Report: Messi wanted to leave Barcelona for Man City in 2016

By Daniel KarellJun 21, 2017, 9:01 AM EDT

Lionel Messi was ready to leave Barcelona and Spain last summer, only for teammate Luis Suarez to come to the rescue.

That’s according to a report from Barcelona-based publication Mundo Deportivo, which sensationally claims that following a tax fraud sentence last July from the Spanish government against Messi and his father Jorge, Messi asked club representatives he wanted to leave for a team with plenty of ties to the Blaugrana, Manchester City.

Barcelona were not prepared to sell Messi according to the report, and they could only let him out of his contract if Manchester City paid the full $279 million release clause, which was more than $100 million more than Manchester City were willing to pay.

Here’s where Suarez enters the story.

After Messi suffered defeat in an international tournament final for the third consecutive year with the Argentine National Team as well as dealing with the Argentine FA’s off the field antics and corruption, a frustrated Messi announced his international retirement.

Ten days later, the tax fraud decision came, a 21-month prison sentence, though it would likely be served on probation due to Spanish laws. Messi was reportedly ready to ditch Spain for England before the former Liverpool star Suarez came to his aid.

Suarez, who has dealt with plenty of on-the-field incidents that have played out in the media as well, convinced Messi over two dinners to stay, getting him back in training and playing with the ball at his feet.

The rest is history.

In May, Spain’s Supreme Court upheld the tax fraud sentence, although it doesn’t seem that Messi is likely to leave the club this summer.

Had Messi left, it could have changed last year’s Premier League on its head, giving Manchester City yet another attacking weapon and bringing arguably the world’s best player to Great Britain’s shores.

West Ham displays classic look in new home kit

By Daniel KarellJun 21, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

After an away jersey that came out of left field, West Ham United assured fans Wednesday that the club will be staying close to its roots for home games next season.

West Ham and Umbro revealed the new home kit for the 2017-2018 season, featuring the classic claret and blue design as well as a chevron stripe angled down the chest of the jersey.

“Everyone knows that West Ham United is claret and blue, it’s who we are. This season’s kit is a really nice take on that theme and I think the Claret and Blue Army will really like it,” club captain Mark Noble said in a statement. “It’s the material that is the most important for us players and when we tried it on at the photoshoot the boys were all really impressed with how it felt, and we are really looking forward to playing in it next season.”

In late May West Ham released its away jersey for the upcoming season, a sharp black design with a striking sky blue outline on the collar as well as crest.

Late buses, busy roads disrupt Cameroon team plans in Russia

Associated PressJun 21, 2017, 8:12 AM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) Late buses and busy roads are messing up Cameroon’s pre-match plans in Russia.

“The traffic in Moscow is a disaster,” Cameroon coach Hugo Broos told The Associated Press on Wednesday after a news conference in St. Petersburg which was also delayed by transport issues at the Confederations Cup.

The mandatory session with international media started 30 minutes late at the stadium where Cameroon plays Australia on Thursday.

A team dinner also began late at 10 p.m. Tuesday after its official bus to training did not arrive on time at the hotel, then got stuck in traffic.

That disruption was “really unpleasant,” said Broos, adding he was “extremely annoyed once again” with transport at the rehearsal tournament for the 2018 World Cup.

“I think that the organizing team must maybe review the way teams are transferred from the hotels to the stadium,” said the Belgian coach, who led Cameroon to an unexpected Africa Cup of Nations title in February.

In Moscow, where Cameroon played its first match on Sunday, the team had arrived one hour late at the stadium.

An escort by one police car had been inefficient and simply followed the traffic, Broos told The AP.

The problems were aired with the final question of a relaxed 20-minute news conference with the affable Broos and midfielder Sebastien Siani.

Broos responded to a Russian television reporter pointing out that his team was late to the Tuesday training session and the news conference.

“I would like to remind you that the match tomorrow (Thursday) is at 6 p.m.,” the reporter chided in Russian.

Broos looked at the reporter and said he was “very happy that you asked me this question.”

“It’s not our fault. I got annoyed twice all ready,” the coach said in French, before explaining three occasions when his team was delayed in Moscow or St. Petersburg.

“First of all the bus arrived 45 minutes late to the hotel and then we got stuck in traffic,” Broos said of Tuesday’s problem as Cameroon tried to prepare in line with the Thursday kickoff time.

“When you have to train at a given time, you have a program. When you have to have dinner at 10 o’clock at night it’s really unpleasant.”

Report: Alves leaving Juventus for 2-year deal at Man City

By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2017, 10:21 PM EDT

Dani Alves is working toward an exit from his Juventus contract, and Spanish publication Sport says the outstanding right back already has a new home.

At least verbally.

Alves reportedly has agreed to join Manchester City on a two-year deal, reuniting with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola and making his Premier League debut at age 34.

[ MORE: Whitecaps could add Besiktas star ]

With rumors that Tottenham slapped a $55 million price tag on Kyle Walker, buying Alves for $6 million isn’t a bad fallback plan.

In fact, Alves’ experience makes him a better short-term solution for Guardiola and City. When your backup option has 100 caps for Brazil, six FIFPro World XI appearances, and four UEFA Champions League Final appearances — including the most recent edition — that’s not bad.

Huddersfield reportedly aims to sign USMNT mid Williams

By Nicholas MendolaJun 20, 2017, 9:16 PM EDT

Danny Williams may see his Premier League dreams come true from the club that stopped them short.

The USMNT and Reading midfielder, 28, saw his side fall to Huddersfield Town in the Football League Championship’s playoff final in May, as the Terriers outlasted the Royals in penalty kicks.

[ MORE: Newcastle linked with trio ]

Now Huddersfield boss David Wagner, a fellow German-American, could make Williams his first new signing of the summer. The Terriers have also been linked with a move for last year’s loan star, Aaron Mooy of Manchester City.

The Sun claims that “Wagner has tracked the midfielder since they were both in Germany, with Williams starting his career at Freiburg and Hoffenheim.”

Williams has been a dynamic box-to-box force for Reading since arriving from Hoffenheim in 2013, scoring 14 goals in 156 appearances.