Portugal 1-0 Russia: Ronaldo goal helps Portugal edge Russia out

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Cristiano Ronaldo played the hero once more for Portugal, as his first half header led the Seleccao to a 1-0 victory over Russia at Spartak Stadium Wednesday in Moscow.

Ronaldo needed just eight minutes to get on the board, placing home a header past Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev. The Portugal captain had chances to add to his lead in the 32nd and 62nd minute as well, with Akinfeev palming away a close-range strike and the second half chance, a header, going wide.

Portugal controlled possession throughout the match, finishing with 58 percent possession, but Russia had a couple of chances late as the match opened up.

However, Portugal’s defense held strong, keeping Russia from having any shots on target, with four blocks and six shots wide of goal.

With the win, Portugal moves atop Group A with four points from two games while Russia moved into second place with three points.