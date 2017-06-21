More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Watch Live: Portugal vs. Russia in Confederations Cup

Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellJun 21, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT

Portugal looks to move to the top of Group A when it faces host Russia Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Moscow, live on Telemundo Deportes.

The match at Spartak Stadium pits Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva against Igor Akinfeev and Aleksandr Golovin.

Russia scored in each half against New Zealand last time out but the Russians never truly looked in control of the game, while Portugal lost a chance to beat Mexico with a stoppage-time header that forced a 2-2 draw.

[ WATCH LIVE: Portugal vs. Russia on Telemundo Deportes ]

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has opted to rest some of his starters from the Mexico match including Nani and Ricardo Quaresma.

Enjoy the match.

LINEUPS

Portugal: Patricio; Guerreiro, Pepe, Bruno Alves, Cedric; Adrien Silva, Carvalho, Gomes; Bernardo Silva, Andre Silva, Ronaldo

Russia: Akinfeev, Vasin, Shishkin, Dzhikya, Kombarov, Glushakov, Smolov, Kudriashov, Golovin, Zhirkov, Samedov

Transfer Rumor Wrap: Man United cleared in Pogba inquiry

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellJun 21, 2017, 10:07 AM EDT

Manchester United can breathe a sigh of relief Wednesday morning after facing possible FIFA sanctions.

The world governing body cleared the English club Wednesday of any impropriety regarding Paul Pogba‘s world-record $116 million transfer. On the other hand, FIFA announced it is opening disciplinary proceedings against Pogba’s former club Juventus.

The transfer and Pogba’s contract have been in the news recently after a book published in Germany alleges that Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola will earn $55 million from the deal. Raiola reportedly earned nearly $29 million in the transfer and will be paid another $26 million over the next four years.

With Atletico Madrid currently serving a transfer ban and Barcelona having served one in the past, Manchester United couldn’t afford to miss out on a transfer window as the club looks to ascend back to the top of the Premier League table.

Here’s a look at more transfer news and rumors around the Premier League:

(more…)

Report: Messi wanted to leave Barcelona for Man City in 2016

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellJun 21, 2017, 9:01 AM EDT

Lionel Messi was ready to leave Barcelona and Spain last summer, only for teammate Luis Suarez to come to the rescue.

That’s according to a report from Barcelona-based publication Mundo Deportivo, which sensationally claims that following a tax fraud sentence last July from the Spanish government against Messi and his father Jorge, Messi asked club representatives he wanted to leave for a team with plenty of ties to the Blaugrana, Manchester City.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Barcelona were not prepared to sell Messi according to the report, and they could only let him out of his contract if Manchester City paid the full $279 million release clause, which was more than $100 million more than Manchester City were willing to pay.

Here’s where Suarez enters the story.

(more…)

West Ham displays classic look in new home kit

West Ham United/Umbro
Leave a comment
By Daniel KarellJun 21, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

After an away jersey that came out of left field, West Ham United assured fans Wednesday that the club will be staying close to its roots for home games next season.

West Ham and Umbro revealed the new home kit for the 2017-2018 season, featuring the classic claret and blue design as well as a chevron stripe angled down the chest of the jersey.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

“Everyone knows that West Ham United is claret and blue, it’s who we are. This season’s kit is a really nice take on that theme and I think the Claret and Blue Army will really like it,” club captain Mark Noble said in a statement. “It’s the material that is the most important for us players and when we tried it on at the photoshoot the boys were all really impressed with how it felt, and we are really looking forward to playing in it next season.”

In late May West Ham released its away jersey for the upcoming season, a sharp black design with a striking sky blue outline on the collar as well as crest.

Late buses, busy roads disrupt Cameroon team plans in Russia

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 21, 2017, 8:12 AM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) Late buses and busy roads are messing up Cameroon’s pre-match plans in Russia.

“The traffic in Moscow is a disaster,” Cameroon coach Hugo Broos told The Associated Press on Wednesday after a news conference in St. Petersburg which was also delayed by transport issues at the Confederations Cup.

The mandatory session with international media started 30 minutes late at the stadium where Cameroon plays Australia on Thursday.

A team dinner also began late at 10 p.m. Tuesday after its official bus to training did not arrive on time at the hotel, then got stuck in traffic.

That disruption was “really unpleasant,” said Broos, adding he was “extremely annoyed once again” with transport at the rehearsal tournament for the 2018 World Cup.

“I think that the organizing team must maybe review the way teams are transferred from the hotels to the stadium,” said the Belgian coach, who led Cameroon to an unexpected Africa Cup of Nations title in February.

In Moscow, where Cameroon played its first match on Sunday, the team had arrived one hour late at the stadium.

An escort by one police car had been inefficient and simply followed the traffic, Broos told The AP.

The problems were aired with the final question of a relaxed 20-minute news conference with the affable Broos and midfielder Sebastien Siani.

Broos responded to a Russian television reporter pointing out that his team was late to the Tuesday training session and the news conference.

“I would like to remind you that the match tomorrow (Thursday) is at 6 p.m.,” the reporter chided in Russian.

Broos looked at the reporter and said he was “very happy that you asked me this question.”

“It’s not our fault. I got annoyed twice all ready,” the coach said in French, before explaining three occasions when his team was delayed in Moscow or St. Petersburg.

“First of all the bus arrived 45 minutes late to the hotel and then we got stuck in traffic,” Broos said of Tuesday’s problem as Cameroon tried to prepare in line with the Thursday kickoff time.

“When you have to train at a given time, you have a program. When you have to have dinner at 10 o’clock at night it’s really unpleasant.”