host in 1962.
Portugal looks to move to the top of Group A when it faces host Russia Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Moscow, live on Telemundo Deportes.
The match at Spartak Stadium pits Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva against Igor Akinfeev and Aleksandr Golovin.
Russia scored in each half against New Zealand last time out but the Russians never truly looked in control of the game, while Portugal lost a chance to beat Mexico with a stoppage-time header that forced a 2-2 draw.
Portugal manager Fernando Santos has opted to rest some of his starters from the Mexico match including Nani and Ricardo Quaresma.
LINEUPS
Portugal: Patricio; Guerreiro, Pepe, Bruno Alves, Cedric; Adrien Silva, Carvalho, Gomes; Bernardo Silva, Andre Silva, Ronaldo
Russia: Akinfeev, Vasin, Shishkin, Dzhikya, Kombarov, Glushakov, Smolov, Kudriashov, Golovin, Zhirkov, Samedov
Manchester United can breathe a sigh of relief Wednesday morning after facing possible FIFA sanctions.
The world governing body cleared the English club Wednesday of any impropriety regarding Paul Pogba‘s world-record $116 million transfer. On the other hand, FIFA announced it is opening disciplinary proceedings against Pogba’s former club Juventus.
The transfer and Pogba’s contract have been in the news recently after a book published in Germany alleges that Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola will earn $55 million from the deal. Raiola reportedly earned nearly $29 million in the transfer and will be paid another $26 million over the next four years.
With Atletico Madrid currently serving a transfer ban and Barcelona having served one in the past, Manchester United couldn’t afford to miss out on a transfer window as the club looks to ascend back to the top of the Premier League table.
Here’s a look at more transfer news and rumors around the Premier League:
