Transfer Rumor Wrap: Man United cleared in Pogba inquiry

Manchester United can breathe a sigh of relief Wednesday morning after facing possible FIFA sanctions.

The world governing body cleared the English club Wednesday of any impropriety regarding Paul Pogba‘s world-record $116 million transfer. On the other hand, FIFA announced it is opening disciplinary proceedings against Pogba’s former club Juventus.

The transfer and Pogba’s contract have been in the news recently after a book published in Germany alleges that Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola will earn $55 million from the deal. Raiola reportedly earned nearly $29 million in the transfer and will be paid another $26 million over the next four years.

With Atletico Madrid currently serving a transfer ban and Barcelona having served one in the past, Manchester United couldn’t afford to miss out on a transfer window as the club looks to ascend back to the top of the Premier League table.

Here’s a look at more transfer news and rumors around the Premier League:

Abraham set for Premier League loan

Chelsea prospect Tammy Abraham will be able to test himself against some of the world’s best players this upcoming season.

Coming off a season spent on loan with Bristol City in the Championship, Abraham is reportedly set to join Swansea City on a season-long loan. According to the BBC, the deal is expected to be completed on Wednesday.

Abraham scored an impressive 23 goals for Bristol City last season and is playing currently with the England Under-21 Men’s National Team at the UEFA Euro U-21 championship in Poland.

After showing plenty of his potential in the Championship, playing a step up in the Premier League will be Abraham’s toughest test, and the chance for him to prove that he belongs in Chelsea’s first team come 2018.

Guingamp interested in LA Galaxy Frenchman

A Ligue 1 club is reportedly looking to Major League Soccer for a new goalkeeper.

According to L’Equipe in France, En Avant Guingamp is considering signing LA Galaxy goalkeeper Clement Diop as backup to Karl-Johan Johnsson. The Frenchman Diop has started six times for the Galaxy and twice for LA Galaxy II this season, but his contract is reportedly up at the end of this MLS season.

Diop formerly played for Amiens in France.