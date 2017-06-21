Raiola: Ibrahimovic attracting interest from MLS, Serie A

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Despite coming off an ACL injury, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is showing no signs of ending his long and successful career.

And according to his agent, Mino Raiola, the Swedish striker has offers from both MLS and Serie A sides.

The LA Galaxy have been strongly linked to Ibrahimovic, who was recently let go of by Manchester United after just one season in England.

The logistics of signing a player of Ibra’s caliber are still uncertain though as the Galaxy currently have three Designated Players under contract, and bringing in the star forward would surely require significant wages.

“Many clubs are interested in Ibrahimovic; from MLS in the USA, but also in Italy would be possible,” Raiola said. “Napoli? Everything is possible, but I think Napoli will not be his next club.”

One club that Raiola did rule out for Ibra’s services though is third-place side from a season ago in Italy; Napoli.

The 35-year-old Ibrahimovic missed the end of the 2016/17 Premier League season for United after suffering the knee injury during the club’s UEFA Europa League win over Anderlecht.

Prior to his injury last season, Ibrahimovic notched 28 goals across all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s side, proving just how potent a striker he still is after 18 professional seasons.