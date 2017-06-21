Report: U.S. keeper Jonathan Klinsmann will have trial with Hertha Berlin

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Klinsmann’s tour of Europe could land him in his father’s native Germany, at least that is if his next trial goes successfully.

[ MORE: Portugal tops Russia behind Ronaldo header at Confed Cup ]

The U.S. Under-20 national team goalkeeper has reportedly earned a 10-day trial with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, according to manager Pal Dardai.

The spell with the club is scheduled to begin on July 3 when Hertha meets up for the start of their preseason campaign.

“We want to get to know him, especially our goalkeeping coach Zsolt Petry,” said Dardai. “That’s why we want to take a look at him.”

Should Klinsmann be given a full look with the club and earn a contract, the University of California net-minder would be the latest U.S. national team player in the Bundesliga after the likes of John Brooks, Fabian Johnson and Christian Pulisic.

In 2016, Klinsmann trained with Premier League side Everton during a trial, while also previously getting a look from German club Stuttgart.